Burnley celebrate 'massive three points' against Sunderland

Burnley got their first win of the season with a 2-0 victory over fellow promoted side Sunderland at Turf Moor. Captain and Jaidon Anthony both got a goal and assist each in the second half in front of a near sell-out 21,285 crowd.
“This is a massive three points for us in the Premier League,” said Burnley boss Scott Parker. “You need three points in the Premier League. It’s humongous for us and to get three points on the board and within the second game, a game at home as well, I’m delighted. I’m really happy.”
Parker had called on Burnley fans to make Turf Moor a cauldron. His side conceded only 16 times in last term’s 100-point season and their unbeaten record at home was a major help. It won’t be anything like that this season, but they won again and kept a clean sheet.
“I’m absolutely buzzing, first and foremost, for the players and for the fans and everyone involved. I thought we were brilliant today. I thought it was everything we were going to need to be. I asked the lads today to show a real endeavour, to show an impetus, let’s get these supporters right behind us. And I thought we did that. I thought we were well worthy of the three points.”
Burnley need to win games like this at home if they are to stay up and thought they had taken the lead after 18 minutes after Lyle Foster went past Jason Seelt and curled a shot into the corner, only for the VAR to confirm the referee’s call that a foul had been committed by the goalscorer.
Sunderland had two first-half chances of their own in a game where they had 57 per cent possession and nine shots to the Clarets seven.
But Burnley were the better side and the breakthrough came a minute into the second half when Republic of Ireland international Anthony’s flick saw Cullen curl a shot into the far corner.
As Burnley soaked up Sunderland pressure and the game was briefly stopped after the floodlights malfunctioned, the home side doubled the lead after 88 minutes. Man of the match Cullen set up Anthony who ran towards the Jimmy McIlroy Stand goal and rounded goalkeeper Robin Roefs to place the ball high in the net.
Sunderland, backed by a loud 3,500 strong following, had recorded an opening day win against West Ham last weekend, but fell short this time.
“I’m disappointed because I think we started well, our first half was positive, created two chances, we were in our game plan, and we dominated,” said manager Regis Le Bris. “But at the beginning of the second half, we made this small mistake and conceded the goal, and after that, the game changed completely.
“They dropped into the back five for a deep, well organised, aggressive block, and we struggled to find the good tempo, the good rhythm, to create chances.
“It’s fine margins and if you score early, because it was possible today, I think the scenario changed completely and for us would have been the best option. You enjoy when you win, but you won’t be too negative when you lose, and I think we’ll be balanced.”
With Leeds United, the third promoted side, winning their first game, it meant that the three sides who came up from the Championship recorded a win in their first two games for the first time since 2016. The three promoted sides last season all went straight back down.
Burnley’s next league game is at Manchester United, while Sunderland host Brentford.
