Rory McIlroy clinches European No1 spot at DP World Tour Championship

Rory McIlroy cemented his status as golf’s leading player by claiming the Harry Vardon Trophy in Dubai.

Read more World No 1 Rory McIlroy confirmed to headline 2023 Dubai Desert Classic

The Northern Irishman capped a remarkably consistent season, in which he reclaimed the world No 1 spot and won the FedEx Cup, by finishing top of the DP World Tour rankings after the final event at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

He did fall just short of winning the DP World Tour Championship itself, having posted a final-round 68 to finish on 16-under par for the tournament.

Instead, his European Ryder Cup teammate Jon Rahm claimed that title, after a dominant final 18.

But McIlroy’s fourth-place finish in the season finale meant he finished top of the Order of Merit, ahead of New Zealand’s Ryan Fox.

Rahm’s title win – his third at the Earth Course ¬- was enough to give the Spaniard third-place in the rankings, while Matt Fitzpatrick ended the season fourth.

For the first two rounds of the Tour Championship, Fitzpatrick appeared the player most likely to halt McIlroy from becoming Europe’s No 1 for a fourth time.

His form cooled at the wrong time, though, and his weekend struggled were capped by an over-par final round.