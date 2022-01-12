Fleetwood and Scott latest names booked for Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic

Tommy Fleetwood and Adam Scott have been confirmed for this month’s Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic.

Fleetwood, winner of the 2017 Race to Dubai, and Scott, a former world No 1 who triumphed at the 2013 Masters, are the latest names to be announced for the January 27-30 event at Emirates Golf Club.

Read more Paul Casey sets his sights on another memorable Dubai Desert Classic

The tournament, now with logistics technology provider Slync.io as title sponsors, will for the first time feature on the DP World Tour’s Rolex Series. As such, it carries a prize fund of $8 million.

In signing up for the Desert Classic, Fleetwood and Scott join the likes of reigning Race to Dubai champion and two-time major winner Collin Morikawa, four-time major champion Rory McIlroy, and defending champion Paul Casey.

Fleetwood, a two-time winner of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, will make his 11th consecutive appearance at the Desert Classic. His best finish thus far is tied for sixth, in 2018.

Fleetwood said: “I start my season in the Middle East and come to Dubai each year, so this is an event and venue that I know well. It’s no secret that I enjoy playing in the region and I would love to be able to add to my success here."

Scott, meanwhile, will compete at the Desert Classic for the first time in two decades. The Australian, who like Fleetwood tees it up in Abu Dhabi next week, came home T-46th in 2002. Scott had debuted at the event the previous year. His 11 DP World Tour wins include two Qatar Masters titles, in 2002 and 2008.

“I’ve made a bit of a change to my schedule,” Scott said. “It doesn’t seem quite as long as 20 years since I last teed it up at Emirates Golf Club, but I’m certainly looking forward to experiencing the tournament again.

“I’ve had a couple of wins in the region over the years and it would be fantastic to add one more this month.”

In November, organisers confirmed the tournament would for the first time be free for all four days of competition. The event has been a staple of Europe’s lead professional circuit since its introduction in 1989.

Simon Corkill, executive tournament director, said: “The additions of Tommy and Adam to an already stellar field further demonstrates the appeal of the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic among the game’s global elite.

“This is shaping up to be the most memorable edition yet, with a star-studded field and free entry for spectators for the first time in the event’s history. We can’t wait to see these players in action alongside world-class performers including Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy, Sergio Garcia and defending champion Paul Casey.”