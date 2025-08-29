Al Hilal confident ahead of new Saudi Pro League season after Club World Cup exploits

Simone Inzaghi says Al Hilal's impressive Club World Cup campaign means his side start the new Saudi Pro League season fully confident of reclaiming the title.

Inzaghi will get his first taste of SPL action on Friday night when Hilal play host to Al Riyadh in their opening game of the 2025/26 campaign

The Italian was appointed to replace Jorge Jesus in June and has already had a taste of competitive action having steered Hilal to the last eight of the Club World Cup in the US.

That run included a draw with Real Madrid and a rousing victory over Premier League giants Manchester City with Hilal looking a far more formidable outfit than the one that surrendered the SPL crown to Al Ittihad down the stretch of last season's domestic competition.

Inzaghi amassed an excellent body of work at previous club Inter Milan – which included the 2023/24 Serie A title, two Coppa Italias, and reaching two Uefa Champions League finals – making him one of the most significant SPL managerial appointments of recent times.

“I was convinced by Al Hilal because it is a huge club, and the management made me feel very appreciated here, and I really wanted to be part of it,” said Inzaghi on the eve of the new campaign.

“They strongly convinced me, and I came here with a great desire to do this. We had a fantastic Club World Cup, and now we are preparing to start the league in the best possible way.

“The Club World Cup was a very positive experience, and it definitely has to serve as motivation. We know that last year Al Hilal’s season didn’t go as expected because no titles were won. The hope is to do good teamwork, to entertain our fans, and to try to bring trophies to this club.”

Blanc challenges Ittihad to step up

Meanwhile, reigning champions Al Ittihad begin their title defence on Saturday against Al Okhdood, aiming to build on last season’s success.

After claiming the league title – they finished eight points clear of Hilal – the Jeddah giants completed the domestic double by lifting the King’s Cup in May.

Ittihad's summer business has been modest when compared to the lavish outlay of some of their rivals, and manager Laurent Blanc admits they face a huge challenge to defend their titles.

“We feel very good about starting a new season, especially after the success of the previous one,” said Blanc.

“From the first day of pre-season, I told my players that the 2025/26 season would be much more difficult than 2024/25. Why? Because all our opponents will want to beat us. And that’s normal. Just as last year we wanted to beat everyone, this year we are the team to beat.

“That’s something we have to accept. We must prepare well, individually and collectively, and the preparation has gone very well. It’s up to us to measure the challenge in order to have a strong season. If we are not ready mentally to face these opponents, the season will be complicated. So we have to prepare properly and be ready.”

Jaissle and Al Ahli eye more success

Al Ittihad are not the only club in Jeddah entering the new season with major silverware to defend.

Local rivals Al Ahli made history in May by winning the AFC Champions League Elite and have ambitions of replicating their continental success on the domestic scene.

Matthias Jaissle’s side have already made a statement by winning the Saudi Super Cup in Hong Kong, and the German manager is confident his team will carry that momentum into the new campaign.

“It was a historical moment to win the AFC trophy,” said Jaissle. “It creates confidence but also raises expectations. We want to take that momentum in a positive way by carrying these good memories and this confidence into the new season. There will be new challenges waiting this whole season, but we are confident.”

Entering his third year at Al Ahli, Jaissle is the SPL's longest-serving manager, and he is hoping to use his experience to his team’s advantage as they aim to end a 10-year wait for the league title.

“You get used to the different opponents, the teams with their players,” he said. “That's a learning curve you can definitely use for your advantage. You also learn with different circumstances how to handle, for example, the heat with different conditions, and the tight schedule; playing every three days, that was a big lesson for us and showing that consistency will be important for the new season. That's a challenge, but after these two years, there are many aspects which you can learn from and take that into the new season.”

Al Ahli finished fifth last season but there are many reasons to believe they will be genuine title contenders. As well as securing two trophies in the last three months, their impressive squad has been further strengthened by the arrival of talented French midfielder Enzo Millot, a player Jaissle describes as “high quality” and a “really important signing”.

ITU Abu Dhabi World Triathlon For more information go to www.abudhabi.triathlon.org.

In%20the%20Land%20of%20Saints%20and%20Sinners %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERobert%20Lorenz%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Liam%20Neeson%2C%20Kerry%20Condon%2C%20Jack%20Gleeson%2C%20Ciaran%20Hinds%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Australia tour of Pakistan March 4-8: First Test, Rawalpindi March 12-16: Second Test, Karachi March 21-25: Third Test, Lahore March 29: First ODI, Rawalpindi March 31: Second ODI, Rawalpindi April 2: Third ODI, Rawalpindi April 5: T20I, Rawalpindi

RESULTS 5pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Maiden (PA) Dh 70,000 (Dirt) 1,600m

Winner: Samau Xmnsor, Abdul Aziz Al Balushi (jockey), Ibrahim Al Hadhrami (trainer)

5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Ottoman, Szczepan Mazur, Abdallah Al Hammadi

6pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,800m

Winner: Sharkh, Patrick Cosgrave, Helal Al Alawi

6.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 85,000 (D) 1,800m

Winner: Yaraa, Fernando Jara, Majed Al Jahouri

7pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Maaly Al Reef, Bernardo Pinheiro, Abdallah Al Hammadi

7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,000m

Winner: Jinjal, Fabrice Veron, Ahmed Al Shemaili

8pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,000m

Winner: Al Sail, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

If you go... Etihad Airways flies from Abu Dhabi to Kuala Lumpur, from about Dh3,600. Air Asia currently flies from Kuala Lumpur to Terengganu, with Berjaya Hotels & Resorts planning to launch direct chartered flights to Redang Island in the near future. Rooms at The Taaras Beach and Spa Resort start from 680RM (Dh597).

Meydan racecard: 6.30pm: Handicap | US$135,000 (Dirt) | 1,400 metres 7.05pm: Handicap | $135,000 (Turf) | 1,200m 7.40pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes | Group 3 | $200,000 (T) | 2,000m 8.15pm: UAE Oaks | Group 3 | $250,000 (D) | 1,900m 8.50pm: Zabeel Mile | Group 2 | $250,000 (T) | 1,600m 9.20pm: Handicap | $135,000 (T) | 1,600m

Marathon results Men: 1. Titus Ekiru(KEN) 2:06:13 2. Alphonce Simbu(TAN) 2:07:50 3. Reuben Kipyego(KEN) 2:08:25 4. Abel Kirui(KEN) 2:08:46 5. Felix Kemutai(KEN) 2:10:48 Women: 1. Judith Korir(KEN) 2:22:30 2. Eunice Chumba(BHR) 2:26:01 3. Immaculate Chemutai(UGA) 2:28:30 4. Abebech Bekele(ETH) 2:29:43 5. Aleksandra Morozova(RUS) 2:33:01

Types of policy Term life insurance: this is the cheapest and most-popular form of life cover. You pay a regular monthly premium for a pre-agreed period, typically anything between five and 25 years, or possibly longer. If you die within that time, the policy will pay a cash lump sum, which is typically tax-free even outside the UAE. If you die after the policy ends, you do not get anything in return. There is no cash-in value at any time. Once you stop paying premiums, cover stops. Whole-of-life insurance: as its name suggests, this type of life cover is designed to run for the rest of your life. You pay regular monthly premiums and in return, get a guaranteed cash lump sum whenever you die. As a result, premiums are typically much higher than one term life insurance, although they do not usually increase with age. In some cases, you have to keep up premiums for as long as you live, although there may be a cut-off period, say, at age 80 but it can go as high as 95. There are penalties if you don’t last the course and you may get a lot less than you paid in. Critical illness cover: this pays a cash lump sum if you suffer from a serious illness such as cancer, heart disease or stroke. Some policies cover as many as 50 different illnesses, although cancer triggers by far the most claims. The payout is designed to cover major financial responsibilities such as a mortgage or children’s education fees if you fall ill and are unable to work. It is cost effective to combine it with life insurance, with the policy paying out once if you either die or suffer a serious illness. Income protection: this pays a replacement income if you fall ill and are unable to continue working. On the best policies, this will continue either until you recover, or reach retirement age. Unlike critical illness cover, policies will typically pay out for stress and musculoskeletal problems such as back trouble.

What sanctions would be reimposed? Under ‘snapback’, measures imposed on Iran by the UN Security Council in six resolutions would be restored, including: An arms embargo

A ban on uranium enrichment and reprocessing

A ban on launches and other activities with ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons, as well as ballistic missile technology transfer and technical assistance

A targeted global asset freeze and travel ban on Iranian individuals and entities

Authorisation for countries to inspect Iran Air Cargo and Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines cargoes for banned goods

The specs: 2018 BMW R nineT Scrambler Price, base / as tested Dh57,000 Engine 1,170cc air/oil-cooled flat twin four-stroke engine Transmission Six-speed gearbox Power 110hp) @ 7,750rpm Torque 116Nm @ 6,000rpm Fuel economy, combined 5.3L / 100km

The specs AT4 Ultimate, as tested Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Power: 420hp Torque: 623Nm Transmission: 10-speed automatic Price: From Dh330,800 (Elevation: Dh236,400; AT4: Dh286,800; Denali: Dh345,800) On sale: Now

Jetour T1 specs Engine: 2-litre turbocharged Power: 254hp Torque: 390Nm Price: From Dh126,000 Available: Now

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Why are asylum seekers being housed in hotels? The number of asylum applications in the UK has reached a new record high, driven by those illegally entering the country in small boats crossing the English Channel. A total of 111,084 people applied for asylum in the UK in the year to June 2025, the highest number for any 12-month period since current records began in 2001. Asylum seekers and their families can be housed in temporary accommodation while their claim is assessed. The Home Office provides the accommodation, meaning asylum seekers cannot choose where they live. When there is not enough housing, the Home Office can move people to hotels or large sites like former military bases.

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder Transmission: Constant Variable (CVT) Power: 141bhp Torque: 250Nm Price: Dh64,500 On sale: Now

Conflict, drought, famine Estimates of the number of deaths caused by the famine range from 400,000 to 1 million, according to a document prepared for the UK House of Lords in 2024.

It has been claimed that the policies of the Ethiopian government, which took control after deposing Emperor Haile Selassie in a military-led revolution in 1974, contributed to the scale of the famine.

Dr Miriam Bradley, senior lecturer in humanitarian studies at the University of Manchester, has argued that, by the early 1980s, “several government policies combined to cause, rather than prevent, a famine which lasted from 1983 to 1985. Mengistu’s government imposed Stalinist-model agricultural policies involving forced collectivisation and villagisation [relocation of communities into planned villages].

The West became aware of the catastrophe through a series of BBC News reports by journalist Michael Buerk in October 1984 describing a “biblical famine” and containing graphic images of thousands of people, including children, facing starvation.

Band Aid Bob Geldof, singer with the Irish rock group The Boomtown Rats, formed Band Aid in response to the horrific images shown in the news broadcasts.

With Midge Ure of the band Ultravox, he wrote the hit charity single Do They Know it’s Christmas in December 1984, featuring a string of high-profile musicians.

Following the single’s success, the idea to stage a rock concert evolved.

Live Aid was a series of simultaneous concerts that took place at Wembley Stadium in London, John F Kennedy Stadium in Philadelphia, the US, and at various other venues across the world.

The combined event was broadcast to an estimated worldwide audience of 1.5 billion.

THE SPECS Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic Engine: 5.0-litre supercharged V8 Transmission: six-speed manual Power: 518bhp Torque: 625Nm Speed: 0-100kmh 5.3 seconds Price: Dh633,435 On sale: now

Global state-owned investor ranking by size 1. United States 2. China 3. UAE 4. Japan 5 Norway 6. Canada 7. Singapore 8. Australia 9. Saudi Arabia 10. South Korea

One in nine do not have enough to eat Created in 1961, the World Food Programme is pledged to fight hunger worldwide as well as providing emergency food assistance in a crisis. One of the organisation’s goals is the Zero Hunger Pledge, adopted by the international community in 2015 as one of the 17 Sustainable Goals for Sustainable Development, to end world hunger by 2030. The WFP, a branch of the United Nations, is funded by voluntary donations from governments, businesses and private donations. Almost two thirds of its operations currently take place in conflict zones, where it is calculated that people are more than three times likely to suffer from malnutrition than in peaceful countries. It is currently estimated that one in nine people globally do not have enough to eat. On any one day, the WFP estimates that it has 5,000 lorries, 20 ships and 70 aircraft on the move. Outside emergencies, the WFP provides school meals to up to 25 million children in 63 countries, while working with communities to improve nutrition. Where possible, it buys supplies from developing countries to cut down transport cost and boost local economies.

Saudi National Day Meet the Saudi citizens for whom the UAE is a home from home

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20myZoi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202021%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Syed%20Ali%2C%20Christian%20Buchholz%2C%20Shanawaz%20Rouf%2C%20Arsalan%20Siddiqui%2C%20Nabid%20Hassan%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20UAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2037%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Initial%20undisclosed%20funding%20from%20SC%20Ventures%3B%20second%20round%20of%20funding%20totalling%20%2414%20million%20from%20a%20consortium%20of%20SBI%2C%20a%20Japanese%20VC%20firm%2C%20and%20SC%20Venture%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Jeff Buckley: From Hallelujah To The Last Goodbye

By Dave Lory with Jim Irvin

'How To Build A Boat'

Jonathan Gornall, Simon & Schuster

Jawan %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAtlee%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Shah%20Rukh%20Khan%2C%20Nayanthara%2C%20Vijay%20Sethupathi%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E4%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A