Real Madrid v Benfica: Vinicius will show he is 'one of the best players on the planet' as racism row rages on

After six days of anger, accusations, denials, claims and counterclaims, the spotlight shifts to the Santiago Bernabeu for Real Madrid's Uefa Champions League play-off decider against Benfica.

Before last week's first leg in Lisbon, which saw Vinicius Junior's superb finish earn Madrid a 1-0 win, it would have been the return of Jose Mourinho to the Spanish capital dominating pre-game headlines.

But in the run-up to Wednesday's clash in Spain there has been only one story in town after Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni was accused of racially abusing Vinicius following the Brazilian's wonder goal.

On Monday, it was announced by Uefa that Prestianni had been provisionally suspended for one game – potentially stretching to 10 matches if found guilty – meaning he will play no part in the second leg that will also see Mourinho absent from the dugout, after the Portuguese was shown a red card at the Estadio da Luz.

And reports suggest Mourinho, who was in charge of Madrid from 2010 to 2013, will not speak to the media before or after the second leg, leaving those duties to his assistant Joao Tralhao. It is unclear whether Mourinho will be in the stands to watch the game.

Ahead of Wednesday's game, manager Alvaro Arbeloa insisted Vinicius was fully focused on helping Real reach the last-16. “He’s doing very well, he’s really eager,” said the Spaniard. “He’s very motivated for these kinds of games.

“He has always shown a lot of courage and character. Anyone else in his situation, I don’t know how I would react. He has always been brave. And tomorrow he will go out and fight. To prove that he is one of the best players on the planet.”

Vinicius – who has repeatedly been the target of racism during matches in Spain – and his Madrid teammates left the field for 10 minutes following the incident.

Kylian Mbappeanymore, who appeared to call Prestianni a racist to his face several times after play resumed, told reporters that he heard the same abusive remark aimed at Vinicius several times, a claim backed up by teammate Aurelien Tchouameni.

“We cannot accept that there is a player in Europe's top football competition who behaves like this. This guy [Prestianni] doesn't deserve to play in the Champions League anymore,” said Mbappe.

Prestianni, who covered his mouth with his shirt while speaking, denied the accusations, saying Vinicius had “regrettably misunderstood” what was said, while accusing Madrid players of making threats against him.

Benfica are standing firmly by their player, suggesting a “defamation campaign” has been launched against the 20-year-old Argentine. “Given the distance, the Real Madrid players could not have heard what they claim to have heard,” the club said on their official X account.

But it was the comments of Mourinho after the match that added fuel to the fire. “I don't want to say that I'm 100 per cent in favour of Prestianni; but I can't be impartial and say that what Vinicius has told me is the truth. I can't, I don't know,” the 63-year-old said, before adding that the two players “told two completely different things”.

“Unfortunately [he was] not just happy to score that astonishing goal. When you score a goal like that, you celebrate in a respectful way … I told [Vinicius], when you score a goal like that you just celebrate and walk back.”

He then followed that up by suggesting some of the abuse Vinicius receives is self-inflicted. “There is something wrong because it happens in every stadium,” added Mourinho. “A stadium where Vinicius plays something happens, always.”

When asked about those comments in Tuesday's press conference, Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois replied: “Well, Mourinho is Mourinho, and as a coach, you’re always going to defend your club. But it bothers me that Vinicius’ celebration is being used … it happened, and we can’t justify an alleged act of racism because of a celebration.”

The Belgian also insisted he had no doubts about Vinicius's allegations against Prestianni. “I believe what Vini said 100 per cent,” he added. “Vinicius never, ever accused any rival player of racism in past. He 100 per cent heard Prestianni say it, he told us many times.

“It was Vinicius who decided that we should continue playing the game against Benfica. If he decided to walk out, we all would've walked out.”

Benfica president Rui Costa insisted Prestianni is “anything but racist” and announced his club has appealed against the suspension.

“I’m not on the pitch to know what was said or not said but as you can imagine, in a situation like that, a lot is said,” Costa told reporters at Lisbon’s Humberto Delgado Airport en route to Madrid, according to Benfica’s website.

“But we believe in our player’s word, because more than that, we know the players we have at home.

“Prestianni is being crucified as a racist person, and I can guarantee that he is anything but racist, and that is why we have such confidence in him as a player.”

Mourinho, who was roundly criticised for his comments about the incident, will not conduct a customary pre-match press conference.

Costa added: “We have filed an appeal because we believe that nothing has been proven and therefore, there is no justification for the player’s absence from this game.”