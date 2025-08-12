Al Ittihad start Saudi Pro League defence at Al Okhdood as Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr face Al Taawoun

Saudi Pro League champions Al Ittihad will begin their title defence away to Al Okhdood after the new season's fixture list was announced on Tuesday.
Ittihad, led by captain Karim Benzema, finished eight points clear of second-placed Al Hilal last season as French manager Laurent Blanc guided the Jeddah side to a domestic double after also winning the King's Cup.
Portuguese veteran Cristiano Ronaldo, who signed a contract extension in June, begins his Al Nassr campaign away from home as they take on one of last season’s surprise packages in Al Taawoun.
Nassr, who will be looking to improve on last season's third place finish, have appointed former Al Hilal manager Jorge Jesus as their new coach, while attacking midfielder Joao Felix has arrived from Chelsea – both countrymen of Ronaldo.
Following their superb run to the Fifa Club World Cup quarter-finals, that included a famous victory over Manchester City, Al Hilal start the season with a derby clash against Al Riyadh.
Hilal have strengthened their squad with the signings from left-back Theo Hernandez from AC Milan and Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez as they hunt for a record-extending 20th title
But it will be all eyes on Jeddah in what is the most intriguing opening weekend clash when AFC Champions League winners Al Ahli host promoted Neom, who dominated the Saudi First Division last season.
Neom have bolstered their squad with the arrivals of former Arsenal captain Alexandre Lacazette, goalkeeper Marcin Bulka, and highly rated midfielder Amadou Kone, as manager Christophe Galtier aims to establish the Tabuk-based club in the top tier.
Al Hilal immediately follow their opening match with a home clash against Al Qadsiah, last season’s fourth-place finishers and King’s Cup finalists.
Ambitious Qadsiah have signed Mateo Retegui, last season's top scorer in Serie A, from Atalanta in what was a statement signing for both the club and the SPL.
Al Hilal then travel to Jeddah to take on Al Ahli in a crunch clash on Matchday 3.
Three rounds later, Al Hilal are back in Jeddah for the first Clasico against rivals Al Ittihad, meaning the Riyadh giants face several early-season tests that could be pivotal to the rest of their campaign.
Following their opening trip to Al Taawoun, Al Nassr’s early schedule also includes a massive visit to Jeddah to play Al Ittihad on Matchday 4, followed by a home clash with Neom on Matchday 8.
A challenging winter stretch between Matchdays 13 and 16 sees Hilal face Al Ahli (A), Al Qadsiah (H), Al Hilal (A) in the Capital Derby, and Al Shabab (H).
Veteran coach Jesus is sure to be given an interesting reception on his return to Hilal, a club where he won the domestic double in 2023-24, when he guided the team to a remarkable run of 34 consecutive victories across all competitions.
Al Ittihad’s start at Al Okhdood is followed by home matches against Al Fateh and Al Nassr, either side of a trip to promoted Al Najma, before the blockbuster showdown with Al Hilal in Jeddah on Matchday 6.
Their final game of the season will be a rematch of last season’s Kings Cup final in Jeddah against Al Qadsiah, whom they defeated to clinch the domestic double.
After welcoming Neom on the opening day, Al Ahli clash with Al Hilal (H) on Matchday 3 and take on Al Ittihad (A) in the Sea Derby on Matchday 8. The reverse derby match is scheduled for Matchday 25.
Sholto Byrnes on Myanmar politics
Most sought after workplace benefits in the UAE
- Flexible work arrangements
- Pension support
- Mental well-being assistance
- Insurance coverage for optical, dental, alternative medicine, cancer screening
- Financial well-being incentives
THREE
%3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Nayla%20Al%20Khaja%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%20Jefferson%20Hall%2C%20Faten%20Ahmed%2C%20Noura%20Alabed%2C%20Saud%20Alzarooni%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%203.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
COMPANY%20PROFILE
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EQureos%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EUAE%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ELaunch%20year%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2021%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E33%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESoftware%20and%20technology%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%243%20million%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Details
Through Her Lens: The stories behind the photography of Eva Sereny
Forewords by Jacqueline Bisset and Charlotte Rampling, ACC Art Books
MATCH INFO
Maratha Arabians 107-8 (10 ovs)
Lyth 21, Lynn 20, McClenaghan 20 no
Qalandars 60-4 (10 ovs)
Malan 32 no, McClenaghan 2-9
Maratha Arabians win by 47 runs
Schedule:
Friday, January 12: Six fourball matches
Saturday, January 13: Six foursome (alternate shot) matches
Sunday, January 14: 12 singles
North Pole stats
Distance covered: 160km
Temperature: -40°C
Weight of equipment: 45kg
Altitude (metres above sea level): 0
Terrain: Ice rock
South Pole stats
Distance covered: 130km
Temperature: -50°C
Weight of equipment: 50kg
Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300
Terrain: Flat ice
Company Profile
Company name: Yeepeey
Started: Soft launch in November, 2020
Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani
Based: Dubai
Industry: E-grocery
Initial investment: $150,000
Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year
Paatal Lok season two
Directors: Avinash Arun, Prosit Roy
Stars: Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishwak Singh, Lc Sekhose, Merenla Imsong
Rating: 4.5/5
The specs
Engine: 2-litre or 3-litre 4Motion all-wheel-drive Power: 250Nm (2-litre); 340 (3-litre) Torque: 450Nm Transmission: 8-speed automatic Starting price: From Dh212,000 On sale: Now
The biog
Favourite books: 'Ruth Bader Ginsburg: A Life' by Jane D. Mathews and ‘The Moment of Lift’ by Melinda Gates
Favourite travel destination: Greece, a blend of ancient history and captivating nature. It always has given me a sense of joy, endless possibilities, positive energy and wonderful people that make you feel at home.
Favourite pastime: travelling and experiencing different cultures across the globe.
Favourite quote: “In the future, there will be no female leaders. There will just be leaders” - Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook.
Favourite Movie: Mona Lisa Smile
Favourite Author: Kahlil Gibran
Favourite Artist: Meryl Streep
Company%20profile
%3Cp%3EName%3A%20Tabby%3Cbr%3EFounded%3A%20August%202019%3B%20platform%20went%20live%20in%20February%202020%3Cbr%3EFounder%2FCEO%3A%20Hosam%20Arab%2C%20co-founder%3A%20Daniil%20Barkalov%3Cbr%3EBased%3A%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3ESector%3A%20Payments%3Cbr%3ESize%3A%2040-50%20employees%3Cbr%3EStage%3A%20Series%20A%3Cbr%3EInvestors%3A%20Arbor%20Ventures%2C%20Mubadala%20Capital%2C%20Wamda%20Capital%2C%20STV%2C%20Raed%20Ventures%2C%20Global%20Founders%20Capital%2C%20JIMCO%2C%20Global%20Ventures%2C%20Venture%20Souq%2C%20Outliers%20VC%2C%20MSA%20Capital%2C%20HOF%20and%20AB%20Accelerator.%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Employment lawyer Meriel Schindler of Withers Worldwide shares her tips on achieving equal pay
Do your homework
Make sure that you are being offered a fair salary. There is lots of industry data available, and you can always talk to people who have come out of the organisation. Where I see people coming a cropper is where they haven’t done their homework.
Don’t be afraid to negotiate
It’s quite standard to negotiate if you think an offer is on the low side. The job is unlikely to be withdrawn if you ask for money, and if that did happen I’d question whether you want to work for an employer who is so hypersensitive.
Know your worth
Women tend to be a bit more reticent to talk about their achievements. In my experience they need to have more confidence in their own abilities – men will big up what they’ve done to get a pay rise, and to compete women need to turn up the volume.
Work together
If you suspect men in your organisation are being paid more, look your boss in the eye and say, “I want you to assure me that I’m paid equivalent to my peers”. If you’re not getting a straight answer, talk to your peer group and consider taking direct action to fix inequality.