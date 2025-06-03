Manchester United quiz 2024/25: Bruno Fernandes, Europa League and more

When you have a season as disastrous as Manchester United just did, the one silver lining is that the only way from here is up.

United manager Ruben Amorim was forced to apologise to supporters for one of their worst seasons in recent memory.

United ended the Premier League season in 15th place – their worst finish since relegation way back in 1974.

United were hoping that success in Europe would at least ease the pain of the debacle in the Premier League. However, defeat to Tottenham in the Europa League final completed the club's misery, ensuring United will have no European football next season for only the second time in 35 years.

Amorim now has to start from scratch, and without the cushion of European football.

“Now we have to make a choice or we stay stuck in the past because this season is in the past. It's over. We fight each other or we stick together and move forward,” Amorim said. “Today, after this disastrous season, I want to tell you the good days are coming.”

As United look forward to better days, let's look back at what happened in the 2024/25 campaign. Take our quiz below and see how well you followed the fortunes of the club.

