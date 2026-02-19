Jose Mourinho accused of 'gaslighting' Vinicius Jr over racism allegations

Jose Mourinho has been accused of “gaslighting” by anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out after suggesting that Vinicius Junior may have provoked alleged racist abuse during Real Madrid’s Uefa Champions League play-off in Lisbon.

The 25-year-old Brazilian left the field midway through Tuesday’s match after reporting an incident to the referee, with Madrid later claiming the alleged abuse came from Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni – an accusation the player denies. The game was halted for 10 minutes under Uefa’s anti-racism protocol before Vinicius returned to complete the match.

Benfica manager Mourinho drew heavy criticism after appearing to question the context of the complaint.

“I told him, when you score a goal like that you just celebrate and walk back,” Mourinho told Amazon Prime. “They told me different things. But I don’t believe in one or another. I want to be independent.”

The Portuguese coach then referenced previous instances in which Vinicius has been targeted. “There is something wrong because it happens in every stadium,” he said. “A stadium where Vinicius plays, something happens, always.”

Those remarks prompted a strong rebuke from Kick It Out, which said shifting focus to the player’s celebration or reputation amounted to a “form of gaslighting”.

“When anyone reports discrimination in football, or anywhere, the first priority is that they are listened to and feel supported,” the charity said in a statement.

Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni, right, during an exchange with Vinicius Jr. The Real Madrid forward has accused the Benfica player of racially abusing him during the match.

“Focusing on Vinicius Jr’s goal celebration or the history of the club, instead of acknowledging the report, is a form of gaslighting. This approach not only harms the individual affected but also sends the wrong message to others around the world who may have experienced similar situations.”

Benfica responded on Wednesday by pledging co-operation with Uefa’s investigation while defending Prestianni. The club condemned what it described as a “smear campaign” against the player and reiterated its belief in his account. In a statement posted on Instagram and shared by Benfica, Prestianni denied directing racist comments at Vinicius and said he regretted the threats he had received.

Vinicius later criticised Uefa’s implementation of its anti-racism protocol. Writing in Portuguese on Instagram, he said: “Racists are, above all, cowards … Nothing that happened today is new in my life and my family’s. I received a yellow card for celebrating a goal. Still not understanding why. On the other side, just a poorly executed protocol that served no purpose.”

Fifa president Gianni Infantino said he was “shocked and saddened” by the alleged incident and urged authorities to “take action and hold those responsible to account”.

Anthony Gordon scored four of Newcastle's six goals in the thrashing of Qarabag.

While the controversy dominated headlines, the Champions League play-offs produced emphatic statements elsewhere. Eddie Howe hailed Newcastle United as an “outstanding team” after their 6-1 demolition of Qarabag in Baku, a result which puts them on the brink of the last 16.

Anthony Gordon struck four times – twice from the penalty spot – as Newcastle raced into a five-goal lead before half time. Howe said the display should “re-affirm our belief that we can be an outstanding team … When we’re at our very best, we can be a match for anybody.”

Elsewhere, Bodo/Glimt stunned Inter Milan 3-1 to edge towards qualification, while Atletico Madrid squandered a two-goal lead in a dramatic 3-3 draw at Club Brugge.