Bournemouth in freefall, Norwich buried: Latest on the Premier League relegation fight

Premier League - Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion Leicester City's Kasper Schmeichel saves a penalty that was taken by Brighton & Hove Albion's Neal Maupay. Reuters (DARREN STAPLES)

Liverpool are celebrating their first title in 30 years, at least five teams are embroiled in a battle for the top four, while others are breathing a sigh of relief having secured their Premier League status for another season.

However, for six clubs there is no time to relax, and with only a handful of games remaining, points are precious as they bid to avoid demotion.

Here we look at the clubs stuck in the relegation dogfight and assess their chances of staying in the top flight.

Norwich City (20th, 21 points)

To say it's looking bleak for Norwich would be an understatement. Marooned to the foot of the table, the Canaries are six points adrift of safety.

The season's resumption from the coronavirus lockdown has brought with it two losses and a valiant extra time defeat with 10 men to Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Norwich will probably need four wins from their last seven games to have a fighting chance, but considering they have only managed five wins all season, it looks unlikely – especially given their run-in.

Remaining fixtures: Arsenal (A), Brighton (H), Watford (A), West Ham (H), Chelsea (A), Burnley (H), Manchester City (A).

Norwich City appear destined for demotion. EPA

Aston Villa (19th, 27 points)

Level on points with West Ham, who occupy the last of the safe spots, Aston Villa will hope results go their way this week having played a game more than the most of the bottom six.

Without a win in eight and with one point in three games since the restart, time is running out for Dean Smith's team, particularly given their tough run-in.

The final game of the season could decide their survival.

Remaining fixtures: Liverpool (A), Manchester United (H), Crystal Palace (H), Everton (A), Arsenal (H), West Ham (A).

Jack Grealish during Aston Villa's defeat to Wolves. AFP

Bournemouth (18th, 27 points)

Bournemouth have been in freefall since December, suffering 10 defeats in 14 games. To make matters worse, midfielder Ryan Fraser – one of Bournemouth's standout players last season – is refusing to play for the club again as his contract winds down.

The restart has comprised two defeats and no goals, and the upcoming fixture list does not look to kind for the Cherries.

Their next match, at home to Newcastle, feels like a must-win when looking ahead to their remaining games.

Remaining fixtures: Newcastle (H), Manchester United (A), Tottenham (H), Leicester (H), Manchester City (A), Southampton (H), Everton (A).

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe. EPA

West Ham (17th, 27 points)

Manuel Pellegrini's sacking in December, with the club in 17th place, has evidently made little difference to the club's short-term prospects.

David Moyes has been unable to lead a reversal in fortune and the Hammers remain in the same place they were when the Chilean departed.

Successive 2-0 defeats since the restart, albeit against good teams in Wolves and Tottenham, have not helped their survival cause. Their run-in is a mixed bag, so they will need to collect points from the winnable home games.

Remaining fixtures: Chelsea (H), Newcastle (A), Burnley (H), Norwich (A), Watford (H), Manchester United (A), Aston Villa (H).

Ryan Fredericks, right, and Jarrod Bowen after West Ham's loss to Tottenham. EPA

Watford (16th, 28 points)

It's been an eventful season for Watford, who by December had a third manager in the dugout and looked sunk before 2019 was over, having failed to win in their first 11 games.

Nigel Pearson's arrival steadied the ship thanks to a good run around the turn of the year, but without a win in 10 games, they are firmly in a relegation scrap.

The restart brought a draw – thanks to Craig Dawson's 95th minute goal against Leicester – and a defeat to Burnley.

A chance to apply some pressure on their relegation rivals was then squandered against Southampton on Sunday when they fell to a 3-1 home defeat. It could prove a damaging result.

Remaining fixtures: Chelsea (A), Norwich (H), Newcastle (H), West Ham (A), Manchester City (H), Arsenal (A).

Nigel Pearson during Watford's defeat to Southamptin. Reuters

Brighton & Hove Albion (15th, 33 points)

Considering how hard points are to come by at the bottom of the table, Brighton should have done enough to secure their Premier League status for another year.

The Seagulls had the unenviable tag of being the only team in the professional English football ladder to not win in 2020, until their timely win over Arsenal in their first game of the restart. That preceded a draw at Leicester that could have been more were it not for Neal Maupay's missed penalty.

Their fixture list contains some tough games but some winnable ones, too. Two more wins should be enough for Graham Potter and his players.

Remaining fixtures: Manchester United (H), Norwich (A), Liverpool (H), Manchester City (H), Southampton (A), Newcastle (H), Burnley (A).

Brighton's win over Arsenal was their first of 2020. EPA

Recent winners 2002 Giselle Khoury (Colombia) 2004 Nathalie Nasralla (France) 2005 Catherine Abboud (Oceania) 2007 Grace Bijjani (Mexico) 2008 Carina El-Keddissi (Brazil) 2009 Sara Mansour (Brazil) 2010 Daniella Rahme (Australia) 2011 Maria Farah (Canada) 2012 Cynthia Moukarzel (Kuwait) 2013 Layla Yarak (Australia) 2014 Lia Saad (UAE) 2015 Cynthia Farah (Australia) 2016 Yosmely Massaad (Venezuela) 2017 Dima Safi (Ivory Coast) 2018 Rachel Younan (Australia)

India squad for fourth and fifth Tests Kohli (c), Dhawan, Rahul, Shaw, Pujara, Rahane (vc), Karun, Karthik (wk), Pant (wk), Ashwin, Jadeja, Pandya, Ishant, Shami, Umesh, Bumrah, Thakur, Vihari

Pots for the Asian Qualifiers Pot 1: Iran, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, China

FIGHT CARD Fights start from 6pm Friday, January 31 Catchweight 82kg

Piotr Kuberski (POL) v Ahmed Saeb (IRQ) Women’s bantamweight

Cornelia Holm (SWE) v Corinne Laframboise (CAN) Welterweight

Omar Hussein (JOR) v Vitalii Stoian (UKR) Welterweight

Josh Togo (LEB) v Ali Dyusenov (UZB) Flyweight

Isaac Pimentel (BRA) v Delfin Nawen (PHI) Catchweight 80kg​​​​​​​

Seb Eubank (GBR) v Mohamed El Mokadem (EGY) Lightweight

Mohammad Yahya (UAE) v Ramadan Noaman (EGY) Lightweight

Alan Omer (GER) v Reydon Romero (PHI) Welterweight

Ahmed Labban (LEB) v Juho Valamaa (FIN) Featherweight

Elias Boudegzdame (ALG) v Austin Arnett (USA) Super heavyweight

Roman Wehbe (LEB) v Maciej Sosnowski (POL)

Miss Granny Director: Joyce Bernal Starring: Sarah Geronimo, James Reid, Xian Lim, Nova Villa 3/5 (Tagalog with Eng/Ar subtitles)

Mubalada World Tennis Championship 2018 schedule Thursday December 27 Men's quarter-finals Kevin Anderson v Hyeon Chung 4pm Dominic Thiem v Karen Khachanov 6pm Women's exhibition Serena Williams v Venus Williams 8pm Friday December 28 5th place play-off 3pm Men's semi-finals Rafael Nadal v Anderson/Chung 5pm Novak Djokovic v Thiem/Khachanov 7pm Saturday December 29 3rd place play-off 5pm Men's final 7pm

The biog From: Upper Egypt Age: 78 Family: a daughter in Egypt; a son in Dubai and his wife, Nabila Favourite Abu Dhabi activity: walking near to Emirates Palace Favourite building in Abu Dhabi: Emirates Palace

Name: Brendalle Belaza From: Crossing Rubber, Philippines Arrived in the UAE: 2007 Favourite place in Abu Dhabi: NYUAD campus Favourite photography style: Street photography Favourite book: Harry Potter

THE BIO Family: I have three siblings, one older brother (age 25) and two younger sisters, 20 and 13 Favourite book: Asking for my favourite book has to be one of the hardest questions. However a current favourite would be Sidewalk by Mitchell Duneier Favourite place to travel to: Any walkable city. I also love nature and wildlife What do you love eating or cooking: I’m constantly in the kitchen. Ever since I changed the way I eat I enjoy choosing and creating what goes into my body. However, nothing can top home cooked food from my parents. Favorite place to go in the UAE: A quiet beach.

RESULTS 6.30pm: Handicap (rated 100+) US$175,000 1,200m

Winner: Baccarat, William Buick (jockey), Charlie Appleby (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (78-94) $60,000 1,800m

Winner: Baroot, Christophe Soumillon, Mike de Kock 7.40pm: Firebreak Stakes Group 3 $200,000 1,600m

Winner: Heavy Metal, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer 8.15pm: Handicap (95-108) $125,000 1,200m

Winner: Yalta, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer 8.50pm: Balanchine Group 2 $200,000 1,800m

Winner: Promising Run, Pat Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor 9.25pm: Handicap (95-105) $125,000 1,800m

Winner: Blair House, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 10pm: Handicap (95-105) $125,000 1,400m

Winner: Oh This Is Us, Tom Marquand, Richard Hannon

