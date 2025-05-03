Championship: Leeds snatch title from Burnley with late winner while Luton are relegated second season in row

An injury-time goal from Manor Solomon meant Leeds United snatched the Championship trophy out of Burnley's hands in dramatic fashion on Saturday. It looked like the English second-tier crown would be heading to Lancashire with Burnley beating Millwall at Turf Moor and Leeds drawing at Plymouth Argyle with 90 minutes gone. But Israeli midfielder Manor Solomon, on loan from Premier League side Tottenham Hostpur, produced a quality run and finish one minute into stoppage time to earn Leeds all three points and send the title to Yorkshire. Both Leeds and Burnley already had top-flight status next season but it is the former who will go up as champions as the two teams finished on 100 points in the division for the first time – with goal difference tilting the title in favour of Daniel Farke's side. It means Leeds return to the Premier League after a two-season absence having smashed home an impressive 95 goals in 46 games, 16 more than next best Burnley. Relegation-bound Plymouth actually took an 18th-minute lead when Mustapha Bundu's shot came back off the post and in off Sam Byram for an own goal. Willy Gnonto levelled the scored early in the second half when he fired home Solomon's cross before the latter struck the winner to send travelling Leeds fans wild at Home Park. “I can’t put into words what I’m feeling right now," said match-winner Solomon. "It is a dream come true to score the winning goal and take this Championship. "Throughout the season we’ve shown we deserve this trophy and to finish in the first spot. I’m so glad it happened. “We all knew what was happening at Burnley and we knew we needed to score. It paid off and the ball went into the net. It will take me a few days to digest what happened today, right now I’m going to celebrate. Despite missing out on top spot, it has been a superlative season for Scott Parker's Burnley, who defeated Millwall 3-1 after two Josh Brownhill goals sandwiched a strike from Jaidon Anthony. Burnley lost only two matches all season conceding a meagre 16 goals across 46 games and finishing with a century of points. They are back in the Premier League at the first attempt after being relegation last season under Vincent Kompany. "I'm absolutely delighted," manager Parker said. "The main objective was to get three points and end the season on 100 points. Two defeats all season, 33 games unbeaten, 16 goals conceded, that's all I could ask for really. "If you'd said to us at any point that 100 points this year wouldn't get you the title we'd all be thinking, 'no chance'. To lose the title on goal difference is a little disappointing but I won't let that overshadow a remarkable season." Coventry City and Bristol City will join Sunderland and Sheffield United in the play-offs after winning and drawing their respective games on Saturday. Frank Lampard's Coventry ended Middlesbrough's play-off hopes with Jack Rudoni's double earning a 2-0 win, sealing a double-header against another north-east team in Sunderland. "I loved it, it's so tense for everyone involved," Lampard told Sky Sports. "The players deserve so much credit for getting over the line after where we've come from. We got what we deserved." The Wearsiders head into Friday's play-off first leg desperately short of form as they lost 1-0 at home to manageress Queen's Park Rangers as Regis Le Bris' side fell to their fifth defeat in a row. Bristol City will take on Sheffield United over two legs after recovering from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Preston with Ross McCrorie scoring both. The Blades – who finished bottom of the Premier League last season, 16 points shy of safety – had already sealed third spot in the table and they ended the regular season by drawing 1-1 at home to Blackburn Rovers At the other end of the table, Plymouth's will drop down to third tier along with Cardiff City and Luton Town. The Hatters second relegation in two season was confirmed after they slumped to a 5-3 defeat at West Bromwich Albion. They finished level on points with Hull City but the Tigers' vastly superior goal difference secured their Championship status after they drew 1-1 at Portsmouth. "You've got to face the music. Ultimately, we've put ourselves in this situation and we need to take accountability," Luton captain Carlton Morris said. "It's tough to put into words. I feel sorry for the fans and also for the lads with the effort they've put in recently. We gave ourselves too much of a mountain to climb." Bottom club Cardiff were already down and they were thumped 4-2 away to Norwich City, as caretaker Canaries manager Jack Wilshere got the better of his counterpart and former Arsenal teammate Aaron Ramsey.