Man United player ratings v Aston Villa: Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro shine in crucial win

Bruno Fernandes set up two goals as Manchester United secured a crucial 3-1 win against fellow Champions League hopefuls Aston Villa.

United moved three points clear of Villa to third spot and strengthened their hold on a top-four spot as Unai Emery's side's recent wobble continued.

Matheus Cunha buried a second-half strike ​off ​a pinpoint through ​ball from Fernandes for a ⁠club-record 16th Premier League assist in a season.

Casemiro and substitute Benjamin Sesko scored United's other ⁠goals in a result that moved the Red Devils to 54 points after 30 games while Villa have 51 points.

With ​22 points from a possible 27 under interim ​boss ⁠Michael Carrick's tenure, Sunday's win could boost his chances of becoming United's permanent manager.

What they said

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick: “It was a slightly ‌different game today going into it being so close in the league and making the small jump we could if we ​won, off the back of a defeat. It was a small test and we haven’t really had that.

“The boys dealt with it really well, had a really good week and applied themselves well. Everything is so so encouraging. We’ve got a lot to play for.”

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery: “How we are progressing after we did fantastic months in ​October, November, December, the last two months we are struggling. It's Manchester United here at home, and they are now in good moment. And of course, they played a very intelligent match.”

Man United player ratings

Senne Lammens – 7/10: Had to be on it all afternoon. His his first proper save saw his tip over from Amadou Onana on 63. Ross Barkley’s shot flew past him on 66.

Diogo Dalot – 7/10: Back in the team after being benched in the last game. Fine cross in on 21 in a very open first half. Cursed himself after blasting an effort over on 37 when he should have done much better. Headed on target after 61, perhaps inadvertently.

Harry Maguire – 8/10: Superb positioning all afternoon against two of the best strikers in the league running at him. Cracking tackle on Ollie Watkins after 40. Watkins was brought off having made no dent in Maguire’s armour.

Leny Yoro – 8/10: Poor at Villa Park in December. Outstanding sliding challenge on Watkins to win the ball as Villa threatened on a break. United were better in the first half, but Villa created serious chances. Booked during a good shift.

Luke Shaw – 7/10: Key player this season, key to Michael Carrick winning all his home games. Understated, steady, strong. Most notable moment came in the 98th minute as Villa looked set to get a second and he interrupted the attack.

Kobbie Mainoo – 8/10: Very settled alongside Casemiro and the best on the pitch in the first half. Broke up play, made passes. Took the ball from Emi Buendia in the United box after 30, going to ground to prevent a shot.

Casemiro – 9/10: The Stretford End sang ‘One more year’ after another big performance. Looked like he was fouled inside the Villa area on 19 but VAR officials had a different view. Got in the mix in the box to be a threat in the air. That was needed with Benjamin Sesko. And how it worked after 52 when he glanced a Fernandes corner in to take the lead. Booked for an industrial challenge on Morgan Rogers after 58. Involved in build up for the second, too.

Bruno Fernandes – 9/10: The main man, again. Kept probing and passing and it was his corner on 52 that led to Casemiro getting the opener. What a ball for the second towards Cunha, his second assist of the game and 16th of the season.

Matheus Cunha – 8/10: Couple of overhit passes but then got beyond Lamare Bogarde on the left to cross beautifully on 17. Nobody was there for him. Stroked United’s second goal past Martinez in front of the Stretford End, which he absolutely loved and did a surfer celebration.

Bryan Mbeumo – 6/10: Found the target with a left foot shot on 51 that was well saved by Martinez. First player off, but walked to the dressing room with the Stretford End singing his name.

Amad Diallo – 7/10: Struck over as United came out flying at the start of the second half. Was in place to receive a ball from Sesko, who messed up on 84. Worked hard all game.

Substitutes

Benjamin Sesko (Mbeumo, 75) – 7/10: What an impact as turned beautifully to make it 3-1 on 81 with a shot from the middle of the box to the bottom left corner. Ten goals for United this season, eight in his last 10. He’s loving it, though he wasted an 84th minute chance.

Manuel Ugarte (Casemiro, 89') – N/A.