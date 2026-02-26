Premier League predictions: Arsenal beat Chelsea in London derby to maintain lead at top

Friday: Wolves v Aston Villa (midnight kick-off UAE)

Wolves failed to make it three games unbeaten – following two draws – after losing 1-0 at Crystal Palace. Rob Edwards' side remain rock bottom of the table after managing just one win all season, leaving them 17 points shy of safety.

Third-place Villa needed a late Tammy Abraham strike to rescue a point at home to Leeds but they still lost ground on the top two of Manchester City and Arsenal, who are now five and 10 points clear, respectively.

Prediction: Wolves 1 Villa 2

Saturday: Bournemouth v Sunderland (4.30pm)

Bournemouth's goalless draw at West Ham means they have gone seven games unbeaten in the league. The Cherries are in eighth place, seven points outside the top five.

Sunderland are struggling badly of late, with their home loss to Fulham making it four defeats in five matches, resulting in them dropping down to 12th in the table.

Prediction: Bournemouth 1 Sunderland 0

Burnley v Brentford (7pm)

Second-bottom Burnley earned a battling 1-1 draw away to Chelsea last week thanks to Zian Flemming's stoppage-time goal. The Clarets have lost twice in six matches, albeit with only one win in that run, but remain eight points from safety.

Brentford missed out on the chance to climb into the top six after losing at home to Brighton. They went into the game having collected more points in their past 10 league games than any other team in the top flight.

Prediction: Burnley 0 Brentford 2

Liverpool v West Ham United (7pm)

A 97th-minute goal from Alexis Mac Allister earned Liverpool an important win at Nottingham Forest, which leaves them level with fifth-place Chelsea and three points behind Manchester United in fourth.

West Ham would have gone level on points with fourth-bottom Nottingham Forest if they had beaten Bournemouth but had to settle for a draw. But the Hammers' turnaround in form continues having lost just once in six matches.

Prediction: Liverpool 3 West Ham 1

Newcastle United v Everton (7pm)

Newcastle have lost four of their previous five league games but won four in five matches across all competitions, having secured a 9-3 aggregate Uefa Champions League play-off win over Qarabag midweek. They are 11th in the table, one point behind ninth-place Everton.

Everton are looking to avoid a third consecutive loss following defeats against Bournemouth and Manchester United but their away form remains strong, with only three teams securing more than their 21 points.

Prediction: Newcastle 2 Everton 1

Leeds United v Manchester City (9.30pm)

Leeds are six points clear of the relegation zone. Their draw with Villa made it just one defeat in six matches for Daniel Farke's side.

City's hard-fought 2-1 victory over Newcastle means they sit five points behind table-topping Arsenal – after four wins and one draw from five games – but do have a game in hand on the Gunners.

Prediction: Leeds United 1 Manchester City 3

Sunday: Brighton v Nottingham Forest (7pm)

There was relief for under-pressure Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler last week when the Seagulls won 2-0 at Brentford – the Seagulls' first league victory since January 3.

New Forest manager Vitor Pereira can count himself unlucky to have lost at home to Liverpool when they paid the price for not taking their chances, particularly in the first half. It means they are now just two points outside the drop zone.

Prediction: Brighton 1 Forest 1

Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur (7pm)

Fulham ended a miserable three-game losing streak by sealing an impressive 3-1 win at Sunderland which leaves them 10th in the table.

Igor Tudor's first game as Tottenham's interim manager ended in a thumping 4-1 North London derby loss to Arsenal with Spurs now just four points outside the relegation zone.

Prediction: Fulham 2 Spurs 1

Manchester United v Crystal Palace (6pm)

Substitute Benjamin Sesko's last-gasp goal earned United victory at Everton, making it 16 points from a possible 18 under interim manager Michael Carrick. The Red Devils are just three points behind third-place Villa.

Palace earned only their second win since early December when they defeated Wolves last weekend but manager Oliver Glasner's decision to announce he will be leaving at the end of the season has not gone down well with fans and could see him exit earlier.

Prediction: Man United 2 Palace 0

Arsenal v Chelsea (8.30pm)

Arsenal will be hoping for more London derby success following their demolition of Spurs last weekend, which came on the back of two successive draws which hindered their title charge.

Chelsea had to settle for a frustrating draw at home to Burnley last week, although the Blues remain unbeaten in six league games under Liam Rosenior and are in fifth place, three points behind Manchester United.

Prediction: Arsenal 3 Chelsea 1