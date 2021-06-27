Euro 2020: Croatia dealt setback after Ivan Perisic tests positive for Covid-19

Croatia have been dealt a blow to their preparations ahead of Monday's Euro 2020 last-16 tie against Spain after winger Ivan Perisic tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.
Perisic, 32, has scored twice in three matches at the tournament to help drag the 2018 World Cup finalists into the knockout stages
after a slow start.
However, the Inter Milan player's tournament looks to be over as he must isolate for 10 days and would therefore miss the quarter-finals and semi-finals should Croatia make it that far.
"During Saturday evening, (the) Croatian Football Federation received the results of regular testing for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which showed that player Ivan Perisic has tested positive for novel coronavirus," the Croatian football federation said in a statement.
"Medical staff isolated Ivan from the other members of the national team and immediately and thoroughly informed competent epidemiological authorities about the situation, providing evidence of complying with all the necessary measures aimed at protection against the spread of coronavirus.
"Perisic will spend 10 days in self-isolation and during that period will not participate at the matches of the Croatian national team."
The rest of the Croatian squad and backroom staff have tested negative.
Perisic scored his side's third goal in a 3-1 win over Scotland on Tuesday just days after a positive case in the Scotland camp for Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour.
England duo Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell were forced into self-isolation after talking to club teammate Gilmour following the goalless draw between the sides on June 18, but no other Scottish players were required to isolate.
Mount and Chilwell could be available in time for England's last-16 game against Germany on Tuesday, with the pair
set to leave isolation on Monday.
Along with captain Luka Modric, Perisic is one of Croatia's key men and heroes of their run to the World Cup final three years ago. His two goals at Euro 2020 took the 32-year-old's tally at major international tournaments to nine.
Croatia 3 Scotland 1: player ratings
SCOTLAND RATINGS: David Marshall – 6 Scotland’s No 1 prevented the score from getting bigger, particularly when he tipped over Luka Modric’s long-range shot. He was unlucky to concede the first two goals and there was very little he could have done to have saved either. AFP
Stephen O'Donnell – 5 The right wing-back made several promising forward runs, but ultimately they came to nothing. He also produced a good header to clear the ball away from goal, but this was tempered by a number of missed headers and poor tackles. AFP
Grant Hanley – 6 Norwich’s centre-back will be disappointed that he was forced off due to injury, especially as he was having a big impact at the back. EPA
Andy Robertson – 7 Scotland’s skipper showed why he is one of the best attacking left-backs in the game, as he provided a number of excellent crosses. His corners were a constant danger, too, though few were met with any attacking threat. AFP
Kieran Tierney – 7 The young talent showcased his ability as he came up with a few decent surges forward. However, he was second best to Perisic as Croatia got their third goal. AFP
Scott McTominay – 5 Manchester United’s 24-year-old midfielder contributed a lot defensively but was partly at fault for Croatia’s opener, as he lost Vlašić in the box. He nearly scored from a header but it went over the bar, his performance summing up Scotland’s night. EPA
John McGinn – 8 One of Scotland’s best performers, the midfield maestro showed great pressing as well as some key forward passes. His ability to turn players was on show, but his team’s performance didn’t match his. AFP
Callum McGregor – 7 Billy Gilmour’s replacement was guilty of wasting possession early on, though he redeemed himself as he scored a great goal from the edge of the box. EPA
Stuart Armstrong – 5 Southampton’s 29-year-old was subbed because he lacked composure on the ball. Apart from a few good passes, he didn’t really contribute much to the game. Reuters
Ché Adams – 4 Another poor performance. His positioning was good and he nearly scored an acrobatic goal, but he made poor choices throughout and wasted a good chance from long range before being taken off. Reuters
Lyndon Dykes – 3 The QPR striker was searching for his third Scotland goal but he had little involvement apart from some good pressing later on in the game. It was a match he’ll want to forget. Reuters
SUB: Kevin Nisbet – 6 The young striker brought an injection of energy to Scotland’s game as he constantly chased down the opposition when they were on the ball. He probably should have been brought on earlier as he didn’t have long enough to make a real difference. AFP
SUB: Ryan Fraser – 5 A poor substitute appearance for the Newcastle player. He had very little impact on the game and the few chances he did have were wasted. AFP
SUB: Nathan Patterson – 6 You could see the hunger and passion when he came on. He utilised his long throw to set off one attack and battled hard to win the ball back on numerous occasions. EPA
SUB: Scott McKenna – 6 The defender replaced the injured Hanley and he was booked for a strong challenge as soon as he came on. He later settled and put in a good shift at the back. His aerial presence was handy for Scotland to deny Croatia a number of counter attacks. AFP
CROATIA RATINGS: Dominik Livakovic – 8 Livakovic put in a strong performance and was one of his side’s best players. He made a number of good punches to clear any danger, as well as a great save to deny Scotland late on. EPA
Josip Juranovic – 7 The right-back provided a brilliant assist from a whipped cross into the box. He constantly made good moves forward and was never caught out when getting back. A strong game from the 25-year-old. AFP
Dejan Lovren – 6 The Ex-Liverpool defender contributed a combination of bad tackles and good defending. He fouled Adams early with an unnecessary foul, but he later headed clear a ball bound for Scotland’s strikers. EPA
Domagoj Vida – 6 The veteran defender defended well apart from a very poor clearance straight out of the box to McGregor, who then scored. AFP
Jośko Gvardiol – 5 He made some good runs forward early on and put in some great crosses, but he was poor when defending, either missing the ball or giving away a needless foul. It wasn’t a surprise to see him taken off. AFP
Mateo Kovacic – 7 Chelsea’s midfield man had a good game and he switched the play from wing to wing. He also used good strength to deny Scotland a counter attack. He capped off his performance with a simple assist for Luka Modric. EPA
Marcelo Brozovic – 7 Making his 62nd appearance for his country, the midfielder made a number of small fast-paced passes as well as a great through ball to Gvardiol. He did, however, give away a few needless fouls. EPA
Ivan Perisic –9 The first Croatian to score at a World Cup final scored again tonight as he got on the end of a Modric Corner. He showed great skill to bring down a cross to set up the first goal. Overall, he was a vital part of the win. AFP
Luka Modric – 9 The Croatia captain was the best player on the pitch and his sublime strike with the outside of his foot from long range was one of the goals of the tournament so far. His passing was superb and his corner delivery nearly always found a Croatian head. What a performance! AFP
Nikola Vlašić – 7 The CSKA Moscow striker troubled the Scotland defence throughout. He tucked away the first goal of the night and though his positioning in the box wasn’t always perfect, he always stepped up when he was needed. AFP
Bruno Petković – 5 He rarely found himself on the end of crosses and was very easily marked out of the game by Scotland’s defence. He was taken off late on. Reuters
SUB: Borna Barisic – 6 –The Ranger’s defender put in a solid shift, much to the annoyance of the home fans. He snubbed out most Scotland attacks and helped his team take the three points. AFP
SUB: Andrej Kramaric – 6 Croatia’s first substitute didn’t get on the scoresheet but he did show some good hold up play to let his teammates get up the pitch. AFP
SUB: Ante Rebic – 5 A few of the AC Milan striker’s fouls were silly and unnecessary but he was brought on to disrupt the play and keep his team ahead in the latter stages, and that was exactly what he did. Reuters
SUB: Luka Ivanusec – 5 The attacking midfielder replaced Vlasic and didn’t have much of an impact. AFP