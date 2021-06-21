Euro 2020: England's Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount is self isolation after coming into contact with Scotland's Billy Gilmour

England players Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount are self-isolating after coming into contact with Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour during Friday’s match at the Euro 2020, after the latter tested positive for Covid-19.

The Three Lions are preparing for Tuesday's crunch Euro 2020 clash with the Czech Republic.

However, Gareth Southgate's preparations have been hit by news that Mount and Chilwell are being forced to isolate after coming into contact with Chelsea team-mate Gilmour during their goalless draw.

A statement from the Football Association read: "As a precaution at this time and in consultation with Public Health England, Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount are isolating after interaction with Scotland player Billy Gilmour at Friday's match.

"The pair will be kept away from the rest of the England players and wider support team, pending further discussions with PHE. The entire squad had lateral flow tests on Monday afternoon and all were again negative, as was the case with Sunday's Uefa pre-match PCR tests.

"We will continue to follow all Covid-19 protocols and the Uefa testing regime, while remaining in close contact with PHE."

The Three Lions sit second heading into the Wembley encounter with the Group D leaders, having followed up a 1-0 win against Croatia with Friday's goalless draw against Scotland.