Premier League team of the week: Ngumoha's intervention and the power of Palhinha

Monday capped off a dramatic weekend of action in the Premier League as Liverpool clinched all three points in a five-goal thriller against Newcastle United.
It took the introduction of a teenager to settle the tie, with Rio Ngumoha coming off the bench to smash in the decisive goal in a 3-2 win for the reigning Premier League champions.
There was plenty of needle heading into the match, off the back of Liverpool's failed bid to sign Newcastle striker Alexander Isak. Newcastle had earlier fought back from two goals down, having had Anthony Gordon sent off, but ran out of steam as Liverpool made it two wins from two to start the new season.
Matchday 2 kicked off with a bang as Chelsea went to town on a hapless West Ham United. The Hammers took an early lead before five unanswered Chelsea goals left Graham Potter's men shell-shocked at the London Stadium.
If Chelsea were all swagger, London rivals Tottenham showed a level of pragmatism that is fast becoming the hallmark of their approach under new coach Thomas Frank.
Spurs were well worth their 2-0 win at Manchester City, with a high press that forced countless errors and directly led to the second of those goals.
Another London club also registered five goals. Arsenal bedazzled promoted Leeds United, with manager Mikel Arteta also taking the chance to introduce 15-year-old winger Max Dowman off the bench.
The other two promoted clubs, Burnley and Sunderland, took up the cudgels at Turf Moor with Burnley emerging 2-0 winners.
Everton began life at Hill Dickinson Stadium with a win against Brighton, Crystal Palace played out a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest and Brentford beat Wolves.
Manchester United are still looking for their first win of the season after a huge summer outlay but were pegged back 1-1 by Fulham.
Below are The National's picks for team of the week (4-3-3 formation)
Manager
Arne Slot (Liverpool)
Missed Hugo Ekitike's goal 20 seconds into the second half but his inspired substitution late on saw Liverpool clinch a thriller at St James' Park.
Goalkeeper
Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham)
Denied Omar Marmoush with two superb first-half saves and was grateful to see a late Rodri header directed straight down his throat.
Defenders
Jurrien Timber (Arsenal)
Two goals and a clean sheet for the right-back as the Gunners utterly decimated Leeds United.
Hjalmar Ekdal (Burnley)
If Burnley are to survive they need to win games against the likes of Sunderland. They also need the kind of leadership the Swede provided at Turf Moor.
Maxime Esteve (Burnley)
Marshalled the defence superbly in tandem with Ekdal. The Frenchman will be central to Burnley's hopes of avoiding relegation.
Daniel Munoz (Crystal Palace)
Combined well with Ismaila Sarr for Palace's goal against Nottingham Forest. The Colombian's pace, anticipation and willingness to get forward are huge assets.
Midfielders
Joao Palhinha (Tottenham)
Portuguese powerhouse was a one-man wrecking ball in Tottenham's win at Manchester City. Capped a superb display by scoring his first Spurs goal.
Jack Grealish (Everton)
Frozen out at Man City but lighting up Everton. The loanee looked back to his incisive best against Brighton, laying on two assists as the Toffees got life in their new home off to a winning start.
Rio Ngumoha (Liverpool)
A dream debut for the 16-year-old who came off the bench to score deep into stoppage time in Monday’s 3-2 win over 10-man Newcastle.
Forwards
Estevao (Chelsea)
Was simply sensational as West Ham were put to the sword. Showed silky skills, awareness and a willingness to win the ball back for his side.
Richarlison (Tottenham)
The Brazilian bullied Man City's defence into submission. Doesn't get the credit he deserves. Laid on the assist for Tottenham's opener and was part of the high press that forced City into an error for Spurs' second.
Viktor Gyokeres (Arsenal)
Showed exactly why Arsenal were so keen to sign him. His first goal against Leeds summed him up perfectly, direct, delicate and devastating in front of goal.
