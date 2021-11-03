Morikawa, Casey and Garcia confirmed for 2022 Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic

Two-time major champion and world No 2 Collin Morikawa will make his second appearance at the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic after organisers confirmed his participation for the 2022 tournament on Wednesday.

Morikawa, 24, has emerged as one of the leading players in world golf, following up his maiden major triumph at last year's PGA Championship with victory at The Open in July. He was also a star for the United States' dominant Ryder Cup victory over Europe in September, returning three-and-a-half points at Whistling Straits.

The American will hope to fare better at Emirates Golf Club compared to his debut, when he placed T68.

“I really enjoyed my first experience of the Dubai Desert Classic this year,” Morikawa said. “I’m looking forward to making the trip back over in January. For me it’s exciting to compete in an event as iconic as this and I am excited to have the chance to join so many great names on the list of winners.”

Morikawa will be joined on the Majlis course by defending champion Paul Casey. The Englishman claimed a four-shot victory for his 15th European Tour win, which took his worldwide tally to 21.

“Dubai was an emotional win for me in January,” said world No 27 Casey, a five-time Ryder Cup player. “Not only for reaching 15 European Tour wins, but with the history involved, joining such an illustrious list of players who have lifted the Dallah trophy, and it all happening at such an iconic event.

“It’s exciting to see the tournament become part of the Rolex Series; we know it will be a fantastic week with a great field and I can’t wait to have the chance to get my hands on one of the coolest trophies around once again.”

Casey, 44, is not the only Desert Classic champion to be announced for the 2022 event, with Sergio Garcia also confirming his participation.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 16 England's Paul Casey after winning the Omega Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on Sunday, January 31, 2021. Getty

The Spaniard, 41, took the title in 2017 before going on to clinch his maiden major at The Masters. In September, Garcia extended his record as Europe’s leading points scorer during his 10th Ryder Cup appearance.

“This is one of my favourite events and having won at Emirates Golf Club during such an important year in my career, I have so many good memories to draw from,” Garcia said.

“It’s an honour to be part of such an incredible group of past champions and it would mean a lot to me to be able to lift the Dallah trophy once again.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 12

The 2022 Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic, its 33rd edition, takes place January 27-30 and will be the first time the tournament will be played as a Rolex Series event. It will be the second tournament of the European Tour's ‘Desert Swing’, which gets under way the previous week at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, also a Rolex Series event.

“This first crop of major international stars confirmed for the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic in January underlines the prestige that our new title partner, Slync.io, and Rolex Series status have added to the tournament’s already exhaustive pedigree," Simon Corkill, executive tournament director, said.

"With a long history of world-class winners on our champions roster, we look forward to seeing Paul, Sergio, and Collin play their parts in claiming this coveted title at the start of the European Tour season.”

For more information about the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic, please visit: www.slyncdubaidesertclassic.com.