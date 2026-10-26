Mourinho's Real Madrid stun Barcelona to blow La Liga title race wide open

Jose Mourinho hailed Real Madrid's 2-1 victory over Barcelona as a “great victory” but warned his players not to get carried away after Kylian Mbappe's late winner reignited the La Liga title race.

Mbappe struck in the 87th minute to settle a thrilling Clasico at Camp Nou, cutting Barcelona's lead at the top of the table to three points and giving Madrid a statement victory against their title rivals.

But Mourinho was already looking beyond Sunday's celebrations, insisting Real Madrid must use the result as a springboard for a sustained title challenge.

“Real Madrid doesn’t play to win at Camp Nou,” he said. “Real Madrid plays to win championships. We have to keep going.”

Mbappe's first goal four minutes before half-time was a fortuitous one. Barca defender Gerard Martin's attempted clearance flew in off the French striker past Joan Garcia.

Ballon d'Or contender Lamine Yamal hit an effort into the side netting while Mbappe, another with aspirations of being named the world's best at Monday's ceremony in London, had earlier hit the post.

A Barcelona equaliser arrived 16 minutes into the second half as captain Raphinha collected Pedri's pass and shot through the legs of Jude Bellingham into the far corner.

The game looked to be heading for a draw before substitute Eduardo Camavinga broke forward and squared the ball for Mbappe to finish into an unguarded net three minutes from time.

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“It was a great match, high-level, which surely the world of football lovers stopped to watch and were not disappointed,” Mourinho said.

“The boys played an extraordinary game, very organised, very focused, and with a lot of courage to play out from the back against an opponent that presses a lot.”

“For me, this is a great victory for the boys against a great opponent.”

Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho, left, embraces Barcelona counterpart Hansi Flick. Getty Images Show caption: Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho, left, embraces Barcelona cou…

It maintained Mourinho's excellent record in Clasico matches. The Portuguese has become just the third Real boss to go six Clasicos in a row without defeat - 13 years since he last led Los Blancos in this fixture.

It was also just a second victory in eight games against Barcelona for Real, with the return of Mourinho to the fixture haunting the reigning champions.

A Real defeat would have allowed Barcelona to establish a commanding nine-point advantage, but the result has transformed the top of La Liga, bringing Mourinho's side to within three points of their rivals.

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick. Reuters Show caption: Barcelona coach Hansi Flick. Reuters

“This match was one where we could leave trailing by three, six, or nine points,” Mourinho said.

“If you fall behind by nine, psychologically, it’s heavy.”

“Being three points behind is different, and the way we won is also important.”

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick said he didn't want to give excuses for the defeat but admitted his team paid the price for a punishing schedule.

"We missed the freshness," he said. "It's not easy for our players. We have to recover well, train well and we have to respond from this defeat.

"In big games, small things are important and they decide the games and today, it wasn't on our side."