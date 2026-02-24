‘Whenever the coach decides, I’m ready’: Benjamin Sesko embraces role in Man United revival

Slovenian striker Benjamin Sesko scored the only goal as Manchester United defeated Everton 1-0 away to make it 16 points from 18 under interim coach Michael Carrick.

Sesko’s goal was his sixth in his past seven appearances. Only two of those were starts, with him coming off the bench in the other five.

Sesko spoke to journalists after the match in Liverpool.

How did you feel at full-time?

"As much as it means to me, it means more to our team to secure the win because it was a really tough game. We were fighting from the start. It was an interesting game but even though in the end it was quite hard because of the corners, we were fighting and secured the win, which was really important."

You’re still on the bench. Have there been conversations about your role?

"We are talking, of course, but [Michael Carrick] believes in me, everyone believes in me, they are getting me ready to start as soon as possible. It’s more about me showing up when it’s important. No matter how many minutes I’m getting, I’m focusing on delivering and trying to help the team secure the wins."

That’s 16 points out of 18 under Carrick - what’s the mood like in the dressing room?

"Really good. Everyone is working for each other and I said many times the coaching staff in general, not just Carrick, but also the others he has beside him are unbelievable. They are working on individuals and you can see that on the pitch. In the end, to win so many games and secure so many points, it’s made from details and that’s how we get all these points."

Your run and signalling before the goal … have you worked on your relationship with Cunha/Mbeumo?

"We are understanding each other. There is a lot on the training field where we are working a lot … It’s also the way Bryan [Mbeumo] made a pass because he saw that I was running, he saw that I wanted that ball, and obviously, with his quality to make a perfect pass, because it’s also not easy to do that, to put it directly there. That’s what it’s about, to have such quality in the team."

And you hit the ball first time …

"Obviously, it looks so easy, but because you have so much time, many things on your mind, but I chose for one corner and I went fully for that."

Goals were so hard to come by last season. Did you feel pressure coming in or not?

"For me the way I look at the pressure, it’s something that if I want to be a good player it’s something that I must have. I take it as a privilege. It’s something that has [to be there] if you want to play at the highest level and it’s about accepting it and not really caring about it. For me, it didn’t really affect me and I don’t think for Cunha and Bryan as well."

Has being bedded in helped with the scrutiny at United?

"Of course. I’m getting settled in the league from game to game. Again, I’m not even thinking about 'I have to start, I have to start'. For me, it’s just whenever the coach decides to put [me] there one time or not, I’m just going to be there. If I get the next minutes, five minutes, I’m going to use them and for me it’s just about trying to enjoy and delivering for the team."

Who have you been working with on finishing? There was a rumour you spoke to Berbatov …

"To be fair, I have heard the rumours but I didn’t have any conversation [with Dimitar Berbatov]. I would like to definitely! It would be nice … but I didn’t. We have the coaching staff that are doing individual work each day, which is really helping me to focus on these kind of moments."

How are you improving your game?

"The most you can improve is on the pitch because the ball is, in the en,d the thing that must hit the net and this is where the most work comes out. Obviously it’s important when I arrive home to do some work, which is important for the mental part."

Has the coach Travis Binnion been a big help to you?

"Always after the training already it’s work in the box, on the edge of the box, short contacts because in the Premier League you don’t have time. This is where it’s really helping me, and not just me, but also the other players. I’m happy that I can work with [Travis] because he’s helped me a lot."