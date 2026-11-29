Mikel Arteta has played down the significance of Sunday's Premier League showdown between Arsenal and Manchester City, insisting it is too early in the season for the Emirates Stadium clash to have a decisive bearing on the title race.

Arsenal head into the weekend six points clear at the top of the table, with third-placed City having lost momentum after taking just one point from their past four league matches following an impressive seven-game winning start.

But while acknowledging the importance of home fixtures against direct rivals, Arteta said there was still a long way to go in the campaign.

"When we play the home games against big teams, that becomes crucial in the title challenge. We know how important those home games are and the difference they can make," the Spaniard told reporters on Friday.

"But obviously it's November, and we know how long we still have to play. That's the same for every team."

Late call on Raya

Arteta also remained uncertain over the availability of goalkeeper David Raya, who injured his left arm during last weekend's 2-2 draw at Newcastle United and subsequently missed Tuesday's 1-1 Uefa Champions League draw with Borussia Dortmund.

Injured Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya leaves the field with an injury during the match against Newcastle United. Getty Images Show caption: Injured Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya leaves the field with …

"I don't know," Arteta said when asked whether Raya would be fit to face City. "We still have a few hours before the game. We're just trying to get everybody back."

Kepa Arrizabalaga replaced Raya at Newcastle and started against Dortmund, leaving Arteta with a late decision to make over his first-choice goalkeeper.

City need time

Enzo Maresca, meanwhile, insisted there was no panic within his squad despite their recent dip in form, describing the inconsistency as a natural consequence of the transition following Pep Guardiola's departure after a decade in charge.

Maresca, appointed in June, said the club's impressive start had perhaps disguised the scale of the changes taking place, with eight or nine new players arriving alongside a new manager.

"Transition requires time. It's probably because we won seven games in a row, with Champions League eight in a row. Everyone was thinking at City there's no transition," he said.

"But I've said many times I'm not a magician. There is transition; it's normal. There are eight or nine new players; the manager is new. So you need time.

"I'm completely relaxed, no panic at all. I understand that we need to win games because it's our business but, for me, it's all normal."

Haaland just wants to win

Maresca also played down concerns over Erling Haaland's mood after the Norway striker, the Premier League's leading scorer with nine goals, admitted City's poor run had left players questioning themselves.

"I think Erling is a winner. It's normal that he's not happy when we don't win games, but not just Erling, everyone," Maresca said.

"Erling is upset. I'm upset because we're not winning games. But this is our job, this is football. That's why I need to maintain the balance."

There was more encouraging news on the injury front, however, with Maresca revealing that forward Antoine Semenyo was close to returning after suffering a knee injury in October.

"He's already on the pitch; he's very close. Hopefully, it can be next week," he added.