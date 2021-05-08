Manchester City v Chelsea player ratings: Nathan Ake 8, Sergio Aguero 4; Reece James 8, Hakim Ziyech 7

Manchester City will have to wait a little longer to be crowned Premier League champions after they were beaten 2-1 at home by Chelsea on Saturday.

City, who made nine changes for the game, could still secure the title this weekend if second-placed Manchester United lose at Aston Villa on Sunday.

With three games left to play Pep Guardiola' side are 13 points ahead of United, who have five games remaining.

Read More Manchester City title party put on hold after Marcos Alonso’s late winner for Chelsea

United have three games coming up in five days, and even if they win all three City would win the title by beating Newcastle on Friday.

Saturday's game also offered something of a preview of the Champions League final between the two sides, although both Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel left out key players.

Raheem Sterling put City ahead in the 44th minute, sneaking in front of Sergio Aguero to connect with a low ball from Gabriel Jesus, who had bustled past Andreas Christensen.

Within two minutes they had a chance to double that lead from the penalty spot, but Aguero's soft chip down the middle ended in embarassment as it was easily saved by Edouard Mendy.

Chelsea drew level through a low drive from Hakim Ziyech in the 63rd minute, and then had efforts from Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi ruled out for offside.

City felt they should have had another penalty when Sterling went down in the box with Kurt Zouma behind him.

But Tuchel's team went on to grab a late winner through with Marcos Alonso's scuffed shot floating past Ederson.

Chelsea beat City in the semi-final of the FA Cup on April 17 and will face them again in May 29th's Champions League final.

Assessing the performances at the Etihad, Jon Turner has provided his player ratings in the photo gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES Saturday (UAE kick-off times) Watford v Leicester City (3.30pm) Brighton v Arsenal (6pm) West Ham v Wolves (8.30pm) Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (10.45pm) Sunday Newcastle United v Sheffield United (5pm) Aston Villa v Chelsea (7.15pm) Everton v Liverpool (10pm) Monday Manchester City v Burnley (11pm)

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES Saturday (UAE kick-off times) Watford v Leicester City (3.30pm) Brighton v Arsenal (6pm) West Ham v Wolves (8.30pm) Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (10.45pm) Sunday Newcastle United v Sheffield United (5pm) Aston Villa v Chelsea (7.15pm) Everton v Liverpool (10pm) Monday Manchester City v Burnley (11pm)

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES Saturday (UAE kick-off times) Watford v Leicester City (3.30pm) Brighton v Arsenal (6pm) West Ham v Wolves (8.30pm) Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (10.45pm) Sunday Newcastle United v Sheffield United (5pm) Aston Villa v Chelsea (7.15pm) Everton v Liverpool (10pm) Monday Manchester City v Burnley (11pm)

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES Saturday (UAE kick-off times) Watford v Leicester City (3.30pm) Brighton v Arsenal (6pm) West Ham v Wolves (8.30pm) Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (10.45pm) Sunday Newcastle United v Sheffield United (5pm) Aston Villa v Chelsea (7.15pm) Everton v Liverpool (10pm) Monday Manchester City v Burnley (11pm)

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES Saturday (UAE kick-off times) Watford v Leicester City (3.30pm) Brighton v Arsenal (6pm) West Ham v Wolves (8.30pm) Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (10.45pm) Sunday Newcastle United v Sheffield United (5pm) Aston Villa v Chelsea (7.15pm) Everton v Liverpool (10pm) Monday Manchester City v Burnley (11pm)

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES Saturday (UAE kick-off times) Watford v Leicester City (3.30pm) Brighton v Arsenal (6pm) West Ham v Wolves (8.30pm) Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (10.45pm) Sunday Newcastle United v Sheffield United (5pm) Aston Villa v Chelsea (7.15pm) Everton v Liverpool (10pm) Monday Manchester City v Burnley (11pm)

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES Saturday (UAE kick-off times) Watford v Leicester City (3.30pm) Brighton v Arsenal (6pm) West Ham v Wolves (8.30pm) Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (10.45pm) Sunday Newcastle United v Sheffield United (5pm) Aston Villa v Chelsea (7.15pm) Everton v Liverpool (10pm) Monday Manchester City v Burnley (11pm)

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES Saturday (UAE kick-off times) Watford v Leicester City (3.30pm) Brighton v Arsenal (6pm) West Ham v Wolves (8.30pm) Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (10.45pm) Sunday Newcastle United v Sheffield United (5pm) Aston Villa v Chelsea (7.15pm) Everton v Liverpool (10pm) Monday Manchester City v Burnley (11pm)

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES Saturday (UAE kick-off times) Watford v Leicester City (3.30pm) Brighton v Arsenal (6pm) West Ham v Wolves (8.30pm) Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (10.45pm) Sunday Newcastle United v Sheffield United (5pm) Aston Villa v Chelsea (7.15pm) Everton v Liverpool (10pm) Monday Manchester City v Burnley (11pm)

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES Saturday (UAE kick-off times) Watford v Leicester City (3.30pm) Brighton v Arsenal (6pm) West Ham v Wolves (8.30pm) Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (10.45pm) Sunday Newcastle United v Sheffield United (5pm) Aston Villa v Chelsea (7.15pm) Everton v Liverpool (10pm) Monday Manchester City v Burnley (11pm)

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES Saturday (UAE kick-off times) Watford v Leicester City (3.30pm) Brighton v Arsenal (6pm) West Ham v Wolves (8.30pm) Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (10.45pm) Sunday Newcastle United v Sheffield United (5pm) Aston Villa v Chelsea (7.15pm) Everton v Liverpool (10pm) Monday Manchester City v Burnley (11pm)

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES Saturday (UAE kick-off times) Watford v Leicester City (3.30pm) Brighton v Arsenal (6pm) West Ham v Wolves (8.30pm) Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (10.45pm) Sunday Newcastle United v Sheffield United (5pm) Aston Villa v Chelsea (7.15pm) Everton v Liverpool (10pm) Monday Manchester City v Burnley (11pm)

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES Saturday (UAE kick-off times) Watford v Leicester City (3.30pm) Brighton v Arsenal (6pm) West Ham v Wolves (8.30pm) Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (10.45pm) Sunday Newcastle United v Sheffield United (5pm) Aston Villa v Chelsea (7.15pm) Everton v Liverpool (10pm) Monday Manchester City v Burnley (11pm)

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES Saturday (UAE kick-off times) Watford v Leicester City (3.30pm) Brighton v Arsenal (6pm) West Ham v Wolves (8.30pm) Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (10.45pm) Sunday Newcastle United v Sheffield United (5pm) Aston Villa v Chelsea (7.15pm) Everton v Liverpool (10pm) Monday Manchester City v Burnley (11pm)

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES Saturday (UAE kick-off times) Watford v Leicester City (3.30pm) Brighton v Arsenal (6pm) West Ham v Wolves (8.30pm) Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (10.45pm) Sunday Newcastle United v Sheffield United (5pm) Aston Villa v Chelsea (7.15pm) Everton v Liverpool (10pm) Monday Manchester City v Burnley (11pm)

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES Saturday (UAE kick-off times) Watford v Leicester City (3.30pm) Brighton v Arsenal (6pm) West Ham v Wolves (8.30pm) Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (10.45pm) Sunday Newcastle United v Sheffield United (5pm) Aston Villa v Chelsea (7.15pm) Everton v Liverpool (10pm) Monday Manchester City v Burnley (11pm)

WandaVision Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany Directed by: Matt Shakman Rating: Four stars

WandaVision Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany Directed by: Matt Shakman Rating: Four stars

WandaVision Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany Directed by: Matt Shakman Rating: Four stars

WandaVision Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany Directed by: Matt Shakman Rating: Four stars

WandaVision Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany Directed by: Matt Shakman Rating: Four stars

WandaVision Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany Directed by: Matt Shakman Rating: Four stars

WandaVision Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany Directed by: Matt Shakman Rating: Four stars

WandaVision Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany Directed by: Matt Shakman Rating: Four stars

WandaVision Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany Directed by: Matt Shakman Rating: Four stars

WandaVision Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany Directed by: Matt Shakman Rating: Four stars

WandaVision Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany Directed by: Matt Shakman Rating: Four stars

WandaVision Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany Directed by: Matt Shakman Rating: Four stars

WandaVision Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany Directed by: Matt Shakman Rating: Four stars

WandaVision Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany Directed by: Matt Shakman Rating: Four stars

WandaVision Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany Directed by: Matt Shakman Rating: Four stars

WandaVision Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany Directed by: Matt Shakman Rating: Four stars

The Facility’s Versatility Between the start of the 2020 IPL on September 20, and the end of the Pakistan Super League this coming Thursday, the Zayed Cricket Stadium has had an unprecedented amount of traffic.

Never before has a ground in this country – or perhaps anywhere in the world – had such a volume of major-match cricket.

And yet scoring has remained high, and Abu Dhabi has seen some classic encounters in every format of the game.



October 18, IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad

The two playoff-chasing sides put on 163 apiece, before Kolkata went on to win the Super Over



January 8, ODI, UAE beat Ireland by six wickets

A century by CP Rizwan underpinned one of UAE’s greatest ever wins, as they chased 270 to win with an over to spare



February 6, T10, Northern Warriors beat Delhi Bulls by eight wickets

The final of the T10 was chiefly memorable for a ferocious over of fast bowling from Fidel Edwards to Nicholas Pooran



March 14, Test, Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets

Eleven wickets for Rashid Khan, 1,305 runs scored in five days, and a last session finish



June 17, PSL, Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 15 runs

Usman Khawaja scored a hundred as Islamabad posted the highest score ever by a Pakistan team in T20 cricket

The Facility’s Versatility Between the start of the 2020 IPL on September 20, and the end of the Pakistan Super League this coming Thursday, the Zayed Cricket Stadium has had an unprecedented amount of traffic.

Never before has a ground in this country – or perhaps anywhere in the world – had such a volume of major-match cricket.

And yet scoring has remained high, and Abu Dhabi has seen some classic encounters in every format of the game.



October 18, IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad

The two playoff-chasing sides put on 163 apiece, before Kolkata went on to win the Super Over



January 8, ODI, UAE beat Ireland by six wickets

A century by CP Rizwan underpinned one of UAE’s greatest ever wins, as they chased 270 to win with an over to spare



February 6, T10, Northern Warriors beat Delhi Bulls by eight wickets

The final of the T10 was chiefly memorable for a ferocious over of fast bowling from Fidel Edwards to Nicholas Pooran



March 14, Test, Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets

Eleven wickets for Rashid Khan, 1,305 runs scored in five days, and a last session finish



June 17, PSL, Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 15 runs

Usman Khawaja scored a hundred as Islamabad posted the highest score ever by a Pakistan team in T20 cricket

The Facility’s Versatility Between the start of the 2020 IPL on September 20, and the end of the Pakistan Super League this coming Thursday, the Zayed Cricket Stadium has had an unprecedented amount of traffic.

Never before has a ground in this country – or perhaps anywhere in the world – had such a volume of major-match cricket.

And yet scoring has remained high, and Abu Dhabi has seen some classic encounters in every format of the game.



October 18, IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad

The two playoff-chasing sides put on 163 apiece, before Kolkata went on to win the Super Over



January 8, ODI, UAE beat Ireland by six wickets

A century by CP Rizwan underpinned one of UAE’s greatest ever wins, as they chased 270 to win with an over to spare



February 6, T10, Northern Warriors beat Delhi Bulls by eight wickets

The final of the T10 was chiefly memorable for a ferocious over of fast bowling from Fidel Edwards to Nicholas Pooran



March 14, Test, Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets

Eleven wickets for Rashid Khan, 1,305 runs scored in five days, and a last session finish



June 17, PSL, Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 15 runs

Usman Khawaja scored a hundred as Islamabad posted the highest score ever by a Pakistan team in T20 cricket

The Facility’s Versatility Between the start of the 2020 IPL on September 20, and the end of the Pakistan Super League this coming Thursday, the Zayed Cricket Stadium has had an unprecedented amount of traffic.

Never before has a ground in this country – or perhaps anywhere in the world – had such a volume of major-match cricket.

And yet scoring has remained high, and Abu Dhabi has seen some classic encounters in every format of the game.



October 18, IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad

The two playoff-chasing sides put on 163 apiece, before Kolkata went on to win the Super Over



January 8, ODI, UAE beat Ireland by six wickets

A century by CP Rizwan underpinned one of UAE’s greatest ever wins, as they chased 270 to win with an over to spare



February 6, T10, Northern Warriors beat Delhi Bulls by eight wickets

The final of the T10 was chiefly memorable for a ferocious over of fast bowling from Fidel Edwards to Nicholas Pooran



March 14, Test, Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets

Eleven wickets for Rashid Khan, 1,305 runs scored in five days, and a last session finish



June 17, PSL, Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 15 runs

Usman Khawaja scored a hundred as Islamabad posted the highest score ever by a Pakistan team in T20 cricket

The Facility’s Versatility Between the start of the 2020 IPL on September 20, and the end of the Pakistan Super League this coming Thursday, the Zayed Cricket Stadium has had an unprecedented amount of traffic.

Never before has a ground in this country – or perhaps anywhere in the world – had such a volume of major-match cricket.

And yet scoring has remained high, and Abu Dhabi has seen some classic encounters in every format of the game.



October 18, IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad

The two playoff-chasing sides put on 163 apiece, before Kolkata went on to win the Super Over



January 8, ODI, UAE beat Ireland by six wickets

A century by CP Rizwan underpinned one of UAE’s greatest ever wins, as they chased 270 to win with an over to spare



February 6, T10, Northern Warriors beat Delhi Bulls by eight wickets

The final of the T10 was chiefly memorable for a ferocious over of fast bowling from Fidel Edwards to Nicholas Pooran



March 14, Test, Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets

Eleven wickets for Rashid Khan, 1,305 runs scored in five days, and a last session finish



June 17, PSL, Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 15 runs

Usman Khawaja scored a hundred as Islamabad posted the highest score ever by a Pakistan team in T20 cricket

The Facility’s Versatility Between the start of the 2020 IPL on September 20, and the end of the Pakistan Super League this coming Thursday, the Zayed Cricket Stadium has had an unprecedented amount of traffic.

Never before has a ground in this country – or perhaps anywhere in the world – had such a volume of major-match cricket.

And yet scoring has remained high, and Abu Dhabi has seen some classic encounters in every format of the game.



October 18, IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad

The two playoff-chasing sides put on 163 apiece, before Kolkata went on to win the Super Over



January 8, ODI, UAE beat Ireland by six wickets

A century by CP Rizwan underpinned one of UAE’s greatest ever wins, as they chased 270 to win with an over to spare



February 6, T10, Northern Warriors beat Delhi Bulls by eight wickets

The final of the T10 was chiefly memorable for a ferocious over of fast bowling from Fidel Edwards to Nicholas Pooran



March 14, Test, Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets

Eleven wickets for Rashid Khan, 1,305 runs scored in five days, and a last session finish



June 17, PSL, Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 15 runs

Usman Khawaja scored a hundred as Islamabad posted the highest score ever by a Pakistan team in T20 cricket

The Facility’s Versatility Between the start of the 2020 IPL on September 20, and the end of the Pakistan Super League this coming Thursday, the Zayed Cricket Stadium has had an unprecedented amount of traffic.

Never before has a ground in this country – or perhaps anywhere in the world – had such a volume of major-match cricket.

And yet scoring has remained high, and Abu Dhabi has seen some classic encounters in every format of the game.



October 18, IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad

The two playoff-chasing sides put on 163 apiece, before Kolkata went on to win the Super Over



January 8, ODI, UAE beat Ireland by six wickets

A century by CP Rizwan underpinned one of UAE’s greatest ever wins, as they chased 270 to win with an over to spare



February 6, T10, Northern Warriors beat Delhi Bulls by eight wickets

The final of the T10 was chiefly memorable for a ferocious over of fast bowling from Fidel Edwards to Nicholas Pooran



March 14, Test, Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets

Eleven wickets for Rashid Khan, 1,305 runs scored in five days, and a last session finish



June 17, PSL, Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 15 runs

Usman Khawaja scored a hundred as Islamabad posted the highest score ever by a Pakistan team in T20 cricket

The Facility’s Versatility Between the start of the 2020 IPL on September 20, and the end of the Pakistan Super League this coming Thursday, the Zayed Cricket Stadium has had an unprecedented amount of traffic.

Never before has a ground in this country – or perhaps anywhere in the world – had such a volume of major-match cricket.

And yet scoring has remained high, and Abu Dhabi has seen some classic encounters in every format of the game.



October 18, IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad

The two playoff-chasing sides put on 163 apiece, before Kolkata went on to win the Super Over



January 8, ODI, UAE beat Ireland by six wickets

A century by CP Rizwan underpinned one of UAE’s greatest ever wins, as they chased 270 to win with an over to spare



February 6, T10, Northern Warriors beat Delhi Bulls by eight wickets

The final of the T10 was chiefly memorable for a ferocious over of fast bowling from Fidel Edwards to Nicholas Pooran



March 14, Test, Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets

Eleven wickets for Rashid Khan, 1,305 runs scored in five days, and a last session finish



June 17, PSL, Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 15 runs

Usman Khawaja scored a hundred as Islamabad posted the highest score ever by a Pakistan team in T20 cricket

The Facility’s Versatility Between the start of the 2020 IPL on September 20, and the end of the Pakistan Super League this coming Thursday, the Zayed Cricket Stadium has had an unprecedented amount of traffic.

Never before has a ground in this country – or perhaps anywhere in the world – had such a volume of major-match cricket.

And yet scoring has remained high, and Abu Dhabi has seen some classic encounters in every format of the game.



October 18, IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad

The two playoff-chasing sides put on 163 apiece, before Kolkata went on to win the Super Over



January 8, ODI, UAE beat Ireland by six wickets

A century by CP Rizwan underpinned one of UAE’s greatest ever wins, as they chased 270 to win with an over to spare



February 6, T10, Northern Warriors beat Delhi Bulls by eight wickets

The final of the T10 was chiefly memorable for a ferocious over of fast bowling from Fidel Edwards to Nicholas Pooran



March 14, Test, Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets

Eleven wickets for Rashid Khan, 1,305 runs scored in five days, and a last session finish



June 17, PSL, Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 15 runs

Usman Khawaja scored a hundred as Islamabad posted the highest score ever by a Pakistan team in T20 cricket

The Facility’s Versatility Between the start of the 2020 IPL on September 20, and the end of the Pakistan Super League this coming Thursday, the Zayed Cricket Stadium has had an unprecedented amount of traffic.

Never before has a ground in this country – or perhaps anywhere in the world – had such a volume of major-match cricket.

And yet scoring has remained high, and Abu Dhabi has seen some classic encounters in every format of the game.



October 18, IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad

The two playoff-chasing sides put on 163 apiece, before Kolkata went on to win the Super Over



January 8, ODI, UAE beat Ireland by six wickets

A century by CP Rizwan underpinned one of UAE’s greatest ever wins, as they chased 270 to win with an over to spare



February 6, T10, Northern Warriors beat Delhi Bulls by eight wickets

The final of the T10 was chiefly memorable for a ferocious over of fast bowling from Fidel Edwards to Nicholas Pooran



March 14, Test, Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets

Eleven wickets for Rashid Khan, 1,305 runs scored in five days, and a last session finish



June 17, PSL, Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 15 runs

Usman Khawaja scored a hundred as Islamabad posted the highest score ever by a Pakistan team in T20 cricket

The Facility’s Versatility Between the start of the 2020 IPL on September 20, and the end of the Pakistan Super League this coming Thursday, the Zayed Cricket Stadium has had an unprecedented amount of traffic.

Never before has a ground in this country – or perhaps anywhere in the world – had such a volume of major-match cricket.

And yet scoring has remained high, and Abu Dhabi has seen some classic encounters in every format of the game.



October 18, IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad

The two playoff-chasing sides put on 163 apiece, before Kolkata went on to win the Super Over



January 8, ODI, UAE beat Ireland by six wickets

A century by CP Rizwan underpinned one of UAE’s greatest ever wins, as they chased 270 to win with an over to spare



February 6, T10, Northern Warriors beat Delhi Bulls by eight wickets

The final of the T10 was chiefly memorable for a ferocious over of fast bowling from Fidel Edwards to Nicholas Pooran



March 14, Test, Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets

Eleven wickets for Rashid Khan, 1,305 runs scored in five days, and a last session finish



June 17, PSL, Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 15 runs

Usman Khawaja scored a hundred as Islamabad posted the highest score ever by a Pakistan team in T20 cricket

The Facility’s Versatility Between the start of the 2020 IPL on September 20, and the end of the Pakistan Super League this coming Thursday, the Zayed Cricket Stadium has had an unprecedented amount of traffic.

Never before has a ground in this country – or perhaps anywhere in the world – had such a volume of major-match cricket.

And yet scoring has remained high, and Abu Dhabi has seen some classic encounters in every format of the game.



October 18, IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad

The two playoff-chasing sides put on 163 apiece, before Kolkata went on to win the Super Over



January 8, ODI, UAE beat Ireland by six wickets

A century by CP Rizwan underpinned one of UAE’s greatest ever wins, as they chased 270 to win with an over to spare



February 6, T10, Northern Warriors beat Delhi Bulls by eight wickets

The final of the T10 was chiefly memorable for a ferocious over of fast bowling from Fidel Edwards to Nicholas Pooran



March 14, Test, Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets

Eleven wickets for Rashid Khan, 1,305 runs scored in five days, and a last session finish



June 17, PSL, Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 15 runs

Usman Khawaja scored a hundred as Islamabad posted the highest score ever by a Pakistan team in T20 cricket

The Facility’s Versatility Between the start of the 2020 IPL on September 20, and the end of the Pakistan Super League this coming Thursday, the Zayed Cricket Stadium has had an unprecedented amount of traffic.

Never before has a ground in this country – or perhaps anywhere in the world – had such a volume of major-match cricket.

And yet scoring has remained high, and Abu Dhabi has seen some classic encounters in every format of the game.



October 18, IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad

The two playoff-chasing sides put on 163 apiece, before Kolkata went on to win the Super Over



January 8, ODI, UAE beat Ireland by six wickets

A century by CP Rizwan underpinned one of UAE’s greatest ever wins, as they chased 270 to win with an over to spare



February 6, T10, Northern Warriors beat Delhi Bulls by eight wickets

The final of the T10 was chiefly memorable for a ferocious over of fast bowling from Fidel Edwards to Nicholas Pooran



March 14, Test, Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets

Eleven wickets for Rashid Khan, 1,305 runs scored in five days, and a last session finish



June 17, PSL, Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 15 runs

Usman Khawaja scored a hundred as Islamabad posted the highest score ever by a Pakistan team in T20 cricket

The Facility’s Versatility Between the start of the 2020 IPL on September 20, and the end of the Pakistan Super League this coming Thursday, the Zayed Cricket Stadium has had an unprecedented amount of traffic.

Never before has a ground in this country – or perhaps anywhere in the world – had such a volume of major-match cricket.

And yet scoring has remained high, and Abu Dhabi has seen some classic encounters in every format of the game.



October 18, IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad

The two playoff-chasing sides put on 163 apiece, before Kolkata went on to win the Super Over



January 8, ODI, UAE beat Ireland by six wickets

A century by CP Rizwan underpinned one of UAE’s greatest ever wins, as they chased 270 to win with an over to spare



February 6, T10, Northern Warriors beat Delhi Bulls by eight wickets

The final of the T10 was chiefly memorable for a ferocious over of fast bowling from Fidel Edwards to Nicholas Pooran



March 14, Test, Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets

Eleven wickets for Rashid Khan, 1,305 runs scored in five days, and a last session finish



June 17, PSL, Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 15 runs

Usman Khawaja scored a hundred as Islamabad posted the highest score ever by a Pakistan team in T20 cricket

The Facility’s Versatility Between the start of the 2020 IPL on September 20, and the end of the Pakistan Super League this coming Thursday, the Zayed Cricket Stadium has had an unprecedented amount of traffic.

Never before has a ground in this country – or perhaps anywhere in the world – had such a volume of major-match cricket.

And yet scoring has remained high, and Abu Dhabi has seen some classic encounters in every format of the game.



October 18, IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad

The two playoff-chasing sides put on 163 apiece, before Kolkata went on to win the Super Over



January 8, ODI, UAE beat Ireland by six wickets

A century by CP Rizwan underpinned one of UAE’s greatest ever wins, as they chased 270 to win with an over to spare



February 6, T10, Northern Warriors beat Delhi Bulls by eight wickets

The final of the T10 was chiefly memorable for a ferocious over of fast bowling from Fidel Edwards to Nicholas Pooran



March 14, Test, Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets

Eleven wickets for Rashid Khan, 1,305 runs scored in five days, and a last session finish



June 17, PSL, Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 15 runs

Usman Khawaja scored a hundred as Islamabad posted the highest score ever by a Pakistan team in T20 cricket

The Facility’s Versatility Between the start of the 2020 IPL on September 20, and the end of the Pakistan Super League this coming Thursday, the Zayed Cricket Stadium has had an unprecedented amount of traffic.

Never before has a ground in this country – or perhaps anywhere in the world – had such a volume of major-match cricket.

And yet scoring has remained high, and Abu Dhabi has seen some classic encounters in every format of the game.



October 18, IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad

The two playoff-chasing sides put on 163 apiece, before Kolkata went on to win the Super Over



January 8, ODI, UAE beat Ireland by six wickets

A century by CP Rizwan underpinned one of UAE’s greatest ever wins, as they chased 270 to win with an over to spare



February 6, T10, Northern Warriors beat Delhi Bulls by eight wickets

The final of the T10 was chiefly memorable for a ferocious over of fast bowling from Fidel Edwards to Nicholas Pooran



March 14, Test, Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets

Eleven wickets for Rashid Khan, 1,305 runs scored in five days, and a last session finish



June 17, PSL, Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 15 runs

Usman Khawaja scored a hundred as Islamabad posted the highest score ever by a Pakistan team in T20 cricket

Gender pay parity on track in the UAE The UAE has a good record on gender pay parity, according to Mercer's Total Remuneration Study. "In some of the lower levels of jobs women tend to be paid more than men, primarily because men are employed in blue collar jobs and women tend to be employed in white collar jobs which pay better," said Ted Raffoul, career products leader, Mena at Mercer. "I am yet to see a company in the UAE – particularly when you are looking at a blue chip multinationals or some of the bigger local companies – that actively discriminates when it comes to gender on pay." Mr Raffoul said most gender issues are actually due to the cultural class, as the population is dominated by Asian and Arab cultures where men are generally expected to work and earn whereas women are meant to start a family. "For that reason, we see a different gender gap. There are less women in senior roles because women tend to focus less on this but that’s not due to any companies having a policy penalising women for any reasons – it’s a cultural thing," he said. As a result, Mr Raffoul said many companies in the UAE are coming up with benefit package programmes to help working mothers and the career development of women in general.

Gender pay parity on track in the UAE The UAE has a good record on gender pay parity, according to Mercer's Total Remuneration Study. "In some of the lower levels of jobs women tend to be paid more than men, primarily because men are employed in blue collar jobs and women tend to be employed in white collar jobs which pay better," said Ted Raffoul, career products leader, Mena at Mercer. "I am yet to see a company in the UAE – particularly when you are looking at a blue chip multinationals or some of the bigger local companies – that actively discriminates when it comes to gender on pay." Mr Raffoul said most gender issues are actually due to the cultural class, as the population is dominated by Asian and Arab cultures where men are generally expected to work and earn whereas women are meant to start a family. "For that reason, we see a different gender gap. There are less women in senior roles because women tend to focus less on this but that’s not due to any companies having a policy penalising women for any reasons – it’s a cultural thing," he said. As a result, Mr Raffoul said many companies in the UAE are coming up with benefit package programmes to help working mothers and the career development of women in general.

Gender pay parity on track in the UAE The UAE has a good record on gender pay parity, according to Mercer's Total Remuneration Study. "In some of the lower levels of jobs women tend to be paid more than men, primarily because men are employed in blue collar jobs and women tend to be employed in white collar jobs which pay better," said Ted Raffoul, career products leader, Mena at Mercer. "I am yet to see a company in the UAE – particularly when you are looking at a blue chip multinationals or some of the bigger local companies – that actively discriminates when it comes to gender on pay." Mr Raffoul said most gender issues are actually due to the cultural class, as the population is dominated by Asian and Arab cultures where men are generally expected to work and earn whereas women are meant to start a family. "For that reason, we see a different gender gap. There are less women in senior roles because women tend to focus less on this but that’s not due to any companies having a policy penalising women for any reasons – it’s a cultural thing," he said. As a result, Mr Raffoul said many companies in the UAE are coming up with benefit package programmes to help working mothers and the career development of women in general.

Gender pay parity on track in the UAE The UAE has a good record on gender pay parity, according to Mercer's Total Remuneration Study. "In some of the lower levels of jobs women tend to be paid more than men, primarily because men are employed in blue collar jobs and women tend to be employed in white collar jobs which pay better," said Ted Raffoul, career products leader, Mena at Mercer. "I am yet to see a company in the UAE – particularly when you are looking at a blue chip multinationals or some of the bigger local companies – that actively discriminates when it comes to gender on pay." Mr Raffoul said most gender issues are actually due to the cultural class, as the population is dominated by Asian and Arab cultures where men are generally expected to work and earn whereas women are meant to start a family. "For that reason, we see a different gender gap. There are less women in senior roles because women tend to focus less on this but that’s not due to any companies having a policy penalising women for any reasons – it’s a cultural thing," he said. As a result, Mr Raffoul said many companies in the UAE are coming up with benefit package programmes to help working mothers and the career development of women in general.

Gender pay parity on track in the UAE The UAE has a good record on gender pay parity, according to Mercer's Total Remuneration Study. "In some of the lower levels of jobs women tend to be paid more than men, primarily because men are employed in blue collar jobs and women tend to be employed in white collar jobs which pay better," said Ted Raffoul, career products leader, Mena at Mercer. "I am yet to see a company in the UAE – particularly when you are looking at a blue chip multinationals or some of the bigger local companies – that actively discriminates when it comes to gender on pay." Mr Raffoul said most gender issues are actually due to the cultural class, as the population is dominated by Asian and Arab cultures where men are generally expected to work and earn whereas women are meant to start a family. "For that reason, we see a different gender gap. There are less women in senior roles because women tend to focus less on this but that’s not due to any companies having a policy penalising women for any reasons – it’s a cultural thing," he said. As a result, Mr Raffoul said many companies in the UAE are coming up with benefit package programmes to help working mothers and the career development of women in general.

Gender pay parity on track in the UAE The UAE has a good record on gender pay parity, according to Mercer's Total Remuneration Study. "In some of the lower levels of jobs women tend to be paid more than men, primarily because men are employed in blue collar jobs and women tend to be employed in white collar jobs which pay better," said Ted Raffoul, career products leader, Mena at Mercer. "I am yet to see a company in the UAE – particularly when you are looking at a blue chip multinationals or some of the bigger local companies – that actively discriminates when it comes to gender on pay." Mr Raffoul said most gender issues are actually due to the cultural class, as the population is dominated by Asian and Arab cultures where men are generally expected to work and earn whereas women are meant to start a family. "For that reason, we see a different gender gap. There are less women in senior roles because women tend to focus less on this but that’s not due to any companies having a policy penalising women for any reasons – it’s a cultural thing," he said. As a result, Mr Raffoul said many companies in the UAE are coming up with benefit package programmes to help working mothers and the career development of women in general.

Gender pay parity on track in the UAE The UAE has a good record on gender pay parity, according to Mercer's Total Remuneration Study. "In some of the lower levels of jobs women tend to be paid more than men, primarily because men are employed in blue collar jobs and women tend to be employed in white collar jobs which pay better," said Ted Raffoul, career products leader, Mena at Mercer. "I am yet to see a company in the UAE – particularly when you are looking at a blue chip multinationals or some of the bigger local companies – that actively discriminates when it comes to gender on pay." Mr Raffoul said most gender issues are actually due to the cultural class, as the population is dominated by Asian and Arab cultures where men are generally expected to work and earn whereas women are meant to start a family. "For that reason, we see a different gender gap. There are less women in senior roles because women tend to focus less on this but that’s not due to any companies having a policy penalising women for any reasons – it’s a cultural thing," he said. As a result, Mr Raffoul said many companies in the UAE are coming up with benefit package programmes to help working mothers and the career development of women in general.

Gender pay parity on track in the UAE The UAE has a good record on gender pay parity, according to Mercer's Total Remuneration Study. "In some of the lower levels of jobs women tend to be paid more than men, primarily because men are employed in blue collar jobs and women tend to be employed in white collar jobs which pay better," said Ted Raffoul, career products leader, Mena at Mercer. "I am yet to see a company in the UAE – particularly when you are looking at a blue chip multinationals or some of the bigger local companies – that actively discriminates when it comes to gender on pay." Mr Raffoul said most gender issues are actually due to the cultural class, as the population is dominated by Asian and Arab cultures where men are generally expected to work and earn whereas women are meant to start a family. "For that reason, we see a different gender gap. There are less women in senior roles because women tend to focus less on this but that’s not due to any companies having a policy penalising women for any reasons – it’s a cultural thing," he said. As a result, Mr Raffoul said many companies in the UAE are coming up with benefit package programmes to help working mothers and the career development of women in general.

Gender pay parity on track in the UAE The UAE has a good record on gender pay parity, according to Mercer's Total Remuneration Study. "In some of the lower levels of jobs women tend to be paid more than men, primarily because men are employed in blue collar jobs and women tend to be employed in white collar jobs which pay better," said Ted Raffoul, career products leader, Mena at Mercer. "I am yet to see a company in the UAE – particularly when you are looking at a blue chip multinationals or some of the bigger local companies – that actively discriminates when it comes to gender on pay." Mr Raffoul said most gender issues are actually due to the cultural class, as the population is dominated by Asian and Arab cultures where men are generally expected to work and earn whereas women are meant to start a family. "For that reason, we see a different gender gap. There are less women in senior roles because women tend to focus less on this but that’s not due to any companies having a policy penalising women for any reasons – it’s a cultural thing," he said. As a result, Mr Raffoul said many companies in the UAE are coming up with benefit package programmes to help working mothers and the career development of women in general.

Gender pay parity on track in the UAE The UAE has a good record on gender pay parity, according to Mercer's Total Remuneration Study. "In some of the lower levels of jobs women tend to be paid more than men, primarily because men are employed in blue collar jobs and women tend to be employed in white collar jobs which pay better," said Ted Raffoul, career products leader, Mena at Mercer. "I am yet to see a company in the UAE – particularly when you are looking at a blue chip multinationals or some of the bigger local companies – that actively discriminates when it comes to gender on pay." Mr Raffoul said most gender issues are actually due to the cultural class, as the population is dominated by Asian and Arab cultures where men are generally expected to work and earn whereas women are meant to start a family. "For that reason, we see a different gender gap. There are less women in senior roles because women tend to focus less on this but that’s not due to any companies having a policy penalising women for any reasons – it’s a cultural thing," he said. As a result, Mr Raffoul said many companies in the UAE are coming up with benefit package programmes to help working mothers and the career development of women in general.

Gender pay parity on track in the UAE The UAE has a good record on gender pay parity, according to Mercer's Total Remuneration Study. "In some of the lower levels of jobs women tend to be paid more than men, primarily because men are employed in blue collar jobs and women tend to be employed in white collar jobs which pay better," said Ted Raffoul, career products leader, Mena at Mercer. "I am yet to see a company in the UAE – particularly when you are looking at a blue chip multinationals or some of the bigger local companies – that actively discriminates when it comes to gender on pay." Mr Raffoul said most gender issues are actually due to the cultural class, as the population is dominated by Asian and Arab cultures where men are generally expected to work and earn whereas women are meant to start a family. "For that reason, we see a different gender gap. There are less women in senior roles because women tend to focus less on this but that’s not due to any companies having a policy penalising women for any reasons – it’s a cultural thing," he said. As a result, Mr Raffoul said many companies in the UAE are coming up with benefit package programmes to help working mothers and the career development of women in general.

Gender pay parity on track in the UAE The UAE has a good record on gender pay parity, according to Mercer's Total Remuneration Study. "In some of the lower levels of jobs women tend to be paid more than men, primarily because men are employed in blue collar jobs and women tend to be employed in white collar jobs which pay better," said Ted Raffoul, career products leader, Mena at Mercer. "I am yet to see a company in the UAE – particularly when you are looking at a blue chip multinationals or some of the bigger local companies – that actively discriminates when it comes to gender on pay." Mr Raffoul said most gender issues are actually due to the cultural class, as the population is dominated by Asian and Arab cultures where men are generally expected to work and earn whereas women are meant to start a family. "For that reason, we see a different gender gap. There are less women in senior roles because women tend to focus less on this but that’s not due to any companies having a policy penalising women for any reasons – it’s a cultural thing," he said. As a result, Mr Raffoul said many companies in the UAE are coming up with benefit package programmes to help working mothers and the career development of women in general.

Gender pay parity on track in the UAE The UAE has a good record on gender pay parity, according to Mercer's Total Remuneration Study. "In some of the lower levels of jobs women tend to be paid more than men, primarily because men are employed in blue collar jobs and women tend to be employed in white collar jobs which pay better," said Ted Raffoul, career products leader, Mena at Mercer. "I am yet to see a company in the UAE – particularly when you are looking at a blue chip multinationals or some of the bigger local companies – that actively discriminates when it comes to gender on pay." Mr Raffoul said most gender issues are actually due to the cultural class, as the population is dominated by Asian and Arab cultures where men are generally expected to work and earn whereas women are meant to start a family. "For that reason, we see a different gender gap. There are less women in senior roles because women tend to focus less on this but that’s not due to any companies having a policy penalising women for any reasons – it’s a cultural thing," he said. As a result, Mr Raffoul said many companies in the UAE are coming up with benefit package programmes to help working mothers and the career development of women in general.

Gender pay parity on track in the UAE The UAE has a good record on gender pay parity, according to Mercer's Total Remuneration Study. "In some of the lower levels of jobs women tend to be paid more than men, primarily because men are employed in blue collar jobs and women tend to be employed in white collar jobs which pay better," said Ted Raffoul, career products leader, Mena at Mercer. "I am yet to see a company in the UAE – particularly when you are looking at a blue chip multinationals or some of the bigger local companies – that actively discriminates when it comes to gender on pay." Mr Raffoul said most gender issues are actually due to the cultural class, as the population is dominated by Asian and Arab cultures where men are generally expected to work and earn whereas women are meant to start a family. "For that reason, we see a different gender gap. There are less women in senior roles because women tend to focus less on this but that’s not due to any companies having a policy penalising women for any reasons – it’s a cultural thing," he said. As a result, Mr Raffoul said many companies in the UAE are coming up with benefit package programmes to help working mothers and the career development of women in general.

Gender pay parity on track in the UAE The UAE has a good record on gender pay parity, according to Mercer's Total Remuneration Study. "In some of the lower levels of jobs women tend to be paid more than men, primarily because men are employed in blue collar jobs and women tend to be employed in white collar jobs which pay better," said Ted Raffoul, career products leader, Mena at Mercer. "I am yet to see a company in the UAE – particularly when you are looking at a blue chip multinationals or some of the bigger local companies – that actively discriminates when it comes to gender on pay." Mr Raffoul said most gender issues are actually due to the cultural class, as the population is dominated by Asian and Arab cultures where men are generally expected to work and earn whereas women are meant to start a family. "For that reason, we see a different gender gap. There are less women in senior roles because women tend to focus less on this but that’s not due to any companies having a policy penalising women for any reasons – it’s a cultural thing," he said. As a result, Mr Raffoul said many companies in the UAE are coming up with benefit package programmes to help working mothers and the career development of women in general.

Gender pay parity on track in the UAE The UAE has a good record on gender pay parity, according to Mercer's Total Remuneration Study. "In some of the lower levels of jobs women tend to be paid more than men, primarily because men are employed in blue collar jobs and women tend to be employed in white collar jobs which pay better," said Ted Raffoul, career products leader, Mena at Mercer. "I am yet to see a company in the UAE – particularly when you are looking at a blue chip multinationals or some of the bigger local companies – that actively discriminates when it comes to gender on pay." Mr Raffoul said most gender issues are actually due to the cultural class, as the population is dominated by Asian and Arab cultures where men are generally expected to work and earn whereas women are meant to start a family. "For that reason, we see a different gender gap. There are less women in senior roles because women tend to focus less on this but that’s not due to any companies having a policy penalising women for any reasons – it’s a cultural thing," he said. As a result, Mr Raffoul said many companies in the UAE are coming up with benefit package programmes to help working mothers and the career development of women in general.

IF YOU GO The flights FlyDubai flies direct from Dubai to Skopje in five hours from Dh1,314 return including taxes. Hourly buses from Skopje to Ohrid take three hours. The tours English-speaking guided tours of Ohrid town and the surrounding area are organised by Cultura 365; these cost €90 (Dh386) for a one-day trip including driver and guide and €100 a day (Dh429) for two people. The hotels Villa St Sofija in the old town of Ohrid, twin room from $54 (Dh198) a night. St Naum Monastery, on the lake 30km south of Ohrid town, has updated its pilgrims' quarters into a modern 3-star hotel, with rooms overlooking the monastery courtyard and lake. Double room from $60 (Dh 220) a night.

IF YOU GO The flights FlyDubai flies direct from Dubai to Skopje in five hours from Dh1,314 return including taxes. Hourly buses from Skopje to Ohrid take three hours. The tours English-speaking guided tours of Ohrid town and the surrounding area are organised by Cultura 365; these cost €90 (Dh386) for a one-day trip including driver and guide and €100 a day (Dh429) for two people. The hotels Villa St Sofija in the old town of Ohrid, twin room from $54 (Dh198) a night. St Naum Monastery, on the lake 30km south of Ohrid town, has updated its pilgrims' quarters into a modern 3-star hotel, with rooms overlooking the monastery courtyard and lake. Double room from $60 (Dh 220) a night.

IF YOU GO The flights FlyDubai flies direct from Dubai to Skopje in five hours from Dh1,314 return including taxes. Hourly buses from Skopje to Ohrid take three hours. The tours English-speaking guided tours of Ohrid town and the surrounding area are organised by Cultura 365; these cost €90 (Dh386) for a one-day trip including driver and guide and €100 a day (Dh429) for two people. The hotels Villa St Sofija in the old town of Ohrid, twin room from $54 (Dh198) a night. St Naum Monastery, on the lake 30km south of Ohrid town, has updated its pilgrims' quarters into a modern 3-star hotel, with rooms overlooking the monastery courtyard and lake. Double room from $60 (Dh 220) a night.

IF YOU GO The flights FlyDubai flies direct from Dubai to Skopje in five hours from Dh1,314 return including taxes. Hourly buses from Skopje to Ohrid take three hours. The tours English-speaking guided tours of Ohrid town and the surrounding area are organised by Cultura 365; these cost €90 (Dh386) for a one-day trip including driver and guide and €100 a day (Dh429) for two people. The hotels Villa St Sofija in the old town of Ohrid, twin room from $54 (Dh198) a night. St Naum Monastery, on the lake 30km south of Ohrid town, has updated its pilgrims' quarters into a modern 3-star hotel, with rooms overlooking the monastery courtyard and lake. Double room from $60 (Dh 220) a night.

IF YOU GO The flights FlyDubai flies direct from Dubai to Skopje in five hours from Dh1,314 return including taxes. Hourly buses from Skopje to Ohrid take three hours. The tours English-speaking guided tours of Ohrid town and the surrounding area are organised by Cultura 365; these cost €90 (Dh386) for a one-day trip including driver and guide and €100 a day (Dh429) for two people. The hotels Villa St Sofija in the old town of Ohrid, twin room from $54 (Dh198) a night. St Naum Monastery, on the lake 30km south of Ohrid town, has updated its pilgrims' quarters into a modern 3-star hotel, with rooms overlooking the monastery courtyard and lake. Double room from $60 (Dh 220) a night.

IF YOU GO The flights FlyDubai flies direct from Dubai to Skopje in five hours from Dh1,314 return including taxes. Hourly buses from Skopje to Ohrid take three hours. The tours English-speaking guided tours of Ohrid town and the surrounding area are organised by Cultura 365; these cost €90 (Dh386) for a one-day trip including driver and guide and €100 a day (Dh429) for two people. The hotels Villa St Sofija in the old town of Ohrid, twin room from $54 (Dh198) a night. St Naum Monastery, on the lake 30km south of Ohrid town, has updated its pilgrims' quarters into a modern 3-star hotel, with rooms overlooking the monastery courtyard and lake. Double room from $60 (Dh 220) a night.

IF YOU GO The flights FlyDubai flies direct from Dubai to Skopje in five hours from Dh1,314 return including taxes. Hourly buses from Skopje to Ohrid take three hours. The tours English-speaking guided tours of Ohrid town and the surrounding area are organised by Cultura 365; these cost €90 (Dh386) for a one-day trip including driver and guide and €100 a day (Dh429) for two people. The hotels Villa St Sofija in the old town of Ohrid, twin room from $54 (Dh198) a night. St Naum Monastery, on the lake 30km south of Ohrid town, has updated its pilgrims' quarters into a modern 3-star hotel, with rooms overlooking the monastery courtyard and lake. Double room from $60 (Dh 220) a night.

IF YOU GO The flights FlyDubai flies direct from Dubai to Skopje in five hours from Dh1,314 return including taxes. Hourly buses from Skopje to Ohrid take three hours. The tours English-speaking guided tours of Ohrid town and the surrounding area are organised by Cultura 365; these cost €90 (Dh386) for a one-day trip including driver and guide and €100 a day (Dh429) for two people. The hotels Villa St Sofija in the old town of Ohrid, twin room from $54 (Dh198) a night. St Naum Monastery, on the lake 30km south of Ohrid town, has updated its pilgrims' quarters into a modern 3-star hotel, with rooms overlooking the monastery courtyard and lake. Double room from $60 (Dh 220) a night.

IF YOU GO The flights FlyDubai flies direct from Dubai to Skopje in five hours from Dh1,314 return including taxes. Hourly buses from Skopje to Ohrid take three hours. The tours English-speaking guided tours of Ohrid town and the surrounding area are organised by Cultura 365; these cost €90 (Dh386) for a one-day trip including driver and guide and €100 a day (Dh429) for two people. The hotels Villa St Sofija in the old town of Ohrid, twin room from $54 (Dh198) a night. St Naum Monastery, on the lake 30km south of Ohrid town, has updated its pilgrims' quarters into a modern 3-star hotel, with rooms overlooking the monastery courtyard and lake. Double room from $60 (Dh 220) a night.

IF YOU GO The flights FlyDubai flies direct from Dubai to Skopje in five hours from Dh1,314 return including taxes. Hourly buses from Skopje to Ohrid take three hours. The tours English-speaking guided tours of Ohrid town and the surrounding area are organised by Cultura 365; these cost €90 (Dh386) for a one-day trip including driver and guide and €100 a day (Dh429) for two people. The hotels Villa St Sofija in the old town of Ohrid, twin room from $54 (Dh198) a night. St Naum Monastery, on the lake 30km south of Ohrid town, has updated its pilgrims' quarters into a modern 3-star hotel, with rooms overlooking the monastery courtyard and lake. Double room from $60 (Dh 220) a night.

IF YOU GO The flights FlyDubai flies direct from Dubai to Skopje in five hours from Dh1,314 return including taxes. Hourly buses from Skopje to Ohrid take three hours. The tours English-speaking guided tours of Ohrid town and the surrounding area are organised by Cultura 365; these cost €90 (Dh386) for a one-day trip including driver and guide and €100 a day (Dh429) for two people. The hotels Villa St Sofija in the old town of Ohrid, twin room from $54 (Dh198) a night. St Naum Monastery, on the lake 30km south of Ohrid town, has updated its pilgrims' quarters into a modern 3-star hotel, with rooms overlooking the monastery courtyard and lake. Double room from $60 (Dh 220) a night.

IF YOU GO The flights FlyDubai flies direct from Dubai to Skopje in five hours from Dh1,314 return including taxes. Hourly buses from Skopje to Ohrid take three hours. The tours English-speaking guided tours of Ohrid town and the surrounding area are organised by Cultura 365; these cost €90 (Dh386) for a one-day trip including driver and guide and €100 a day (Dh429) for two people. The hotels Villa St Sofija in the old town of Ohrid, twin room from $54 (Dh198) a night. St Naum Monastery, on the lake 30km south of Ohrid town, has updated its pilgrims' quarters into a modern 3-star hotel, with rooms overlooking the monastery courtyard and lake. Double room from $60 (Dh 220) a night.

IF YOU GO The flights FlyDubai flies direct from Dubai to Skopje in five hours from Dh1,314 return including taxes. Hourly buses from Skopje to Ohrid take three hours. The tours English-speaking guided tours of Ohrid town and the surrounding area are organised by Cultura 365; these cost €90 (Dh386) for a one-day trip including driver and guide and €100 a day (Dh429) for two people. The hotels Villa St Sofija in the old town of Ohrid, twin room from $54 (Dh198) a night. St Naum Monastery, on the lake 30km south of Ohrid town, has updated its pilgrims' quarters into a modern 3-star hotel, with rooms overlooking the monastery courtyard and lake. Double room from $60 (Dh 220) a night.

IF YOU GO The flights FlyDubai flies direct from Dubai to Skopje in five hours from Dh1,314 return including taxes. Hourly buses from Skopje to Ohrid take three hours. The tours English-speaking guided tours of Ohrid town and the surrounding area are organised by Cultura 365; these cost €90 (Dh386) for a one-day trip including driver and guide and €100 a day (Dh429) for two people. The hotels Villa St Sofija in the old town of Ohrid, twin room from $54 (Dh198) a night. St Naum Monastery, on the lake 30km south of Ohrid town, has updated its pilgrims' quarters into a modern 3-star hotel, with rooms overlooking the monastery courtyard and lake. Double room from $60 (Dh 220) a night.

IF YOU GO The flights FlyDubai flies direct from Dubai to Skopje in five hours from Dh1,314 return including taxes. Hourly buses from Skopje to Ohrid take three hours. The tours English-speaking guided tours of Ohrid town and the surrounding area are organised by Cultura 365; these cost €90 (Dh386) for a one-day trip including driver and guide and €100 a day (Dh429) for two people. The hotels Villa St Sofija in the old town of Ohrid, twin room from $54 (Dh198) a night. St Naum Monastery, on the lake 30km south of Ohrid town, has updated its pilgrims' quarters into a modern 3-star hotel, with rooms overlooking the monastery courtyard and lake. Double room from $60 (Dh 220) a night.

IF YOU GO The flights FlyDubai flies direct from Dubai to Skopje in five hours from Dh1,314 return including taxes. Hourly buses from Skopje to Ohrid take three hours. The tours English-speaking guided tours of Ohrid town and the surrounding area are organised by Cultura 365; these cost €90 (Dh386) for a one-day trip including driver and guide and €100 a day (Dh429) for two people. The hotels Villa St Sofija in the old town of Ohrid, twin room from $54 (Dh198) a night. St Naum Monastery, on the lake 30km south of Ohrid town, has updated its pilgrims' quarters into a modern 3-star hotel, with rooms overlooking the monastery courtyard and lake. Double room from $60 (Dh 220) a night.

The biog Favourite book: Men are from Mars Women are from Venus Favourite travel destination: Ooty, a hill station in South India Hobbies: Cooking. Biryani, pepper crab are her signature dishes Favourite place in UAE: Marjan Island

The biog Favourite book: Men are from Mars Women are from Venus Favourite travel destination: Ooty, a hill station in South India Hobbies: Cooking. Biryani, pepper crab are her signature dishes Favourite place in UAE: Marjan Island

The biog Favourite book: Men are from Mars Women are from Venus Favourite travel destination: Ooty, a hill station in South India Hobbies: Cooking. Biryani, pepper crab are her signature dishes Favourite place in UAE: Marjan Island

The biog Favourite book: Men are from Mars Women are from Venus Favourite travel destination: Ooty, a hill station in South India Hobbies: Cooking. Biryani, pepper crab are her signature dishes Favourite place in UAE: Marjan Island

The biog Favourite book: Men are from Mars Women are from Venus Favourite travel destination: Ooty, a hill station in South India Hobbies: Cooking. Biryani, pepper crab are her signature dishes Favourite place in UAE: Marjan Island

The biog Favourite book: Men are from Mars Women are from Venus Favourite travel destination: Ooty, a hill station in South India Hobbies: Cooking. Biryani, pepper crab are her signature dishes Favourite place in UAE: Marjan Island

The biog Favourite book: Men are from Mars Women are from Venus Favourite travel destination: Ooty, a hill station in South India Hobbies: Cooking. Biryani, pepper crab are her signature dishes Favourite place in UAE: Marjan Island

The biog Favourite book: Men are from Mars Women are from Venus Favourite travel destination: Ooty, a hill station in South India Hobbies: Cooking. Biryani, pepper crab are her signature dishes Favourite place in UAE: Marjan Island

The biog Favourite book: Men are from Mars Women are from Venus Favourite travel destination: Ooty, a hill station in South India Hobbies: Cooking. Biryani, pepper crab are her signature dishes Favourite place in UAE: Marjan Island

The biog Favourite book: Men are from Mars Women are from Venus Favourite travel destination: Ooty, a hill station in South India Hobbies: Cooking. Biryani, pepper crab are her signature dishes Favourite place in UAE: Marjan Island

The biog Favourite book: Men are from Mars Women are from Venus Favourite travel destination: Ooty, a hill station in South India Hobbies: Cooking. Biryani, pepper crab are her signature dishes Favourite place in UAE: Marjan Island

The biog Favourite book: Men are from Mars Women are from Venus Favourite travel destination: Ooty, a hill station in South India Hobbies: Cooking. Biryani, pepper crab are her signature dishes Favourite place in UAE: Marjan Island

The biog Favourite book: Men are from Mars Women are from Venus Favourite travel destination: Ooty, a hill station in South India Hobbies: Cooking. Biryani, pepper crab are her signature dishes Favourite place in UAE: Marjan Island

The biog Favourite book: Men are from Mars Women are from Venus Favourite travel destination: Ooty, a hill station in South India Hobbies: Cooking. Biryani, pepper crab are her signature dishes Favourite place in UAE: Marjan Island

The biog Favourite book: Men are from Mars Women are from Venus Favourite travel destination: Ooty, a hill station in South India Hobbies: Cooking. Biryani, pepper crab are her signature dishes Favourite place in UAE: Marjan Island