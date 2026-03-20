Premier League predictions: Tottenham to grab vital win, Liverpool and Man United held

The Premier League returns this weekend, but with Manchester City and Arsenal busy in Sunday's League Cup final, the focus will move away from the title race and towards the battle for Europe and the relegation fight.

Perhaps the pick of the games is the final game on Sunday when Tottenham Hotspur host Nottingham Forest in a clash that will have a huge bearing on the scrap to avoid the drop. See below for our predictions.

Friday: AFC Bournemouth v Manchester United, midnight UAE

These sides played out a 4-4 draw at Old Trafford earlier in the season, and while a draw seems another solid shout, it's unlikely to be as high scoring.

Bournemouth don't tend to concede many at home but also haven't been as prolific as they were earlier in the campaign. United are in good form but might have to settle for a point.

Prediction: Bournemouth 1-1 Man United

Saturday: Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool, 4.30pm

The hosts have won three of the last four since being beaten 3-0 at Anfield last month.

Liverpool continue to frustrate but showed plenty of positive signs in the 4-0 Champions League win over Galatasaray in midweek.

They have also won four of the last five against the Seagulls, although that run does include a 3-2 defeat on the south coast last May.

Prediction: Brighton 1-1 Liverpool

Fulham v Burnley, 7pm

Fulham are safely ensconced in mid-table, but while Burnley's need is greater, the hosts should still have enough quality to get the job done.

Having won the reverse fixture 3-2, Marco Silva's side will fancy three points which would boost their slim hopes of European qualification.

Prediction: Fulham 2 Burnley 0

Everton v Chelsea, 9.30pm

Chelsea have endured a sticky patch since thrashing Aston Villa 4-1 at the start of the month, with a home defeat by Newcastle sandwiched between heavy Champions League defeats by PSG.

Everton played well in defeat at Arsenal last week and had won their previous two in the league. It feels like Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior is facing his first wobble and the visitors might not enjoy their trip to Merseyside.

Prediction: Everton 1 Chelsea 0

Leeds United v Brentford, midnight

Leeds' form has grown patchier as the relegation battle has intensified and they'll desperately want to make the most of their home games at a hostile Elland Road. The bad news is that Brentford have been a threat on the road all season and tend to find the back of the net on their travels. Leeds have drawn plenty this term, while the Bees have taken a point in each of their last three.

Prediction: Leeds 2-2 Brentford

Sunday: Newcastle United v Sunderland, 4pm

Newcastle were drubbed 7-2 away at Barcelona in midweek so perhaps not a great time to welcome an upstart Sunderland side desperate to give them another black eye. While the hosts will start as favourites, Regis Le Bris and his side will fancy their chances against a weary Magpies outfit.

Prediction: Newcastle 1 Sunderland 2

Aston Villa v West Ham United, 6.15pm

Earlier in the season this would have been a home banker but Villa have lost their last three while West Ham are unbeaten in three (two wins and a draw). The Hammers are going well under Nuno Espirito Santo and can grab another vital point in their battle to beat the drop.

Prediction: Aston Villa 1 West Ham 1

Tottenham Hotspur v Nottingham Forest, 6.15pm

Despite the melodrama, the prevailing feeling has been that Spurs will win a couple of games and ease away from relegation trouble - so, no better time to do that than against a Forest side who are down there with them.

A draw at Liverpool and a creditable performance in the second leg against Atletico Madrid suggest the home side can take a crucial three points.

Prediction: Tottenham 2 Nottingham Forest 0