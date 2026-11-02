Liverpool v Arsenal ratings: Van Dijk 8, Isak 6; Gabriel 9, Havertz 7

Arsenal moved three points clear at the top of the Premier League after a battling 1-0 win over Liverpool on Sunday that earned the Gunners a first victory at Anfield in 14 years.

A first-half finish from Kai Havertz was enough to earn the reigning champions all three points, moving them above Manchester City, who lost at home to Brighton on Saturday.

Liverpool will be frustrated to come away with nothing, but a combination of wayward finishing, calls not going their way and a resolute Arsenal defence meant Andoni Iraola's side missed out on a return to the top four. The Gunners, meanwhile, bounced back from their shock League Cup exit at Fleetwood Town in midweek.

Arsenal have won eight out of nine league games this season, conceding just five goals, and head into the midweek Uefa Champions League match away to Slavia Prague in fine form. Liverpool will be hoping for a return to winning ways at Fenerbahce.

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What they said:

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk: "Disappointment. We play at home; we had some opportunities. We tried everything. We could have done a bit better in the last 15 minutes to get more balls in the box. It wasn't enough today, and that's why disappointment is the feeling I'm having. When we conceded, we played much better. Alexis [Mac Allister] could have changed the game."

Arsenal scorer Kai Havertz: “This means a lot to the whole football club, and it's been 14 years [since Arsenal won at Anfield]; that is a crazy stat, and I think that we are all happy that we gave it to them today. I think we all know what this stadium is about and what the fans are about. Liverpool have big players and they can show their quality. We knew that this was coming for us and we all stuck together and defended together.”

Liverpool ratings:

Alisson Becker – 7/10: His sloppy pass out from the back started the move that led to Arsenal's opener. Superb one-handed save to turn low Tzolis out for a corner in the second half.

Ronald Araujo – 7/10: Defender on loan from Barcelona didn't put a foot wrong all night and was a real physical presence in the home defence.

Jeremy Jacquet – 8/10: One vital last-ditch recovery tackle to stop Odegaard getting a free shot on goal and has a really tight partnership with Van Dijk.

Virgil van Dijk – 8/10: Brilliant reading of the game to get in front of Havertz to deny the German a second goal in the second half. Remains the driving force for the team.

Milos Kerkez – 6/10: Sent one weak shot wide of the target when well placed. One beauty of a cross to set up a chance for Mac Allister, but frustrated home fans at times with poor distribution. Booked for a trip on Madueke.

Alexis Mac Allister – 6/10: Went down demanding a penalty after a slight pull in the first half but rightly waved off. Should have levelled scores just before break but sent a header over bar. Shameful play-acting after touching heads with Madueke during incident that saw Argentine booked after arguing with Timber.

Trey Nyoni – 8/10: First league start for teenager who could have been booked in a first minute for standing on the back of Odegaard's ankle. Impressive passing performance in midfield.

Florian Wirtz – 7/10: Unlucky to see a curling free-kick come back off the crossbar. A key factor in Liverpool's relentless pressing.

Bradley Barcola – 7/10: Record signing started on the left and caused Arsenal's defence problems, more so in the first half. One brilliant cross in the 20th minute from that flank deserved a finishing touch. Booked for a foul on Timber.

Cody Gakpo – 6/10: Another Liverpool player who went down looking for a penalty in the opening half with no joy as Liverpool poured forward hunting for a leveller. One desperately poor cross with teammates waiting in the box elicited mass groans around Anfield.

Alexander Isak – 6/10: Hit a shot wide of target in the first half. Sent another effort high and wide 10 minutes after half-time as Liverpool failed to register a shot on target despite 17 attempts on goal.

Substitutes

Dominik Szoboszlai (On for Nyoni, 58') – 6/10: Welcome sight for Liverpool fans but no chance to produce a moment of magic.

Rio Ngumoha (On for Gakpo, 81') – 6/10: Had one shot turned out for a corner in added time.

Lewis Koumas (On for Wirtz, 81') – N/A.

Kostas Tsimikas (On for Kerkez, 81') – N/A.

Victor Munoz (On for Araujo, 81') – N/A.

Arsenal ratings:

David Raya – 7/10: Scrambled a Van Dijk header out for a corner under pressure from Isak. Beaten all ends up by Wirtz free-kick that hit the bar. Booked for time-wasting.

Jurrien Timber – 7/10: Could have conceded a penalty for a shirt pull on Isak. Had his hands full dealing with Barcola but stuck to his task and tried to get forward to support Madueke when possible.

Ezri Konsa – 9/10: Up against it as Liverpool piled forward for much of the match, but the Gunners have now kept a clean sheet in six of their nine league games this season.

Gabriel – 9/10: Went down embarrassingly in the opening minutes after being brushed in the face by Isak's hand but was a rock at the back for Arsenal, who gave a defensive masterclass in the face of intense pressure.

Riccardo Calafiori – 8/10: This Arsenal backline continues to be something special and incredibly tough to break through, and the Italian was a key part of that at Anfield.

Declan Rice – 8/10: Excellent overlap run followed by a low cross to set up Havertz's opening goal. Had a low shot easily saved by Alisson. A machine in the middle of the park whose energy is infectious.

Bruno Guimaraes – 6/10: Marked one first-half interception in his own area by celebrating wildly in front of away fans. The Brazilian was given no time on the ball by relentless Liverpool press.

Martin Odegaard – 7/10: Captain pressed high to take advantage of Alisson's poor pass, winning an interception and starting the move for Havertz's goal. Like Guimaraes, not given a moment's peace in possession.

Noni Madueke – 7/10: Winger was involved in the build-up to Havertz's goal. Booked for taking down Barcola and stopping a counter-attack.

Christos Tzolis – 7/10: Back in action for the first time after a hamstring injury, the Greek winger thought he had scored his first Arsenal goal with 15 minutes left only for Alisson to pull off a fine save.

Kai Havertz – 7/10: Perfectly placed to tap in Rice's cross after 16 minutes. Nearly did the same with a cross-cum-shot from Guimaraes 10 minutes later. The German scores big goals in big matches.

Substitutes

Miles Lewis-Skelley (On for Guimaraes, 62') – 7/10: Picked up a harsh booking for a foul but helped Arsenal see out the match.

Piero Hincapie (On for Tzolis, 84') – N/A.

Viktor Gyokeres (On for Havertz, 84') – N/A.

Mikel Merino (On for Odegaard, 88') – N/A.