Spain v Argentina 'Finalissima' match in Qatar called off due to Middle East crisis

Europe's governing body Uefa announced that the 'Finalissima' match between Spain and Argentina ​that ​was scheduled ​to be played in ⁠Qatar later this month has ⁠been cancelled due to the ​conflict in the Middle East.

The contest between European champions Spain and Copa America winners Argentina was set to take place on March 27 ⁠at Doha's Lusail Stadium.

However, ongoing tensions following the US-Israel strikes on Iran and the latter's strikes across the Gulf region forced the match – and a potential clash between Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal – to be cancelled.

Uefa held discussions ​with ⁠the organising authorities ‌in Qatar and concluded that the match could ​not take place due to the “current political situation” in the region.

“It is a source of great disappointment to UEFA and the organisers that circumstances and timing have denied the teams of the chance to compete for this prestigious prize in Qatar,” Uefa said in a statement.

Other options were explored but the Argentinian Football Association did not approve it.

The European body ​offered to stage the match at ‌the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid ⁠with an equal split ​of supporters in the stadium.

Another option ​was ‌to stage the Finalissima over two legs – at the ⁠Bernabeu on March 27 and the second leg ⁠in Buenos Aires during an international window before the next Euros and Copa America. Both offers were rejected by Argentina.

Uefa said Argentina made a counter offer, which was not feasible either, leading to the cancellation.

“Argentina made a counter suggestion to play the game after the World Cup but, as Spain had no available dates, that option had to be ruled out. Finally, Argentina declared its availability to play exclusively on 31 March, a date which proved to be unworkable,” Uefa said in their statement.

“As a result, and to Uefa’s regret, this edition of the Finalissima has been cancelled.”

The Spain v Argentina match was set to be the main event of the Qatar Football Festival, with the national teams of Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Serbia also slated to play.

Argentina won the inaugural edition in 2022 with a 3-0 victory over Italy at Wembley Stadium in London.