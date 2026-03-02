Arsenal v Chelsea player ratings: Raya 9, Saliba 8; Chalobah 8, Neto 5

Arsenal opened up a five-point lead in the Premier League ⁠title race after battling to a ​2-1 win over London rivals ⁠Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium ⁠on Sunday.

Jurrien Timber's 66th-minute header from ​a ⁠Declan Rice ‌corner ensured Arsenal took three ​precious points but it was a nervy afternoon in North London.

Mikel Arteta's side moved to 64 points from 29 games with Manchester City, who have played a game less, five points back.

Defender William Saliba had given Arsenal the lead in the 21st minute from a trademark corner routine.

But ​it looked ‌as though an ⁠own goal by ​Piero Hincapie just before ​half-time ‌would prove costly for the hosts until ⁠Timber came to their rescue.

Chelsea, ⁠whose six-match unbeaten league sequence under new manager Liam Rosenior was halted, ended the match with 10 men ​after Pedro Neto was sent off for a second yellow card.

What they said

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta: “The save that he (Raya) made in the last action, from what ended up being an unbelievable shot, I got the right angle and my heart almost stopped. But David’s hand was there to bring it back to life.

“I try to stay calm, but obviously, we weren’t getting the dominance and the sequences of play that we wanted and would expect against 10 men.

“You have to navigate through that, and it’s a big part of the game. Everybody’s suffering because the margins are so small.”

Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior: “It is disappointing for Pedro, but it’s not just him, as a group – me as a leader included – we have to take accountability for some of the decisions we are making in terms of our discipline. You can fine players for red cards but it is not about the punishment. It is about finding the reason why.

“I know our record is not great since the start of the season, and we have now had two in two games so there is something deep-lying that we need to get to the bottom of.”

Arsenal player ratings

David Raya – 9/10: Suddenly called into action a minute before break with superb one-handed save from Chelsea corner that deflected off Rice's arm. Good stop from Fernandez just after break then produced win-saving effort to keep out Garnacho cross-shot in stoppage time.

Jurrien Timber – 7/10: Failed to get shot away wasting good opportunity to make it 2-0 in first half. But did head home to make it 2-1 from Rice's corner. It was Arsenal's 16th goal from a corner this Premier League season.

William Saliba- 8/10: Claimed Arsenal's first – for his first of campaign – with header after being teed-up by defensive partner.

Gabriel Magalhaes – 8/10: His header back across goal resulted in Arsenal opening the scoring through Saliba. Booked for pulling down Pedro. Superb sliding challenge in stoppage time as Chelsea hunted for leveller.

Piero Hincapie – 7/10: Ecuadorean left back headed Chelsea level with unfortunate own-goal from corner right on half-time. But played well and can be happy with day's work.

Martin Zubimendi – 7/10: Left apologising to Raya after nearly dropping his keeper in it with one back pass. Usual tidy self in midfield.

Declan Rice – 6/10: Fortunate to avoid conceding penalty for either holding Hato or the handball that followed from corner just before break. Sent one wild back-pass out for corner. Looked like he picked up knock in second half but did supply corner for winner.

Eberechi Eze – 6/10: One ambitious first-half attempt from just inside Chelsea half had Sanchez furiously back-peddling but disappointingly quiet showing until seeing low strike saved by keeper 10 minutes from the end.

Leandro Trossard – 5/10: Scorer of some vital goals in an Arsenal shirt but not his day here. No goal threat and some sloppy passes saw him hooked before the hour mark.

Bukayo Saka – 7/10: Superb swerving corner towards back post caused chaos in Chelsea defence and led to Saliba scoring. Found young Hato a tough opponent who helped keep the England attacker relatively quiet.

Viktor Gyokeres – 5/10: Got little joy out of Chalobah and guilty of one embarrassing attempt to win a penalty. Looked cumbersome at times.

Substitutes:

Gabriel Martinez (for Trossard, 55') – 7/10: One of his surging runs resulted in dangerous tackle from Neto that saw Portuguese pick up second booking.

Kai Havertz (for Gyokeres, 76') – N/A

Christian Norgaard (for Rice, 76') – N/A

Chelsea player ratings

Robert Sanchez – 5/10: Looked a liability trying to play ball out with feet, almost gifted Arsenal fifth-minute lead and looked like accident waiting to happen. Incredibly weak ahead of Arsenal's second goal when claims of push rightly ignored by officials.

Reece James – 7/10: Brushed aside by Gabriel at back post ahead of defender setting up Arsenal's opener. But was his excellent corner that ended with Hincapie's own goal and his crosses caused Arsenal constant problems.

Mamadou Sarr – 7/10: Made mess of glorious chance in 10th minute, in what was young defender's first Premier League start, scuffing shot off target. Diverted Saliba's header into net for opening goal.

Trevoh Chalobah – 8/10: Rightly furious with one Gyokeres dive and kept the Swede very quiet, marking the Arsenal striker out of the game.

Jorrel Hato – 7/10: Teenage left back should have earned Chelsea a penalty when Rice clearly held him in the penalty area when a cross came into box from corner. Booked for blatant trip on Timber. Did well against Saka.

Moises Caicedo – 7/10: Vital interception just before half-time prevented Rice going through on goal but rode his luck with some challenges and lucky to escape booking. Drilled one shot over bar near end.

Andrey Santos – 6/10: Brazilian midfielder was personification of 'solid if unspectacular'. No big moments of impact but no glaring errors either.

Enzo Fernandez – 6/10: Saw low shot well saved just after half-time with what was Chelsea's first shot on target after equaliser came from own goal. Booked for dissent as Chelsea lost discipline in second half.

Pedro Neto – 5/10: Winger was sent-off in 70th minute having picked up two quick-fire yellow cards, first for complaining after Timber goal and then for reckless lunge on Martinez. Chelsea's seventh red card in league season. Had made little impact in match anyway.

Cole Palmer – 6/10: Had game's first attempt on goal, albeit way off target, but worryingly went down injured with no one around him in opening half. Able to play on, though. Booked for hauling down Saka and cut frustrated figure by end.

Joao Pedro – 6/10: No sniff of goalscoring opportunity for Brazilian attacker until just after break but could not get enough power in header to beat Raya. Caught offside ahead of Delap scoring resulting in late goal being chalked off.

Substitutes:

Malo Gusto (for Hato, 75') – 6/10: French defender replaced Hato for last part of match with Chelsea chasing game.

Romeo Lavia (for Santos, 75') – 6/10: A rare appearance for injury-hit midfielder who has missed a large chunk of the current season.

Liam Delap (for Fernandez, 85') – N/A: Had ball in back of net in stoppage time but rightly ruled out for offside.

Alejandro Garnacho (for Palmer, 85') – N/A

Tosin Adarabioyo (for Sarr, 90') – N/A