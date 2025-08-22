Man City defender Ruben Dias signs contract extension to 2029

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias has signed a contract extension that will keep him at the Etihad Stadium until 2029.
"I’m very happy with all of it," Dias said in a press release issued by City. "I think mostly with the opportunity to play four or five more years at this level with this kind of ambition.
"To now have the opportunity of extending and fighting for nine or 10 years in this club at this level. I’ve obviously won many things since I came and hopefully I’ll win more, but just the achievement of playing at this level for nine or 10 years, just by itself, is one I will be very proud of."
The Portugal defender, 28, joined the club in the summer of 2020 from Benfica for a reported fee in excess of €70 million.
During his time at City, Dias has established himself as one of the Premier League's most accomplished defenders, even winning the Football Writers' Player of the Year award in his first season at the club.
"I feel at home. At the end of the day we are travelling and playing games and we just don't stop the whole year, so Manchester feels like peace and most of all, that's the feeling I enjoy," Dias added.
Dias' arrival heralded an unprecedented run of success at City. He was a mainstay of the team that won a record four English top-flight titles from 2020 to 2024 and also helped the club win a first Uefa Champions League title in 2023. He also has winner's medals in the FA Cup (2), League Cup and Fifa Club World Cup.
City finished a distant third to champions Liverpool last term as the club ended the season trophyless, the first time in the Pep Guardiola era since the Spaniard's first season in charge in 2016/17.
City have started this season with a bang, dismantling Wolves 4-0 in their opening game, and Dias said the aim is to put that right this campaign.
“Win, win, win trophies. We want to win. We want to perform good. We want to leave our stamp on every game. But we want to win," Dias said of City's ambitions.
"That's why I saw this as the only decision and that's why I really wanted to stay here and that's why I look forward to it.”
Dias is the latest to commit his long-term future to the Etihad. Last season, star striker Erling Haaland signed a 10-year contract extension, while manager Guardiola committed to another two years.
