Vinicius fires Real Madrid through to Champions League last 16 as Arbeloa gives Mbappe injury update

Vinicius Junior scored as Real Madrid reached the last 16 of the Uefa Champions League by beating Benfica 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Brazilian forward had been the centre of focus in the build-up to the game, having alleged he was racially abused by Benfica player Gianluca Prestianni shortly after scoring the only goal in the first leg.

Prestianni was subsequently handed a one-match ban, meaning he missed Wednesday’s return leg. Benfica coach Jose Mourinho was also absent from the dugout following his sending off in last week's match in Lisbon.

Benfica levelled the tie when Rafa Silva bundled home from close range after 14 minutes.

But the lead lasted only two minutes as Aurelien Tchouameni swept home superbly from the edge of the box for his first Champions League goal.

The contest was still finely balanced when Vinicius broke through 10 minutes from time and stroked the ball home for a 3-1 aggregate victory.

“I'm happy for the great goal he scored, because he deserves it and for the form he’s in,” Madrid coach said when asked about Vinicius’ form. “Without [Kylian] Mbappe, he is even more important, and I’m very happy for him because I think he truly deserves it.”

▶

Star striker Mbappe missed the game through injury, with Arbeloa revealing that the French striker’s absence “will not be a matter of a few days. It will last a bit longer”.

“He had to leave training yesterday, and on other days he has felt discomfort. After yesterday’s training, I spoke with him, and we consulted with the medical team. We believed it was best for him to stop and recover 100 per cent, so he can return in top form and confidence without discomfort for what’s ahead."

Holders Paris Saint-Germain held off 10-man Monaco to take their place in the last 16.

The 2-2 draw was enough for PSG to go through 5-4 against their Ligue 1 rivals.

Monaco went ahead just before half-time through Maghnes Akliouche.

The tie would turn on Mamadou Coulibaly’s dismissal for a second yellow card just before the hour mark.

PSG took advantage of their superior numbers as Marquinhos and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored in the space of six minutes, ensuring Jordan Teze’s stoppage-time strike was no more than a consolation.

Juventus went out extraordinarily, losing 7-5 on aggregate to Galatasaray.

The Turkish side had won the first leg in Istanbul 5-2 but they were pegged back by Manuel Locatelli, Federico Gatti and Weston McKennie.

Juventus were only leading 1-0 when Lloyd Kelly was sent off after 49 minutes.

Galatasaray finally took advantage in extra time as Victor Osimhen and Burak Yilmaz put the tie to bed.

▶

Atalanta ensured there would be Italian representation in the last 16 with a 4-1 comeback win over Borussia Dortmund, wiping out the German side’s two-goal advantage from the first leg.

Gianluca Scamacca and Davide Zappacosta levelled the tie before half-time and Mario Pasalic made it 3-0 in the 57th minute.

Karim Adeyemi looked to have taken the game into extra time for Dortmund, but there was more drama as Ramy Bensebaini caught Nikola Krstovic on the head with a reckless high boot.

Bensebaini saw red for a second yellow card and Lazar Samardzic took Atalanta through with the last kick of the game.

Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck and Atalanta substitute Giorgio Scalvini were also red carded amid chaotic scenes at the final whistle.