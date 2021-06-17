Denmark's Christian Eriksen to be fitted with heart starter after on-pitch collapse

The 29-year-old midfielder had to be resuscitated during match against Finland

Midfielder Christian Eriksen is to be fitted with a heart starter, the Danish football federation have announced.

The 29-year-old Inter Milan and former Tottenham midfielder suffered a heart attack on the pitch and had to be resuscitated at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen after slumping to the ground during the first half of his side's Euro 2020 Group B match against Finland on Saturday.

Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group B - Denmark v Finland - Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark - June 12, 2021 Denmark's Jannik Vestergaard and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg look dejected after the match Pool via REUTERS/Friedemann Vogel

Eriksen regained consciousness before being taken to hospital, where medics continue to work to identify what caused his cardiac arrest.

Denmark team doctor Morten Boesen released a statement on Thursday, which read: "After Christian has been through different heart examinations it has been decided that he should have an ICD (heart starter).

"This device is necessary after a cardiac attack due to rhythm disturbances. Christian has accepted the solution and the plan has been confirmed by specialists nationally and internationally, who all recommend the same treatment."

Eriksen had previously expressed his gratitude for the "amazing messages from all around the world" after posting his first photo from hospital since collapsing.

Three days after the incident, Eriksen wrote on Instagram: "Hello everyone. Big thanks for your sweet and amazing greetings and messages from all around the world. It means a lot to me and my family.

"I'm fine - under the circumstances. I still have to go through some examinations at the hospital, but I feel okay.

"Now, I will cheer on the boys on the Denmark team in the next matches. Play for all of Denmark."

Denmark resume their Euro 2020 campaign against Belgium on Thursday followed by the final Group B game against Russia two days later.

Updated: June 17, 2021 02:04 PM

