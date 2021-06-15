Christian Eriksen thanks fans for 'amazing messages' of support as Danish midfielder posts photo from hospital

Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen has expressed his gratitude for the "amazing messages from all around the world" after posting his first photo from hospital since collapsing during the Euro 2020 match against Finland on Saturday.

Eriksen, 29, collapsed after suffering a cardiac arrest in the 42nd minute of the match in Copenhagen and was given life-saving cardiac massage treatment on the pitch as his Denmark teammates formed a shield around him and the medical team.

Following a distressing 15 minutes of treatment, Eriksen was stretchered off and photos showed him to be awake with his arm raised.

Now three days later, Eriksen has provided his own update from his hospital bed, writing on Instagram: "Hello everyone. Big thanks for your sweet and amazing greetings and messages from all around the world. It means a lot to me and my family.

"I'm fine - under the circumstances. I still have to go through some examinations at the hospital, but I feel okay.

"Now, I will cheer on the boys on the Denmark team in the next matches. Play for all of Denmark."

A screenshot from Chrstian Eriksen's Instagram account as the Danish midfielder posts an update from hospital. chriseriksen8 / Instagram

Denmark resume their Euro 2020 campaign against Belgium on Thursday followed by the final Group B game against Russia two days later.

However, the fallout from Saturday continues after Danish players expressed their dissatisfaction at the position they were put in by Uefa over how to complete the fixture against Finland.

Governing body Uefa offered the players the choice of resuming the match on Saturday night or beginning again on Sunday at 12pm time, while former Denmark goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel - the father of current custodian Kasper - claimed on British television that if the Danes did not pick one of the first two options then they would forfeit the match 3-0.

“We were put in a position I don’t think we should have been put in,” Kasper Schmeichel said. “It probably required that someone above us had said that it was not the time to make a decision and maybe should wait for the next day.”