Manchester United v Liverpool ratings: Paul Pogba 5, Dean Henderson 5; Trent Alexander-Arnold 9, Mohamed Salah 7

BRITAIN SOCCER ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE MANCHESTER UNITED RATINGS: Dean Henderson - 5. Saw a clever 22nd minute ball coming towards Jota and moved forward to block it. Rapid reaction to 33rd minute shot but Liverpool's opener was too quick for him. Poor for Liverpool's third. Bad night.

Liverpool kept their chances of making it to next season's Champions League alive with a 4-2 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Jurgen Klopp's men still need to win their remaining three games to guarantee a place in the Premier League's top four, but cleared a big hurdle in their path with a first victory away to United since 2014.

Roberto Firmino scored twice either side of half-time after Diogo Jota cancelled out Bruno Fernandes's early opener for the home side.

Marcus Rashford's strike set up a grandstand finish, but Mohamed Salah secured a vital win in the final minute as Liverpool moved up to fifth in the table.

"We are still in the game, still in the race. That is all we could do tonight," said Klopp. "It was necessary. Without this result we don't have to talk about it."

RESULTS Bantamweight: Jalal Al Daaja (JOR) beat Hamza Bougamza (MAR) Catchweight 67kg: Mohamed El Mesbahi (MAR) beat Fouad Mesdari (ALG) Lightweight: Abdullah Mohammed Ali (UAE) beat Abdelhak Amhidra (MAR) Catchweight 73kg: Mosatafa Ibrahim Radi (PAL) beat Yazid Chouchane (ALG) Middleweight: Yousri Belgaroui (TUN) beat Badreddine Diani (MAR) Catchweight 78KG: Rashed Dawood (UAE) beat Adnan Bushashy (ALG) Middleweight: Sallah-Eddine Dekhissi (MAR) beat Abdel Enam (EGY) Catchweight 65kg: Yanis Ghemmouri (ALG) beat Rachid Hazoume (MAR) Lightweight: Mohammed Yahya (UAE) beat Azouz Anwar (EGY) Catchweight 79kg: Souhil Tahiri (ALG) beat Omar Hussein (PAL) Middleweight: Tarek Suleiman (SYR) beat Laid Zerhouni (ALG)

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

The National in Davos We are bringing you the inside story from the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting in Davos, a gathering of hundreds of world leaders, top executives and billionaires.

About Krews Founder: Ahmed Al Qubaisi Based: Abu Dhabi Founded: January 2019 Number of employees: 10 Sector: Technology/Social media Funding to date: Estimated $300,000 from Hub71 in-kind support

Electric scooters: some rules to remember Riders must be 14-years-old or over

Wear a protective helmet

Park the electric scooter in designated parking lots (if any)

Do not leave electric scooter in locations that obstruct traffic or pedestrians

Solo riders only, no passengers allowed

Do not drive outside designated lanes

