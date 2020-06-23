Scott McTominay 'so happy' after signing new five-year Manchester United contract

Scott McTominay has signed a new Manchester United contract which will keep him at the club until June 2025, with the option to extend for a further year.
Midfielder McTominay has played 75 times (53 starts) for United since Jose Mourinho gave him his debut in a 2-0 defeat at Arsenal in May 2017.
Though he started big games against Sevilla, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona, this season has been his breakthrough one with 28 games so far – a figure which would have been much higher had he not been absent with a knee injury from late December until March.
McTominay has scored five goals for United, including the second in the March's Manchester derby – the last game to be played at Old Trafford.
The 12 time Scotland international, 23, is a product of United’s Academy and has been at the club since 2012.
“Whilst I understand that we all have so many other things to think about at the moment, I’m so happy to sign this contract and play a part in the future ahead for this team," McTominay said.
"All I have ever known is United and I hope that my passion for the club shows every time I go onto the pitch. I’ll continue to give everything for this club whenever I pull on the shirt.
"I want to thank the manager for the faith he has shown in me and everyone at the club that has helped me to get where I am today. I’m looking forward to finishing this season on a high and hopefully achieving our aims.”
United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer added: “Scott has done tremendously well since I joined and has been a vital part of our midfield. He brings determination, tenacity and skill to the game and we know that Scott’s attributes will be a major asset to the squad over the coming years.
"As we always say the Academy is the bedrock of the club and having come through the system everyone knows that Scott has shown the exact mentality that you need to succeed at Manchester United. I look forward to seeing his continued improvement in the years to come.”
