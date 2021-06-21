Euro 2020: Scotland's Billy Gilmour tests positive for coronavirus ahead of crucial Croatia game

Midfielder was the star player for his team in the draw against England

Scotland suffered a big setback ahead of their crucial Euro 2020 match against Croatia with Billy Gilmour testing positive for coronavirus.

Chelsea midfielder Gilmour was the man of the match in Friday's goalless draw against England at Wembley in what was his first international start.

However, he will now miss Tuesday's clash against Croatia at Hampden that Scotland need to win to have any hopes of making it to the last 16.

"The Scottish FA can confirm that a member of the Scotland National Team playing squad, Billy Gilmour, has tested positive for Covid-19," the Scottish Football Association said in a statement.

"Having liaised with Public Health England since the positive test was recorded, Billy will now self-isolate for 10 days and therefore miss tomorrow's Uefa Euro 2020 Group D match against Croatia at Hampden."

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay, who went back into a defensive role against England, is likely to return to his usual position protecting the back three.

No other members of the squad have been asked to self-isolate.

Earlier, Scotland midfielder John Fleck was forced to isolate for 10 days before the start of the tournament after testing positive during a training camp in Spain.

Scotland, playing in their first major tournament since the 1998 World Cup, are bottom of Group D with one point.

Published: June 21, 2021 02:21 PM

