Conte, Allegri, Sarri and Gasperini among stellar cast of coaches: Serie A 2025/26 season preview

As Carlo Ancelotti hosted a class of aspiring coaches on a visit to Real Madrid in April 2024, he turned to the group and said: “I have to reiterate: Italian coaches are the best in the world.”

While that was a moment of trademark charm from Ancelotti, according to a study by Transfermarkt he was factually correct. They claim Italian managers have collected the most points in the first quarter of this century across Europe’s top five leagues, amassing 25,481.

Therefore, with so many of Italy's finest coaches finding their way back into the dugouts of Serie A, the 2025/26 season promises to ultra-competitive and tactically fascinating.

Only eight managers held on to their jobs from last season, a reminder of just how transient sporting projects remain on the peninsula.

Interestingly, two of the league’s biggest clubs have turned to younger, foreign coaches to usher in a new era.

Inter have entrusted the Romanian Cristian Chivu with the task of steering their campaign, while Juventus continue with Igor Tudor. The Croatian coach impressed after stepping in late last season, but whether he’ll keep his job should results not arrive quickly is another matter.

At champions Napoli, Antonio Conte, linked to several jobs, opted to stay on and is determined to defend the title.

His credentials will be tested by the arrival of Massimiliano Allegri at AC Milan, the man who once succeeded him at Juventus and went on to collect a haul of trophies in Turin. It will be their first touchline duel for a decade.

The two capital clubs have turned to Europa League-winning coaches. Lazio, weighed down by a transfer embargo that will last until January, take solace in the return of Maurizio Sarri. Across the city, things look brighter at Roma who have entrusted their future to the much-admired Gian Piero Gasperini, the architect of Atalanta’s fairy-tale years.

As for Fiorentina, Stefano Pioli, the man who guided Milan to the most unexpected of titles in 2022, takes charge of Fiorentina after a failed stint in Saudi Arabia with Al Nassr.

The title race

Fabio Paratici once remarked that the smartest signing is often the player driven by revenge. Few forces in football are as potent as the desire to silence doubters.

If any coach embodies that same hunger now, it is Allegri. The architect of that 2015 Juventus title-winning side, has returned with a point to prove, entrusted with guiding Milan back to the summit.

Supporting him is new sporting director Igli Tare, who has already impressed by trimming the squad and turning unwanted players into valuable assets. Some argue that Tijjani Reijnders was sold for less than his talent deserved, but the overall business has allowed Milan to reset.

Allegri’s pragmatism might not win him rave reviews but it has often won him trophies. He will not shy away from maintaining his counter-attacking style, concentrating on maintaining the tightest defence in the league. In Serie A, champions are almost always defined by fewest goals conceded.

Opta predicts Inter as favourites for the title, and it is easy to see why. The depth of their squad remains unmatched, even if last season ended in bitter disappointment. They surrendered the Scudetto to Napoli on the final day and were then humbled by Paris Saint-Germain in the Uefa Champions League final, leaving them with the dreaded “zero tituli”.

Paris Saint-Germain captain Marquinhos lifts the trophy after their 5-0 Uefa Champions League final win over Inter Milan at the Allianz Arena in Munich on May 31, 2025. EPA PSG manager Luis Enrique celebrates with the trophy after their stunning win over Inter Milan. AP PSG goalscorers Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Achraf Hakimi with the trophy. PA PSG celebrate after the French club became European champions for the first time in their history. EPA Desire Doue scores Paris Saint-Germain's third goal. Getty Images Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates after scoring PSG's fourth goal in Munich. AP Substitute Senny Mayulu scores PSG's fifth goal in the 86th minute. Getty Images Desire Doue celebrates scoring his second and PSG's third goal against Inter Milan in Munich. Getty Images Khvicha Kvaratskhelia slots home PSG's fourth goal in the 73rd minute. Reuters PSG's Desire Doue after scoring his team's second goal in Munich. EPA Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer is wrong-footed by Desire Doue's deflected shot that put PSG two up in Munich. Reuters PSG manager Luis Enrique, left, celebrates after Desire Doue put his team 2-0 ahead. Getty Images Desire Doue celebrates after scoring his PSG's second goal at the Allianz Arena. AP PSG fans set off flares in the stands during the Champions League final. PA Desire Doue scores PSG's second goal - via a deflection off Federico Dimarco (not in picture) - in the 20th minute. AP Inter manager Simone Inzaghi during the final. EPA Achraf Hakimi scores finishes past Inter Milan keeper Yann Sommer. Reuters Achraf Hakimi celebrates with teammate Ousmane Dembele after putting PSG 1-0 up in the 12th minute. Getty Images Achraf Hakimi side foots past Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer to put PSG into an early lead. Getty Images PSG full-back Achraf Hakimi refuses to celebrate in front of the fans of his former club Inter. Getty Images

Yet, despite those failures, Inter still boast some of the finest players in Serie At, and have further strengthened by revamping their midfield.

Toppling Napoli, however, will not be easy. Conte’s side has been reinforced by the arrivals of Kevin de Bruyne and Lorenzo Lucca in attack, and Sam Beukema in defence. For Lucca, the pressure is immediate. With Romelu Lukaku, author of 14 goals and 10 assists last season, ruled out for three months through injury, the young striker must hit the ground running.

However, Conte’s presence is a privilege. His track record of domestic dominance is undeniable, but the challenge that haunts him is Europe. He almost always wins the league, but can he finally reshape his legacy by conquering on the continental stage?

The relegation battle

Attending a match in Italy is always a memorable experience. Como’s stadium may boast unparalleled views but Pisa has the Arena Garibaldi, a modest ground only a short seven-minute walk from one of the most recognisable landmarks on earth, the Leaning Tower.

This is no ordinary return. Pisa’s promotion is a dream decades in the making and masterminded by Filippo Inzaghi. After a 34-year exile and two bankruptcies that nearly erased the club from existence, they are back in the top flight. The last time they graced Serie A, the likes of Diego Simeone wore their colours.

Pessimists point to the inevitability of relegation, yet Pisa arrive armed with a sturdy foundation. Last season they possessed the second best defence in Serie B and under Inzaghi, they thrived on high-tempo transitions, relentlessly pressing in the final third.

Inzaghi has since moved on, leaving the task of survival to another World Cup winner, Alberto Gilardino. His ideas may differ, but he inherits both the discipline and the transitional play that has carried Pisa this far.

Cremonese return to Serie A after a two-year absence, placing their hopes of survival in the hands of Davide Nicola, a coach renowned for his great escapes. The team is organised and capable of holding firm at the back, but their lack of attacking firepower looms large. In Serie A, goals are oxygen, and without them, no amount of grit will suffice. Their opening fixture against Milan offers little mercy, a baptism of fire for a side already fighting to breathe.

Cagliari, meanwhile, chose to place their faith in youth. Fabio Pisacane, just 39, and recently promoted, has been entrusted with the reins. A former defender with deep roots at the club, he is seen as the man to instill identity and give young players a chance. But can promise translate into points? Last season Cagliari failed to beat any of the league’s top 10, can they continue to survive by pummeling the minnows?

And then there is Lecce. Narrowly spared from relegation last season, they entrust their fortunes to Eusebio Di Francesco, a coach admired for his tactical identity but whose teams possessed the naivety that often led to disappointment. His Venezia side were relegated last season.

New season, new faces

Serie A welcomes a host of arrivals that promise to reshape the league. At Juventus, Canadian forward Jonathan David is expected to deliver the goals so desperately lacking, while Inter have secured Petar Sucic, a defensive midfielder whose profile suggests he could anchor their ambitions with authority.

But the most intriguing arrivals are the veterans, players whose names already belong to football’s highest pantheon. Luka Modric has joined Milan, bringing discipline, intelligence, and a winning mentality to a squad full of promise but still in need of maturity. His presence alone could shift the culture in the dressing room and sharpen a side eager to take the next step.

Meanwhile at Napoli, De Bruyne has been welcomed with open arms. The former Manchester City talisman arrives as the creative force tasked with restoring the fluency of a team that lost too many of its stars, among them Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, last season. For Conte, the Belgian’s vision and leadership are priceless. If only his chemistry with Lukaku could be witnessed from the get-go.

Elsewhere, new faces such as Ardon Jashari at Milan and Leon Bailey at Roma naturally draw headlines, but this may also be a season of redemption for players yet to fulfil their full potential.

Juventus still hope Teun Koopmeiners can rediscover the form that made him instrumental in Atalanta’s Europa League triumph before he faltered in Turin. And at Milan, the spotlight inevitably falls on Rafael Leao. Brilliant yet inconsistent.

The first match of the season kicks off on Saturday. A league that has become the most competitive of the top five in Europe – Opta’s Power Rankings calculate Serie A stands as the second-strongest in the world behind only the Premier League – is arguably the most wide open.

