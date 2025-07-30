Goalkeeper James Trafford says his return to Manchester City fulfils a dream of going back to his former club.

Trafford has signed a five-year deal with the club he left for Burnley in 2023 after City activated a £27 million buy-back clause.

“Rejoining City is such a special and proud moment both for me and my family. I always dreamed that one day I would be able to come back to Manchester City,” the 22-year-old said.

“This is the place I call home – it’s a truly special football club with fantastic people who make it such a unique place to work and play.

“I am also very excited and honoured to have been given the opportunity to work under Pep and with such a world-class group of players.

“I am still very young and hungry to keep learning and improving – and I know there is no better environment than Manchester City to help make me become the best goalkeeper I can be.

“I will do everything I can to help this great club look to achieve even more success.”

Trafford, who will wear the number one shirt, becomes the club’s sixth signing of a busy summer after Rayan Ait-Nouri, Tijjani Reijnders, Marcus Bettinelli, Rayan Cherki and Sverre Nypan.

He joined City’s academy in 2015 but after loans at Accrington and Bolton the need for regular first-team football – with Ederson still the man to displace at the Etihad Stadium – took him to Turf Moor.

“When I had the opportunity to go to Burnley I thought it was the right step for me in that moment and in the long-term it was to achieve to come back here. I’m happy that I’ve achieved it,” he added.

Despite interest from the Saudi Pro League, City intend to retain the 31-year-old Ederson but Trafford is expected to challenge him to be the club's first-choice keeper.

City’s sporting director Hugo Viana said: “James is already one of the most accomplished young goalkeepers in the English game, and we are delighted to welcome him back to Manchester City.

“We feel he is an ideal fit for this squad and will bring great quality to the goalkeeping department.

“We fully believe he will be really successful and a top goalkeeper for Manchester City and the national team.

“I also have no doubt that working with Pep and the technical staff here at City will only see James further develop his abilities.”

The specs AT4 Ultimate, as tested Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Power: 420hp Torque: 623Nm Transmission: 10-speed automatic Price: From Dh330,800 (Elevation: Dh236,400; AT4: Dh286,800; Denali: Dh345,800) On sale: Now

SHAITTAN %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EVikas%20Bahl%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAjay%20Devgn%2C%20R.%20Madhavan%2C%20Jyothika%2C%20Janaki%20Bodiwala%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The%20Kitchen %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%C2%A0%3C%2Fstrong%3EDaniel%20Kaluuya%2C%20Kibwe%20Tavares%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%C2%A0%3C%2Fstrong%3EKane%20Robinson%2C%20Jedaiah%20Bannerman%2C%20Hope%20Ikpoku%20Jnr%2C%20Fiona%20Marr%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

ELIO Starring: Yonas Kibreab, Zoe Saldana, Brad Garrett Directors: Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, Adrian Molina Rating: 4/5

'THE WORST THING YOU CAN EAT' Trans fat is typically found in fried and baked goods, but you may be consuming more than you think. Powdered coffee creamer, microwave popcorn and virtually anything processed with a crust is likely to contain it, as this guide from Mayo Clinic outlines: Baked goods - Most cakes, cookies, pie crusts and crackers contain shortening, which is usually made from partially hydrogenated vegetable oil. Ready-made frosting is another source of trans fat. Snacks - Potato, corn and tortilla chips often contain trans fat. And while popcorn can be a healthy snack, many types of packaged or microwave popcorn use trans fat to help cook or flavour the popcorn. Fried food - Foods that require deep frying — french fries, doughnuts and fried chicken — can contain trans fat from the oil used in the cooking process. Refrigerator dough - Products such as canned biscuits and cinnamon rolls often contain trans fat, as do frozen pizza crusts. Creamer and margarine - Nondairy coffee creamer and stick margarines also may contain partially hydrogenated vegetable oils.

MOUNTAINHEAD REVIEW Starring: Ramy Youssef, Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman Director: Jesse Armstrong Rating: 3.5/5

THE NEW BATCH'S FOCUS SECTORS AiFlux – renewables, oil and gas DevisionX – manufacturing Event Gates – security and manufacturing Farmdar – agriculture Farmin – smart cities Greener Crop – agriculture Ipera.ai – space digitisation Lune Technologies – fibre-optics Monak – delivery NutzenTech – environment Nybl – machine learning Occicor – shelf management Olymon Solutions – smart automation Pivony – user-generated data PowerDev – energy big data Sav – finance Searover – renewables Swftbox – delivery Trade Capital Partners – FinTech Valorafutbol – sports and entertainment Workfam – employee engagement