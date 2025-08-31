Karim Benzema hits hat-trick as Al Ittihad begin Saudi Pro League title defence in style

Karim Benzema picked up where he left off last season as he netted a hat-trick in Al Ittihad’s opening day 5-2 win over Al Okhdood.

While Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo hogs the headlines, it has been his former Real Madrid teammate Benzema who has enjoyed far greater success in the kingdom.

Benzema inspired Ittihad to a league and cup double in 2024/25, finishing with 21 Pro League goals and winning Player of the Year in the process.

Benzema spoke of his belief in the team on the eve of the new season and that faith looked to be well placed on Saturday as they hammered Okhdood in Najran, in the southern region of Saudi Arabia.

Benzema's treble, as well as a strike from Steven Bergwijn and an own goal from Saeed Al Rubaie, secured Laurent Blanc’s side the three points in emphatic fashion.

Benzema opened the scoring inside four minutes, punishing Okhdood’s blundering attempt to play out from the back. Bergwijn added a second when his free-kick deflected in at the near post.

Okhdood halved the deficit through Juan Sebastian Pedroza but Al Rubaie turned the ball into his own net when trying to clear Mohamed Nayef’s shot on the goal line.

Benzema grabbed his second after the restart as he headed home Fabinho’s floated cross, and while the hosts saw Pedroza complete a brace, Benzema wrapped things up with his third and Ittihad’s fifth.

“I said before that one way or another, I was going to win in Saudi Arabia,” said Benzema ahead of Ittihad’s opening game. “Thanks also to the people who put their trust in me. We won trophies all together. I’m someone who doesn’t give up until I achieve my goals. It was a lot of hard work, so I’m super happy and I hope it continues.

“You just have to look at what we did last year, take everything we did – all the moments that helped us win those trophies – and achieve even more this year. Because the opponents will be tougher. Teams have strengthened. Now, every team wants to beat Al Ittihad. We need confidence and ambition.

“We can’t always predict the future. But what I can say is that we’ll fight until the end and we’ll do everything to win more trophies, which are the most important thing in football. And above all, to bring joy to everyone.”

Felix shines on Nassr debut

Perennial underachievers Al Nassr made a bright start as their new signing Joao Felix netted a spectacular hat-trick in a 5-0 win over Al Taawoun.

Felix opened the scoring after just seven minutes with a first-time finish with his left foot, but only after Al Nassr survived a scare when Roger Martinez's header sailed inches wide.

From there, Nassr’s star studded forward line of Ronaldo, Felix, Kingsley Coman and Sadio Mane clicked into gear.

Ronaldo made it 2-0 from the penalty spot early in the second half and celebrated wildly. It was the 176th successful penalty of his career and his 940th goal.

Coman was next to strike with a looping header over a stranded Abdulquddus Atiah in the home goal. Felix made it 4-0 with the goal of the night, a rocket from the edge of the area, before completing the scoring, and his hat-trick, from close range.

Elsewhere, goals from Motab Al Harbi and Malcom gave Al Hilal an opening 2-0 win over Al Riyadh, while Ivan Toney opened his account for the season with the only goal as Asian champions Al Ahli beat promoted Neom 1-0 in the SPL curtain raiser on Friday night.

