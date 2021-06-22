Euro 2020: Isolated England pair Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell to miss Czech Republic match

Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell will be unavailable for England's final Euro 2020 Group D match against Czech Republic and potentially their last-16 tie after the Chelsea duo were forced to isolate until June 28 following close contact with Scotland's Billy Gilmour, who has tested positive for Covid-19.

Mount and Chilwell both embraced Chelsea teammate Gilmour after Friday's goalless draw between England and Scotland. On Monday, Gilmour tested positive for the coronavirus and the midfielder will miss Scotland's vital group match against Croatia on Tuesday, which could see Steve Clarke's men qualify for the knockout stage for the first time in their history.

"We can confirm that Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount must isolate up to and including next Monday (28 June). This decision has been taken in consultation with Public Health England [PHE]," the English Football Association said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Chilwell and Mount will isolate and train individually in private areas at England's training base St. George's Park, with the rest of the squad returning there after tonight's fixture against Czech Republic at Wembley.

"We will continue to follow all Covid-19 protocols and the Uefa testing regime, while remaining in close contact with PHE.

"The entire England squad and staff had lateral flow tests on Monday and all were again negative, as was the case with Sunday's Uefa pre-match PCR tests."

England manager Gareth Southgate said he was surprised by the decision to isolate Mount and Chilwell, particularly when no other players from the Scotland squad have been considered 'close contacts'.

"I don't want to cause a drama for Scotland but if you're all in the dressing room together, where does everything stand? I don't know the honest answer to that," Southgate said.

Mason Mount, left, and Ben Chilwell, second left, during an England training session. PA

"Our medical people are dealing with all of this. I've been updated as regularly as I can be which is every hour or so when there's a little bit more information and we have to accept whatever the situation is and adapt to it.

"That's the world we're all living in, across every family and every sport and every business."

England have already secured their place in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals ahead of Tuesday's match against the Czech Republic at Wembley.

If Southgate's side beat the Czechs to win the group, they will play their last 16 match at Wembley on June 29, giving Mount and Chilwell a chance to feature. Second place in the group would see England travel to Copenhagen on June 28.