Man City defender Ruben Dias signs contract extension to 2029

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias has signed a contract extension that will keep him at the Etihad Stadium until 2029.

"I’m very happy with all of it," Dias said in a press release issued by City. "I think mostly with the opportunity to play four or five more years at this level with this kind of ambition.

"To now have the opportunity of extending and fighting for nine or 10 years in this club at this level. I’ve obviously won many things since I came and hopefully I’ll win more, but just the achievement of playing at this level for nine or 10 years, just by itself, is one I will be very proud of."

The Portugal defender, 28, joined the club in the summer of 2020 from Benfica for a reported fee in excess of €70 million.

During his time at City, Dias has established himself as one of the Premier League's most accomplished defenders, even winning the Football Writers' Player of the Year award in his first season at the club.

"I feel at home. At the end of the day we are travelling and playing games and we just don't stop the whole year, so Manchester feels like peace and most of all, that's the feeling I enjoy," Dias added.

Dias' arrival heralded an unprecedented run of success at City. He was a mainstay of the team that won a record four English top-flight titles from 2020 to 2024 and also helped the club win a first Uefa Champions League title in 2023. He also has winner's medals in the FA Cup (2), League Cup and Fifa Club World Cup.

"I’ve obviously won many things since I came and hopefully I’ll win more, but just the achievement of playing at this level for nine or 10 years, just by itself, is one I will be very proud of," Dias said.

City finished a distant third to champions Liverpool last term as the club ended the season trophyless, the first time in the Pep Guardiola era since the Spaniard's first season in charge in 2016/17.

City have started this season with a bang, dismantling Wolves 4-0 in their opening game, and Dias said the aim is to put that right this campaign.

“Win, win, win trophies. We want to win. We want to perform good. We want to leave our stamp on every game. But we want to win," Dias said of City's ambitions.

"That's why I saw this as the only decision and that's why I really wanted to stay here and that's why I look forward to it.”

Dias is the latest to commit his long-term future to the Etihad. Last season, star striker Erling Haaland signed a 10-year contract extension, while manager Guardiola committed to another two years.

The specs Engine: 77.4kW all-wheel-drive dual motor Power: 320bhp Torque: 605Nm Transmission: Single-speed automatic Price: From Dh219,000 On sale: Now

COMPANY PROFILE Name: HyperSpace Started: 2020 Founders: Alexander Heller, Rama Allen and Desi Gonzalez Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Entertainment Number of staff: 210 Investment raised: $75 million from investors including Galaxy Interactive, Riyadh Season, Sega Ventures and Apis Venture Partners

Ultra processed foods - Carbonated drinks, sweet or savoury packaged snacks, confectionery, mass-produced packaged breads and buns - margarines and spreads; cookies, biscuits, pastries, cakes, and cake mixes, breakfast cereals, cereal and energy bars; - energy drinks, milk drinks, fruit yoghurts and fruit drinks, cocoa drinks, meat and chicken extracts and instant sauces - infant formulas and follow-on milks, health and slimming products such as powdered or fortified meal and dish substitutes, - many ready-to-heat products including pre-prepared pies and pasta and pizza dishes, poultry and fish nuggets and sticks, sausages, burgers, hot dogs, and other reconstituted meat products, powdered and packaged instant soups, noodles and desserts.

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre 4-cylinder petrol Power: 154bhp Torque: 250Nm Transmission: 7-speed automatic with 8-speed sports option Price: From Dh79,600 On sale: Now

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

The Facility’s Versatility Between the start of the 2020 IPL on September 20, and the end of the Pakistan Super League this coming Thursday, the Zayed Cricket Stadium has had an unprecedented amount of traffic.

Never before has a ground in this country – or perhaps anywhere in the world – had such a volume of major-match cricket.

And yet scoring has remained high, and Abu Dhabi has seen some classic encounters in every format of the game.



October 18, IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad

The two playoff-chasing sides put on 163 apiece, before Kolkata went on to win the Super Over



January 8, ODI, UAE beat Ireland by six wickets

A century by CP Rizwan underpinned one of UAE’s greatest ever wins, as they chased 270 to win with an over to spare



February 6, T10, Northern Warriors beat Delhi Bulls by eight wickets

The final of the T10 was chiefly memorable for a ferocious over of fast bowling from Fidel Edwards to Nicholas Pooran



March 14, Test, Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets

Eleven wickets for Rashid Khan, 1,305 runs scored in five days, and a last session finish



June 17, PSL, Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 15 runs

Usman Khawaja scored a hundred as Islamabad posted the highest score ever by a Pakistan team in T20 cricket

Uefa Champions League play-off First leg: Wednesday, 11pm (UAE)

Ajax v Dynamo Kiev Second leg: Tuesday, August 28, 11pm (UAE)

Dynamo Kiev v Ajax

How to wear a kandura Dos Wear the right fabric for the right season and occasion

Always ask for the dress code if you don’t know

Wear a white kandura, white ghutra / shemagh (headwear) and black shoes for work

Wear 100 per cent cotton under the kandura as most fabrics are polyester Don’ts Wear hamdania for work, always wear a ghutra and agal

Buy a kandura only based on how it feels; ask questions about the fabric and understand what you are buying

COMPANY PROFILE Name: N2 Technology Founded: 2018 Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Startups Size: 14 Funding: $1.7m from HNIs

Company%C2%A0profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDate%20started%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMay%202022%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EHusam%20Aboul%20Hosn%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDIFC%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%20%E2%80%94%20Innovation%20Hub%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EEmployees%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Eeight%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Epre-seed%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Epre-seed%20funding%20raised%20from%20family%20and%20friends%20earlier%20this%20year%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Match info Manchester United 4

(Pogba 5', 33', Rashford 45', Lukaku 72') Bournemouth 1

(Ake 45 2') Red card: Eric Bailly (Manchester United)

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Twin-turbocharged%204-litre%20V8%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E542bhp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E770Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EEight-speed%20automatic%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh1%2C450%2C000%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Marital status: Single Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

88 Video's most popular rentals Avengers 3: Infinity War: an American superhero film released in 2018 and based on the Marvel Comics story. Sholay: a 1975 Indian action-adventure film. It follows the adventures of two criminals hired by police to catch a vagabond. The film was panned on release but is now considered a classic. Lucifer: is a 2019 Malayalam-language action film. It dives into the gritty world of Kerala’s politics and has become one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time.

Revival

Eminem

Interscope

What is blockchain? Blockchain is a form of distributed ledger technology, a digital system in which data is recorded across multiple places at the same time. Unlike traditional databases, DLTs have no central administrator or centralised data storage. They are transparent because the data is visible and, because they are automatically replicated and impossible to be tampered with, they are secure. The main difference between blockchain and other forms of DLT is the way data is stored as ‘blocks’ – new transactions are added to the existing ‘chain’ of past transactions, hence the name ‘blockchain’. It is impossible to delete or modify information on the chain due to the replication of blocks across various locations. Blockchain is mostly associated with cryptocurrency Bitcoin. Due to the inability to tamper with transactions, advocates say this makes the currency more secure and safer than traditional systems. It is maintained by a network of people referred to as ‘miners’, who receive rewards for solving complex mathematical equations that enable transactions to go through. However, one of the major problems that has come to light has been the presence of illicit material buried in the Bitcoin blockchain, linking it to the dark web. Other blockchain platforms can offer things like smart contracts, which are automatically implemented when specific conditions from all interested parties are reached, cutting the time involved and the risk of mistakes. Another use could be storing medical records, as patients can be confident their information cannot be changed. The technology can also be used in supply chains, voting and has the potential to used for storing property records.

Roll of honour 2019-2020 Dubai Rugby Sevens

Winners: Dubai Hurricanes

Runners up: Bahrain West Asia Premiership

Winners: Bahrain

Runners up: UAE Premiership UAE Premiership

}Winners: Dubai Exiles

Runners up: Dubai Hurricanes UAE Division One

Winners: Abu Dhabi Saracens

Runners up: Dubai Hurricanes II UAE Division Two

Winners: Barrelhouse

Runners up: RAK Rugby

The specs: 2018 Nissan Patrol Nismo Price: base / as tested: Dh382,000 Engine: 5.6-litre V8 Gearbox: Seven-speed automatic Power: 428hp @ 5,800rpm Torque: 560Nm @ 3,600rpm Fuel economy, combined: 12.7L / 100km