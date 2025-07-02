Iker Casillas on Cristiano Ronaldo, the rise of Middle East football and the future of sport

Iker Casillas needs little introduction. A World Cup winner and European champion with Spain, five La Liga medals with Real Madrid, and multiple Uefa Champions League titles, he is one of the most decorated goalkeepers in football history. But today, Casillas wears a different jersey, that of a global ambassador for the sport.

Casillas was in Dubai recently as an ambassador for technology company Hisense, and sat down with The National to discuss, among other topics, the Club World Cup, the shifting landscape of global football, the Middle East’s rapid rise as a sporting powerhouse, and the role marquee names like Cristiano Ronaldo have played in accelerating that growth.

In the interview, conducted in Spanish, Casillas also talks about how technology is transforming the way fans engage with the game.

Q: How do you feel about sports in this region?

A: Well, I believe that with each passing year, football is becoming more and more of a tradition here. It’s true that the climate plays a big role in how sports can develop – whether it's football, padel, tennis, or golf – but sometimes, you also have to adapt your lifestyle a bit to be able to practice any kind of sport.

I find it wonderful that a place which was somewhat overlooked by many is now gaining increasing recognition on the world map.

Whether it was because a World Cup was held here in the Middle East a few years ago, or because another one will be hosted here in the coming years, I think it’s a great thing, as it opens many more doors and highlights the cultural and sporting potential of the region.

Q: Your former teammates Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema are playing in the Middle East, and Ronaldo just extended his contract in Saudi Arabia. Do you think their presence will attract more players?

A: Well, these are people who, in their time, began opening doors for other players.

It’s clear that Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival in Saudi Arabian football sparked hope and gave people the perspective of experiencing a different kind of football. I insist, it’s not easy to develop football when the temperatures can be so high, but in the end, you have to adapt your life a little to it.

After players like Karim Benzema and Cristiano came, it created the conditions for many more players to come and for football to grow in Saudi Arabia, which I believe is good for football and good for Saudi Arabia.

Q: Can the region compete with the European leagues?

A: For many players, this region offers a new challenge, strong support, and passionate fans. It’s not about replacing Europe, but offering an alternative route. And the level here is rising fast.

Q: Have you been watching the Club World Cup?

A: Yes, of course. I am watching some matches whenever I can, especially of Real Madrid.

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso, left, with Kylian Mbappe during the Club World Cup. AP

Q: Speaking of Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti has departed, and Xabi Alonso is in charge. Do you think he’s the right man right now?

A: Well, the club never stops. Real Madrid is always striving to win titles and is constantly working behind the scenes to identify who can be there to get the best performance out of the players.

Carlo Ancelotti has been an undisputed legend of Real Madrid, the most decorated coach in the club’s history. I believe he has left a very important legacy, and now Xabi Alonso, although younger and with less experience than Ancelotti, comes in with passion and a deep understanding of football, and can inject something fresh and new to the team with the players he has.

I think the transition has been smooth, especially since Xabi was once coached by Ancelotti himself. That continuity gives us a fantastic coach who, we hope, will bring joy to Real Madrid. That’s why Xabi Alonso was brought in.

With time, dedication, and hunger, I believe they can mesh well and create a new style, even a new era, for Real Madrid to continue winning titles.

Q: Talking of excellence, who is the best goalkeeper other than you?

A: Over the past decades, we’ve seen many great goalkeepers. [Gianluigi] Buffon and [Manuel] Neuer are definitely amongst the very best.

Q: If you could relive one moment in a Real Madrid shirt, which would it be?

A: It would be the night we won in Lisbon (in 2014). Lifting that 10th Champions League trophy was a dream for the club, the fans, and for me personally.

Q: There is a lot of football now and the focus is on keeping younger fans engaged. How is technology transforming the sport and fan experience?

A: Technology is advancing incredibly fast. I believe we’re currently living in a world where everything revolves around smartphones, the best air conditioning systems, and high-quality televisions.

We live in an era of immediacy, where we want everything instantly. And in that sense, I believe Real Madrid will never fall behind, because through its use of technology, the club is able to reach even more corners of the world, places people once thought were unreachable.

That’s infrastructure, development, and investment – all aimed at getting returns from what you create and share with your products.

For example, the new Santiago Bernabeu is a true technological powerhouse.

It allows far more people to interact with the experience, even those who aren’t physically at the stadium. There’s already a way to watch the match from outside the Bernabeu in high definition.

This is the world we now live in, and virtual reality is here to stay, to keep enhancing the appeal of sport, especially football.

ENGLAND SQUAD Goalkeepers Pickford (Everton), Pope (Burnley), Henderson (Manchester United) Defenders Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Chilwell (Chelsea), Coady (Wolves), Dier (Tottenham), Gomez (Liverpool), James (Chelsea), Keane (Everton), Maguire (Manchester United), Maitland-Niles (Arsenal), Mings (Aston Villa), Saka (Arsenal), Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Walker (Manchester City) Midfielders: Foden (Manchester City), Henderson (Liverpool), Grealish (Aston Villa), Mount (Chelsea), Rice (West Ham), Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Winks (Tottenham) Forwards: Abraham (Chelsea), Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Kane (Tottenham), Rashford (Manchester United), Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Sterling (Manchester City)

Gothia Cup 2025 4,872 matches 1,942 teams 116 pitches 76 nations 26 UAE teams 15 Lebanese teams 2 Kuwaiti teams

Specs Engine: Duel electric motors

Power: 659hp

Torque: 1075Nm

On sale: Available for pre-order now

Price: On request

BACK%20TO%20ALEXANDRIA %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ETamer%20Ruggli%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENadine%20Labaki%2C%20Fanny%20Ardant%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Know your Camel lingo The bairaq is a competition for the best herd of 50 camels, named for the banner its winner takes home Namoos - a word of congratulations reserved for falconry competitions, camel races and camel pageants. It best translates as 'the pride of victory' - and for competitors, it is priceless Asayel camels - sleek, short-haired hound-like racers Majahim - chocolate-brown camels that can grow to weigh two tonnes. They were only valued for milk until camel pageantry took off in the 1990s Millions Street - the thoroughfare where camels are led and where white 4x4s throng throughout the festival

The%C2%A0specs%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204-cylinder%202-litre%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E9-speed%20automatic%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E252%20brake%20horsepower%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E352Nm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Efrom%20Dh146%2C700%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Enow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

THREE %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Nayla%20Al%20Khaja%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%20Jefferson%20Hall%2C%20Faten%20Ahmed%2C%20Noura%20Alabed%2C%20Saud%20Alzarooni%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%203.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Specs Engine: 51.5kW electric motor Range: 400km Power: 134bhp Torque: 175Nm Price: From Dh98,800 Available: Now