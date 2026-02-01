Man United ratings v Fulham: Mainoo and Casemiro shine, Sesko is hero

Manchester United's Benjamin Sesko struck ⁠deep into added ​time in a dramatic ​3-2 Premier League victory ‌over Fulham on Sunday, as the ​home side continued their resurgence under interim-manager Michael Carrick.

The win propelled United ‌to fourth place in the table ‍and added another statement result to ⁠Carrick's reign, coming after wins over Manchester City and leaders Arsenal.

United led 2-0 after goals from Brazilians Casemiro in the 19th minute and Matheus Cunha in the 56th.

But Fulham battled back with Raul Jimenez scoring from the penalty spot in the 85th ⁠and then Kevin celebrated ​what he ‍thought was the equaliser in the 91st minute.

But ⁠Sesko ‌had the Old Trafford crowd roaring in ⁠the fourth minute of stoppage ⁠time after Bruno Fernandes touched the ball past Fulham's Calvin Bassey and then picked out the Slovenian striker in the box for him to smash it into the top corner.

United interim-manager Michael Carrick said: "I'll be honest, the last goal was a big moment and the celebrations were big. That's what the game does to us and that's why we love it.

The disappointment to the elation - running down the touchline and jumping on Ben [Sesko] - is special. Those moments are what you want more of.

"We aren't getting too far ahead of ourselves though. We are taking everything game-by-game. We can be better than what we played today and I think there's a lot more to come from us in different aspects of the game.

"We are working on things and trying to improve things, but today was about getting through things in the best way we could."

Fulham manager Marco Silva said: "Top “erformance from ourselves. Second half, our team was better. The way we played and controlled the ball, they wanted to press us high but we never let them.

“They scored when we switched off but we kept going and scored a goal that was disallowed. It is what it is. Difficult but we have to accept it.

“The story of the game started with a horrendous terrible decision from [referee] John Brooks with the penalty he gave. Horrendous decision from that moment, big, big mistake.

“It was the first time we saw all the Premier League fans and us coaches and players. We have to take all this frustration to win the next one.”

Manchester United ratings:

Senne Lammens – 7/10: Quick reaction to save from Andersen’s early poke at goal. Saved a Wilson free-kick on 51 – difficult one to reach. Jimenez’s penalty was faultless. Kevin’s goal wasn’t bad either. Conceding too many but playing well.

Diogo Dalot – 7/10: Got central to play a ball to Mbeumo just after break. Felt the support of the crowd. A challenge against Chukwueze, but been better under Carrick.

Harry Maguire – 7/10: Blocked a shot from Chukwueze five minutes in. Jiminez got away from him to shoot in 81st minute. Then got booked, his first of the season, for conceding a penalty and fouling Jiminez two minutes later.

Lisandro Martinez – 7/10: Kept Cuenca onside for Fulham’s goal, but United’s best defender – and needed to be against Jimenez. Passed well as ever and blocked a Fulham effort from going in. He and Maguire work as pair.

Luke Shaw – 7/10: Started every league game this season and busy heading away Fulham’s crosses at the back post. Overhit cross in 23rd minute. Brought down Wilson to concede a free-kick. Less effective going forward.

Casemiro – 8/10: Splendid opening goal – he’s so strong in the air – from a Fernandes free-kick. A creditable fifth for the season. Set the second up, too, a no-look pass to countryman Cunha. Picked up a yellow card – again – soon after. Taken off after that.

Kobbie Mainoo – 8/10: Couple of good first half tackles … and suspect passes. And a smart attempt to find Fernandes just before half-hour mark. Another playing well under Carrick.

Amad Diallo – 8/10: Forced the first save of the game after getting beyond Robinson. Clever when defending too. Important player.

Bruno Fernandes – 8/10: Yet another assist as his free-kick set up the opener. Assisted the third too, a splendid cross to Sesko in time added on. That’s 10 assists and three goals in his last ten games.

Matheus Cunha – 8/10: Thought he’d won a penalty but VAR thought otherwise. Then United scored from the resulting free-kick. Cunha hit the second in front of the Stretford End, taking it perfectly from Casemiro. Put another shot over.

Bryan Mbeumo – 7/10: The main man up front again, although poor first touch from a 10th minute ball into him saw an early chance not taken.

Substitutes:

Benjamin Sesko (for Cunha, 74') – 8/10: Headed against the post with his first touch, then grabbed United’s winner, turning and perfectly placing a Fernandes’ cross. Superb goal, his fourth in last four.

Noussair Mazraoui (for Dalot,? 85') – N/A: Beaten for second goal.

Leny Yoro (for Mbuemo, 95') – N/A.