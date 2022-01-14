Viktor Hovland to join Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa at Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic

World No 6 Viktor Hovland will this month make his second appearance at the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic, with the Norwegian teeing it up alongside a raft of major champions and former winners of the event.

The Norwegian, who last year became the first player from his country to compete in the Ryder Cup, joins a list of star names for the January 27-30 event at Emirates Golf Club. The field is headlined by four-time major champion Rory McIlroy - the Northern Irishman is twice winner of the event - and two-time major champion and 2021 Race to Dubai winner Collin Morikawa.

Hovland's 2021 Ryder Cup teammates Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Bernd Wiesberger and Paul Casey – the defending champion - are also contesting the now-Rolex Series event, with their captain, and three-time major winner, Padraig Harrington in the field, too.

Other major winners vying for their share of the $8 million prize fund include Henrik Stenson, Sergio Garcia, Adam Scott, Shane Lowry, Danny Willett and Charl Schwartzel. Stenson, Garcia and Willett have previously won the Desert Classic.

Hovland, 24, debuted at the 2020 tournament, finishing in a tie for 23rd. Although he has a solitary win on the DP World Tour, the rebranded European Tour, Hovland triumphed in two if his past three starts worldwide, taking back-to-back titles at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba and the Hero World Challenge.

Meanwhile, former Desert Classic champions Thomas Bjorn, Colin Montgomerie, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Miguel Angel Jiménez and Stephen Gallacher have also been confirmed for this month’s event.

For the first time, entrance to the Desert Classic is free for all four tournament days.