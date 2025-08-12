Manchester City 2025/26 season preview: Pep Guardiola's team look to bounce back after major rebuild

The Premier League kicks off this weekend and all eyes will be on Pep Guardiola's Manchester City after a difficult 2024/25 campaign. It has been a summer of change at the Etihad Stadium and here we look ahead to a season in which City will be determined to bounce back.

Prospects

Saturday evening’s friendly against Italian Serie B side Palermo hinted that Manchester City are back on track on the eve of the new season.

The club grabbed a 3-0 victory in Sicily against their City Football Group stablemate, with John Stones starting after months out with injury and summer signing Tijjani Reijnders scoring twice as a second-half substitute. Goalkeeper James Trafford, another recent recruit, played the first half and looked comfortable for the most part.

The clean sheet will be welcome and the age profile of the starting XI suggests City’s rapid rebuild in 2025 is nearly complete, but there are still some defensive gremlins to purge after their title challenge unravelled last winter.

City also have some injury worries going into the new season and a cluster of players apparently set to leave what is a large first-team squad by recent standards.

Ballon d’Or winner Rodri is out for now and Mateo Kovacic will be sidelined for a couple of months with an Achilles injury, leaving Nico Gonzalez as the only conventional defensive midfielder in the squad. Phil Foden is not expected to be fit for the start of the season, while neither Josko Gvardiol nor Claudio Echeverri travelled last weekend.

Jack Grealish has secured a loan deal at Everton, James McAtee looks likely to leave for Nottingham Forest, while Stefan Ortega and Kalvin Phillips may well depart, too. Savinho has been the subject of reported interest from Spurs.

Guardiola’s side will be a fun watch this season, but City will not be many people’s favourites to reclaim their crown, despite winning the Premier League title in six of the last eight years. Only time will tell whether they can get back to their best after the multiple setbacks of last term or if this will be a year of transition.

Last five finishes

2024/25: 3rd

2023/24: 1st

2022/23: 1st

2021/22: 1st

2020/21: 1st

First five fixtures

August 16: Wolves (A)

August 23: Tottenham (H)

August 31: Brighton (A)

September 14: Manchester United (H)

September 21: Arsenal (A)

The manager

Pep Guardiola: Committed himself to the club until 2027 last autumn and refreshed his coaching staff in the close season, bringing in Kolo Toure and Pepijn Lijnders.

In an intriguing interview with GQ earlier this month, Guardiola said that last season’s downturn was a “healthy process for the club, because success can confuse you”, adding that “you can’t win every time”. He also made the point that the club finished third last term, which represented a drop off from the heights of previous years, but not as deep a dip as some have suggested.

Guardiola sounds philosophical and realistic on the eve of the new campaign. He is also one of the greatest innovators and problem-solvers the sport has ever known. With a squad comprehensively rebuilt in two transfer windows, he may feel his side is on the cusp of a return to the summit.

Star signing

Rayan Cherki: All the summer intake look capable of excelling, including Rayan Ait-Nouri from Wolves, Rayan Cherki from Lyon, Reijnders from AC Milan and Trafford from Burnley. Midfielder Sverre Nypan and goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli also arrived from Rosenborg and Chelsea respectively, but neither is expected to feature much.

Anyone who saw Cherki’s electric cameo in France’s 5-4 defeat by Spain at the Nations League finals this summer, will be aware of his capabilities. He made his international debut after a stellar season at Lyon, where he finished as top assist provider in both Ligue 1 and the Europa League.

City have to mitigate against the absence of Kevin De Bruyne this season after his departure to Serie A. Cherki, who turns 22 this month, is an incredibly gifted player who could secure the high volume of assists and goals the Belgian provided for a decade.

Key player

Rodri: The Ballon d’Or winner’s latest setback, a groin injury during City’s Club World Cup exit to Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal, is a reminder of how important Rodri has been to the side’s trophy-laden recent past and how much he is missed when unavailable.

He played 56 times for the club in the treble-winning 2022/23 season and 50 times the following term as well as in major tournaments for Spain. But an anterior cruciate ligament injury sustained in last September’s dramatic home draw against Arsenal ruled him out until the final moments of the 2024/25 campaign.

City looked meek and vulnerable at times in his absence, particularly during the period from November to March. If Rodri can successfully recover from injury and return to anything close to his prior form, City could be unstoppable this season.

Hot prospect

Oscar Bobb: A fractured leg in last year’s preseason meant Bobb barely featured last term, a situation compounded by a secondary injury in April. Bobb will be familiar to many for his stunning piece of footwork in a De Bruyne-assisted winner away at Newcastle in City’s last title-winning season. He was expected to feature far more heavily last term before injury tore those plans apart.

Bobb scored against Al Ain in the summer’s Club World Cup and put in a good performance in Palermo this month, suggesting he may be on the cusp of a strong comeback at City.

