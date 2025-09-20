Manchester United earn vital win against Chelsea after chaotic clash at Old Trafford

Manchester United eased the pressure on beleaguered manager Ruben Amorim with a chaotic 2-1 win against Chelsea as both teams finished with 10 men at Old Trafford.

Fighting to avoid the sack after a woeful start to the season, Amorim received a welcome boost when Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez was sent off after just five minutes on Saturday.

Bruno Fernandes quickly put United ahead with his 100th goal for the club in all competitions in his 200th Premier League appearance.

Casemiro doubled United's lead before the Brazil midfielder was dismissed for a second booking in first-half stoppage time.

Trevoh Chalobah's late reply for Chelsea set up a tense finale, but United held on for just their second win in six matches in all competitions this term.

All eyes were on a rain-lashed Old Trafford for the early evening kick-off, with Amorim in desperate need of a win after a terrible start to the season.

United were handed an early boost when Chelsea goalkeeper Sanchez was sent off in the fifth minute for bringing down Bryan Mbeumo.

United captain Fernandes opened the scoring in the 14th minute, turning home from close range.

Casemiro doubled United's lead but minutes later turned from hero to villain after he pulled back Andrey Santos and was shown a second yellow card, meaning both teams were now down to 10 men.

Chelsea struggled to make an impact in the heavy conditions after the break but Chalobah brought the visitors back into the match with a bullet header 10 minutes from time.

The visitors gave United some nervy moments in the closing stages but Amorim's men held out for a vital win, which takes them into the top half of the table.

After the match, Manchester United defender Luke Shaw said winning is all that matters in the end.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Shaw said: “We spoke a lot before the game about winning, that was the most important thing today.

“You could see how much we wanted to win. The whole team defended really well and we're happy with the three points. We started the game really well, really sharp and physical. We can punish teams with the chances we have created.”

Spurs manager Thomas Frank with Cristian Romero at the Amex Stadium. Getty Images

Meanwhile, Tottenham moved second with 10 points as they recovered from a two-goal deficit at Brighton & Hove Albion to draw 2-2; Jan Paul van Hecke's own goal handing them a point.

Goals from Yankuba Minteh and Yasin Ayari looked like putting Brighton on course for only their second win of the season. But Richarlison halved the deficit before halftime and an own goal from Van Hecke in the 82nd secured a point for Spurs.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are still seeking their first point of the season after losing 3-1 at home to promoted Leeds United while the gloom deepened at West Ham United where pre-game protests against the club's owners were followed by a 2-1 home defeat by Crystal Palace that left them 18th.

Ange Postecoglou got his first point since taking over as Nottingham Forest manager when his side drew 1-1 at Burnley.

