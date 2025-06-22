RB Salzburg talent Adam Daghim out to make his mark against Al Hilal at Club World Cup

Jurgen Klopp sat in the VIP seats, a special observer making his first appearance at an RB Salzburg home match since his appointment as Red Bull Football’s head of global soccer. It’s a job that prioritises talent development, at which Salzburg are the leaders in the group of clubs Klopp now oversees.

Within barely half an hour of April’s contest against Sturm Graz, Klopp was looking like the animated, engaged figure who used to patrol the touchlines at Liverpool and Dortmund. Here, in his new gig, he was enthusiastically applauding the game’s opening goal.

It had been scored by a teenager in whom Salzburg – who on Sunday take on Al Hilal aiming to take a firm step towards the knockout phase of the Club World Cup – have great hopes.

Adam Daghim has startling speed, a booming left foot, a strong right foot, imposing height, impressive power in his duelling and evident confidence in his dribbling.

“He’s 1.90m tall and left-footed, which is something everybody is searching for, all over the world, and his mentality is also a really big strength,” beams Thomas Letsch, the Salzburg head coach, fully aware that at this club, such talents are bound, sooner rather than later, to move on to grander leagues than Austria’s.

Red Bull Salzburg have a history of producing quality players who regularly move on to bigger leagues. AP

Daghim’s prospects are many. Among those tracking the 19-year-old’s progress are Italy’s Atalanta. There is reported interest from English clubs. Choices may have to be made about his next destination as early as this summer.

Beyond that, he will be confronted with a major decision about where he steers his international career – whether to represent, at senior level, his native Denmark for whom he has been capped at age-group levels, or to follow his elder brother Ahmed or his fellow Danish-Palestinian striker, Al Ahly’s Wessam Abou Ali, in playing for Palestine, the land of his heritage.

The Daghim brothers grew up in Copenhagen, where his parents had settled after moving from the Middle East. Ahmed, five years older than Adam, acted as a pathfinder for his brother into the upper tiers of youth football in Denmark. Both were natural wingers, both jet-heeled. “When Adam was four or five, we could see he really had speed,” his father, Arafat, recalled to DAZN.

He was soon a prodigious achiever, enrolled in the youth system of FC Copenhagen and, with the promise of accelerated progress to first-team football, he agreed to sign for Aarhus, AGF. He duly became the youngest player in the club’s top-division history, at 16, when he made his Super Liga debut. At 17 he was clocking up minutes for AGF in Uefa competitions.

Salzburg were by that stage – the summer of 2023 – in contact. And their offer to any up-and-coming footballer tends to be compelling. The club’s tried-and-tested model since they came under the well-funded Red Bull umbrella has been to establish a streamlined worldwide scouting network with a high-rate of success for those whose elite potential it identifies.

The diverse Salzburg squads reflect that global reach. The club’s coaches like to promote young talent rapidly and, in many famous cases, to then wish them well in their path upwards when, still young, they join one of Europe’s superclubs.

A new recruit can aspire to play in the Uefa Champions League, too. It was RB Salzburg’s consistent participation in the competition that earned them their ticket to the Club World Cup.

Standards slipped for Salzburg in the 2024-25 Champions League, but for Daghim it marked another landmark. He struck an important goal in their pre-qualifying tie against Dynamo Kiev to ensure Salzburg would make the league phase; he scored his first goal in the Champions League proper, against Atletico Madrid, later in the season.

The precedents he can look to are many and illustrious. Daghim cites two. “When I knew Salzburg were interested, I saw Erling Haaland and Sadio Mane had played there,” he told DAZN.

To that list of ex-Salzburg forwards can be added the likes of Benjamin Sesko, now coveted at RB Leipzig, Dominik Szoboszlai, of Liverpool, Noah Okafor of AC Milan or Munas Dabbur, the Nazareth-born striker whose later career took him to La Liga, the German Bundesliga and most recently to Shabab Al Ahli.

And that’s before you start to catalogue the players involved at the Club World Cup for whom a formative spell at Salzburg was a trampoline to major success in Europa’s leading leagues; Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano and Konrad Laimer, Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi and Marcel Sabitzer and above all City’s Haaland, who departed Austria aged 19, with 29 goals from his 27 games in Salzburg’s colours.

Daghim, who spent the first of his two seasons at Salzburg at their feeder club Liefering – he was only 18 then – is entitled to dream of following in those sorts of footsteps. Klopp likes what he sees. He’s shown an effectiveness across positions in the attacking line, and a collective ethic. “He will always work for the team, which is a really important part of our philosophy,” says Letsch.

An event like the Club World Cup represents a showcase. Letsch insisted on Daghim’s participation ahead of competing interest from Denmark in taking the forward to the European under-21 championship, which is being played simultaneously.

Although the Salzburg coach chose to use Daghim as an impact substitute in the opening fixture against Pachuca of Mexico, he did so minded to keep him fresh for the collisions with Al Hilal and on Thursday against Real Madrid.

Salzburg, a little unexpectedly, sit at the top of Group H thanks to the 2-1 win over Pachuca. The meeting with Al Hilal looks pivotal. The Saudi Arabian giants impressed in their matchday one draw with Madrid but will sense that Daghim and his young teammates have an upstart swagger about them – and some big dreams for the long-term future.

Sole survivors Cecelia Crocker was on board Northwest Airlines Flight 255 in 1987 when it crashed in Detroit, killing 154 people, including her parents and brother. The plane had hit a light pole on take off

George Lamson Jr, from Minnesota, was on a Galaxy Airlines flight that crashed in Reno in 1985, killing 68 people. His entire seat was launched out of the plane

Bahia Bakari, then 12, survived when a Yemenia Airways flight crashed near the Comoros in 2009, killing 152. She was found clinging to wreckage after floating in the ocean for 13 hours.

Jim Polehinke was the co-pilot and sole survivor of a 2006 Comair flight that crashed in Lexington, Kentucky, killing 49.

Women%E2%80%99s%20T20%20World%20Cup%20Qualifier %3Cp%3EFrom%20September%2018-25%2C%20Abu%20Dhabi%0D.%20The%20two%20finalists%20advance%20to%20the%20main%20event%20in%20South%20Africa%20in%20February%202023%0D%3Cbr%3E%20%0D%3Cbr%3EGroup%20A%3A%20United%20States%2C%20Ireland%2C%20Scotland%2C%20Bangladesh%0D%3Cbr%3EGroup%20B%3A%20UAE%2C%20Thailand%2C%20Zimbabwe%2C%20Papua%20New%20Guinea%0D%3Cbr%3E%20%0D%3Cbr%3EUAE%20group%20fixtures%3A%0D%3Cbr%3ESept%2018%2C%203pm%2C%20Zayed%20Cricket%20Stadium%20%E2%80%93%20UAE%20v%20Thailand%0D%3Cbr%3ESept%2019%2C%203pm%2C%20Tolerance%20Oval%20-%20PNG%20v%20UAE%0D%3Cbr%3ESept%2021%2C%207pm%2C%20Tolerance%20Oval%20%E2%80%93%20UAE%20v%20Zimbabwe%0D%3Cbr%3E%20%0D%3Cbr%3EUAE%20squad%3A%20Chaya%20Mughal%20(captain)%2C%20Esha%20Oza%2C%20Kavisha%20Kumari%2C%20Rinitha%20Rajith%2C%20Rithika%20Rajith%2C%20Khushi%20Sharma%2C%20Theertha%20Satish%2C%20Lavanya%20Keny%2C%20Priyanjali%20Jain%2C%20Suraksha%20Kotte%2C%20Natasha%20Cherriath%2C%20Indhuja%20Nandakumar%2C%20Vaishnave%20Mahesh%2C%20Siya%20Gokhale%2C%20Samaira%20Dharnidharka%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Team Angel Wolf Beach Blast takes place every Wednesday between 4:30pm and 5:30pm

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Other IPL batting records Most sixes: 292 – Chris Gayle Most fours: 491 – Gautam Gambhir Highest individual score: 175 not out – Chris Gayle (for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors in 2013) Highest strike-rate: 177.29 – Andre Russell Highest strike-rate in an innings: 422.22 – Chris Morris (for Delhi Daredevils against Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017) Highest average: 52.16 – Vijay Shankar Most centuries: 6 – Chris Gayle Most fifties: 36 – Gautam Gambhir Fastest hundred (balls faced): 30 – Chris Gayle (for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors in 2013) Fastest fifty (balls faced): 14 – Lokesh Rahul (for Kings XI Punjab against Delhi Daredevils in 2018)

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

Dengue%20fever%20symptoms %3Cul%3E%0A%3Cli%3EHigh%20fever%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EIntense%20pain%20behind%20your%20eyes%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ESevere%20headache%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EMuscle%20and%20joint%20pains%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ENausea%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EVomiting%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ESwollen%20glands%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ERash%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3C%2Ful%3E%0A%3Cp%3EIf%20symptoms%20occur%2C%20they%20usually%20last%20for%20two-seven%20days%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

ELIO Starring: Yonas Kibreab, Zoe Saldana, Brad Garrett Directors: Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, Adrian Molina Rating: 4/5

What are the main cyber security threats? Cyber crime - This includes fraud, impersonation, scams and deepfake technology, tactics that are increasingly targeting infrastructure and exploiting human vulnerabilities.

Cyber terrorism - Social media platforms are used to spread radical ideologies, misinformation and disinformation, often with the aim of disrupting critical infrastructure such as power grids.

Cyber warfare - Shaped by geopolitical tension, hostile actors seek to infiltrate and compromise national infrastructure, using one country’s systems as a springboard to launch attacks on others.

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

Specs Engine: Duel electric motors

Power: 659hp

Torque: 1075Nm

On sale: Available for pre-order now

Price: On request

Types of bank fraud 1) Phishing Fraudsters send an unsolicited email that appears to be from a financial institution or online retailer. The hoax email requests that you provide sensitive information, often by clicking on to a link leading to a fake website. 2) Smishing The SMS equivalent of phishing. Fraudsters falsify the telephone number through “text spoofing,” so that it appears to be a genuine text from the bank. 3) Vishing The telephone equivalent of phishing and smishing. Fraudsters may pose as bank staff, police or government officials. They may persuade the consumer to transfer money or divulge personal information. 4) SIM swap Fraudsters duplicate the SIM of your mobile number without your knowledge or authorisation, allowing them to conduct financial transactions with your bank. 5) Identity theft Someone illegally obtains your confidential information, through various ways, such as theft of your wallet, bank and utility bill statements, computer intrusion and social networks. 6) Prize scams Fraudsters claiming to be authorised representatives from well-known organisations (such as Etisalat, du, Dubai Shopping Festival, Expo2020, Lulu Hypermarket etc) contact victims to tell them they have won a cash prize and request them to share confidential banking details to transfer the prize money.

Most sought after workplace benefits in the UAE Flexible work arrangements

Pension support

Mental well-being assistance

Insurance coverage for optical, dental, alternative medicine, cancer screening

Financial well-being incentives

PAKISTAN SQUAD Pakistan - Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Azhar Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Aamer Yamin, Rumman Raees.

EA Sports FC 25 Developer: EA Vancouver, EA Romania

Publisher: EA Sports

Consoles: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4&5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S

Rating: 3.5/5

Where to submit a sample Volunteers of all ages can submit DNA samples at centres across Abu Dhabi, including: Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (Adnec), Biogenix Labs in Masdar City, NMC Royal Hospital in Khalifa City, NMC Royal Medical Centre, Abu Dhabi, NMC Royal Women's Hospital, Bareen International Hospital, Al Towayya in Al Ain, NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Ain

Long read Mageed Yahia, director of WFP in UAE: Coronavirus knows no borders, and neither should the response

The specs: 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

Price, base: Dh399,999

Engine: Supercharged 6.2-litre V8

Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic

Power: 707hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 875Nm @ 4,800rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 16.8L / 100km (estimate)

THE BIO: Martin Van Almsick Hometown: Cologne, Germany Family: Wife Hanan Ahmed and their three children, Marrah (23), Tibijan (19), Amon (13) Favourite dessert: Umm Ali with dark camel milk chocolate flakes Favourite hobby: Football Breakfast routine: a tall glass of camel milk

Getting%20there%20and%20where%20to%20stay %3Cp%3EEtihad%20Airways%20operates%20seasonal%20flights%20from%20Abu%20Dhabi%20to%20Nice%20C%C3%B4te%20d'Azur%20Airport.%20Services%20depart%20the%20UAE%20on%20Wednesdays%20and%20Sundays%20with%20outbound%20flights%20stopping%20briefly%20in%20Rome%2C%20return%20flights%20are%20non-stop.%20Fares%20start%20from%20Dh3%2C315%2C%20flights%20operate%20until%20September%2018%2C%202022.%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EThe%20Radisson%20Blu%20Hotel%20Nice%20offers%20a%20western%20location%20right%20on%20Promenade%20des%20Anglais%20with%20rooms%20overlooking%20the%20Bay%20of%20Angels.%20Stays%20are%20priced%20from%20%E2%82%AC101%20(%24114)%2C%20including%20taxes.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

WOMAN AND CHILD Director: Saeed Roustaee Starring: Parinaz Izadyar, Payman Maadi Rating: 4/5