McIlroy and Morikawa play practice round at Yas Links ahead of Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa have started to familiarise themselves with the new course for the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship after the four-time major winner and world No 2 enjoyed practice rounds at Yas Links on Monday.

McIlroy, 32, was runner-up on four occasions at the tournament's previous home on the National Course at Abu Dhabi Golf Club and will be seeking his 21st professional win when the Rolex Series event tees off on Thursday.

Morikawa, meanwhile, will make his first appearance at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship but the American will be the man to beat following a 2021 season which comprised a second major title, at The Open, and a victorious Ryder Cup debut, before ending the year by winning the DP World Tour Championship and Race to Dubai double.

Both players were seen on the range and out on the course at Yas Links on Monday as the excitement builds ahead of the first tournament of the new DP World Tour season.

McIlroy and Morikawa will face stiff competition for the Falcon Trophy from a stacked field, which includes world No 6 Viktor Hovland, defending champion Tyrrell Hatton, and former tournament winners Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, and Lee Westwood.

