Karim Benzema says every club wants to beat Al Ittihad now

Karim Benzema says Al Ittihad are the team every club will want to beat this season and that the champions must rise to the challenge if they are to successfully defend their Saudi Pro League title.

Ittihad were the dominant domestic force last season, winning the title by eight points to earn a return to the AFC Champions League Elite. Laurent Blanc's side would go on to complete a domestic double by adding the King's Cup with victory over Al Qadsiah.

The champions kick off their title defence away to Al Okhdood on Saturday in their season opener, and former France striker Benzema said that it was important the club builds on last season's success.

"You just have to look at what we did last year, take everything we did – all the moments that helped us win those trophies – and achieve even more this year," said Benzema.

"Because the opponents will be tougher. Teams have strengthened. Now, every team wants to beat Al Ittihad. We need confidence and ambition.

“We can’t always predict the future. But what I can say is that we’ll fight until the end and we’ll do everything to win more trophies, which are the most important thing in football. And above all, to bring joy to everyone.”

Benzema's 21 league goals last term placed him behind only Cristiano Ronaldo and Ivan Toney in the scoring charts. Former Real Madrid striker Benzema scored 25 across competitions, netting twice in May's 3-1 King's Cup final success.

As well as the team's accolades, the Al Ittihad captain was also named the league's Player of the Season.

Reflecting on the success of 2024/25, Benzema said: “I’m very happy finally to have won the league and the cup, which were very important. For me the most important thing is collective trophies. Then, to win an individual award, as I always say, it’s thanks to all my teammates at the club. So, thank you to them, and thank you to the fans as well.

“I said before: one way or another, I was going to win in Saudi Arabia. Thanks also to the people who put their trust in me. We won trophies all together. I’m someone who doesn’t give up until I achieve my goals. It was a lot of hard work, so I’m super happy and I hope it continues.”

Benzema's arrival in the kingdom from Real Madrid in the summer of 2023, around seven months after winning the Ballon d'Or, was one of many superstar signings that has helped transform the league into one of the most competitive in world football.

The five-time Uefa Champions League winner said he has seen the remarkable progress of the league first-hand, and expects a bright future for the local talent.

“The level of football in Saudi is rising every year," he said. "There are very good Saudi players, and I think with hard work, and with the arrival of European players and European coaches, Saudi football can rise even higher.”

