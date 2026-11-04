Mourinho's Madrid on a roll, Como flying and Arsenal's steel: Champions League talking points

The second round of this week's Uefa Champions League fixtures kicks off on Wednesday with three teams in action who have made perfect starts to their respective campaigns.

But Real Madrid, Liverpool and Real Betis will have to win on their travels if they want to make it four victories in a row. Madrid take on Greek side AEK Athens, while Liverpool tackle Fenerbahce in Turkey (both 9.45pm kick-offs UAE) ahead of Real Betis's trip to Germany for their clash with Borussia Dortmund (midnight kick-off).

Below we pick out the main talking points from the nine matches taking place on Wednesday.

Momentum for Mourinho

Momentum is firmly behind Real Madrid at the moment, with Jose Mourinho's side having won six games in a row across all competitions since losing to local rivals Atletico Madrid on September 20.

On Sunday, Los Blancos followed up their impressive El Clasico win over Barcelona – ending the Catalan club's 100 per cent La Liga record – by sweeping aside Racing Santander 3-0.

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The game saw Jude Bellingham grab his 50th goal for the club, while Kylian Mbappe put a trying week – that had seen him finish as runner-up to Harry Kane in the Ballon d'Or and insult China – behind him by scoring the opener.

It means Madrid head to the Greek capital with an impressive record of 12 victories in 14 games across all competitions. “I’ve come to understand things that I didn’t grasp on the first day; the players have a better understanding of my character,” said Mourinho. “There’s a good human connection between the players and the coach. ​We’re in a good place.”

Paz's Como call

Another team enjoying a fine run of form is Italian side Como, who go into their game away to Lens on the back of a four-game winning streak in Serie A and a famous victory in the Champions League.

Their 1-0 win over Venezia on Sunday – courtesy of Lucas Da Cunha's penalty just before half-time – keeps Como fourth in the table, five points behind leaders Inter Milan. Two weeks ago in Lombardy, Cesc Fabregas's men trounced Manchester United 4-1 in what was an unforgettable night for a club making their bow in European football's premier club competition.

At the heart of that win was former Real Madrid attacker Nico Paz, who scored two and set up another, with the 22-year-old Argentine now emerging as one of world football's most exciting talents.

And his call to remain at Como rather than return to Madrid during the summer is proving a savvy one. “I thought this was where I would grow the most,” he said. “I think I made the right decision and I’m glad I did.”

Napoli in crisis

While Como continue their upwards trajectory domestically and in Europe, Italian rivals Napoli find themselves moving in the opposite direction on both fronts.

With Max Allegri having replaced Antonio Conte as manager during the summer, last season's Serie A runners-up are currently down in eighth place, a whopping 14 points behind Inter and nine shy of a top-four spot.

On Sunday, Napoli were brushed aside 2-0 by Allegri's former club Juventus in a match that also saw defender Luca Marianucci sent off. It was their third away defeat of the domestic campaign. In the Champions League, Napoli have one win and two defeats from three games, going into their match away to Porto.

With Allegri serving a touchline ban, Marco Landucci was in the dugout against Juve. “We are not worried, but we are very disappointed,” the assistant coach insisted after a match that saw Kevin De Bruyne and Giovanni Di Lorenzo go off injured at half-time. As for Allegri's view of the match, Landucci added: “Obviously, he wasn't happy. Would you have been happy?”

Man City mistakes

After a stellar start to his Manchester City reign, Enzo Maresca has now seen his side fall to successive Premier League defeats against Aston Villa and Brighton.

Saturday's loss to the Seagulls, which came three days after City had knocked Brighton out of the League Cup on penalties, was the result of a disastrous error by Matheus Nunes, whose failure to clear a cross gifted Yasin Ayari the only goal of the game.

Against Villa, it was centre-half Marc Guehi's mistake that sent Nicolas Jackson through to open the scoring as City's 100 per cent record was ended by a 2-1 defeat.

“Sometimes it happens,” said Maresca of the individual errors ahead of City's match away to RB Leipzig, as they look to add to their six points from three games. “Unfortunately it is happening for our players, but it is part of the game. It happens many times against us. We need to analyse what we can do better and try to move on.”

Arsenal's defensive steel

There are no such problems for City's rivals Arsenal, whose watertight backline continues to be the bedrock of their recent success.

The Gunners' 1-0 win at Liverpool on Sunday was the sixth time in 10 league games they had kept a clean sheet. They face Slavia Prague in the Czech Republic on Wednesday night.

Last season, Arsenal conceded just 27 goals in 38 matches on their way to winning a first domestic crown in more than two decades, and they have the meanest defence in the top-flight again this time round, shipping just five goals so far.

“In the end, that defensive line, the way we stick together, that togetherness we have, is undefeated,” midfielder Declan Rice said after winning at Anfield for the first time in 14 years. “It's nothing I've ever seen before.”

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