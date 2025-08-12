Al Ittihad start Saudi Pro League defence at Al Okhdood as Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr face Al Taawoun

Saudi Pro League champions Al Ittihad will begin their title defence away to Al Okhdood after the new season's fixture list was announced on Tuesday.

Ittihad, led by captain Karim Benzema, finished eight points clear of second-placed Al Hilal last season as French manager Laurent Blanc guided the Jeddah side to a domestic double after also winning the King's Cup.

Portuguese veteran Cristiano Ronaldo, who signed a contract extension in June, begins his Al Nassr campaign away from home as they take on one of last season’s surprise packages in Al Taawoun.

Nassr, who will be looking to improve on last season's third place finish, have appointed former Al Hilal manager Jorge Jesus as their new coach, while attacking midfielder Joao Felix has arrived from Chelsea – both countrymen of Ronaldo.

Following their superb run to the Fifa Club World Cup quarter-finals, that included a famous victory over Manchester City, Al Hilal start the season with a derby clash against Al Riyadh.

Hilal have strengthened their squad with the signings from left-back Theo Hernandez from AC Milan and Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez as they hunt for a record-extending 20th title

But it will be all eyes on Jeddah in what is the most intriguing opening weekend clash when AFC Champions League winners Al Ahli host promoted Neom, who dominated the Saudi First Division last season.

Neom have bolstered their squad with the arrivals of former Arsenal captain Alexandre Lacazette, goalkeeper Marcin Bulka, and highly rated midfielder Amadou Kone, as manager Christophe Galtier aims to establish the Tabuk-based club in the top tier.

Al Hilal immediately follow their opening match with a home clash against Al Qadsiah, last season’s fourth-place finishers and King’s Cup finalists.

Ambitious Qadsiah have signed Mateo Retegui, last season's top scorer in Serie A, from Atalanta in what was a statement signing for both the club and the SPL.

Al Hilal then travel to Jeddah to take on Al Ahli in a crunch clash on Matchday 3.

Three rounds later, Al Hilal are back in Jeddah for the first Clasico against rivals Al Ittihad, meaning the Riyadh giants face several early-season tests that could be pivotal to the rest of their campaign.

Following their opening trip to Al Taawoun, Al Nassr’s early schedule also includes a massive visit to Jeddah to play Al Ittihad on Matchday 4, followed by a home clash with Neom on Matchday 8.

A challenging winter stretch between Matchdays 13 and 16 sees Hilal face Al Ahli (A), Al Qadsiah (H), Al Hilal (A) in the Capital Derby, and Al Shabab (H).

Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Simakan and Sadio Mane of Al Nassr celebrates winning their Saudi Pro League match against Al Ettifaq in Dammam on Friday, September 20, 2024. Getty Images Cristiano Ronaldo scored in Al Nassr's 3-0 win over Al Ettifaq in Dammam. Getty Images Cristiano Ronaldo scores from the penalty spot against Al Ettifaq. Getty Images Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring the opener on Friday. Getty Images Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Saudi Arabia Foundation Day in Dammam. Getty Images Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring against Al Ettifaq. Getty Images

Veteran coach Jesus is sure to be given an interesting reception on his return to Hilal, a club where he won the domestic double in 2023-24, when he guided the team to a remarkable run of 34 consecutive victories across all competitions.

Al Ittihad’s start at Al Okhdood is followed by home matches against Al Fateh and Al Nassr, either side of a trip to promoted Al Najma, before the blockbuster showdown with Al Hilal in Jeddah on Matchday 6.

Their final game of the season will be a rematch of last season’s Kings Cup final in Jeddah against Al Qadsiah, whom they defeated to clinch the domestic double.

After welcoming Neom on the opening day, Al Ahli clash with Al Hilal (H) on Matchday 3 and take on Al Ittihad (A) in the Sea Derby on Matchday 8. The reverse derby match is scheduled for Matchday 25.

