Covid-hit Spain stars finally train together ahead of Euro 2020 opener against Sweden - in pictures

Spain's Covid-ravaged squad stepped up their preparations for their opening match against Sweden with a final training session in Seville.

Coach Luis Enrique is refusing to use the disrupted build-up as an excuse when the sides meet at La Cartuja stadium in Seville in Group E on Monday evening.

Spain captain Sergio Busquets is still self-isolating while defender Diego Llorente was only allowed to rejoin the group at the weekend after a fourth consecutive negative test.

Spain's final warm-up game against Lithuania was passed over to the under-21s as the senior players were forced to train alone until the weekend.

But Enrique said: "About a year ago I talked to the players and told them we were going to have a very clear of idea of how to play.

"We have had to change a little, we don't have our captain here, Busquets, and we would have loved to have him, but we adapt.

"It's been a tough week, without doubt, but no complaints, no excuses. We have a great squad and we are excited for the first game tomorrow."

Likely stand-in captain Jordi Alba dismissed fears the players could be drained after being vaccinated by the Spanish army on Friday.

"We are all perfect. All good, luckily. We are in good spirits," he said.

The Spanish training session can be seen in the picture gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.