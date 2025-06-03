Manchester United Ruben Amorim speaks to supporters at Old Trafford. AFP
Manchester United Ruben Amorim speaks to supporters at Old Trafford. AFP
Manchester United Ruben Amorim speaks to supporters at Old Trafford. AFP
Manchester United Ruben Amorim speaks to supporters at Old Trafford. AFP

Sport

Football

Manchester United quiz 2024/25: Bruno Fernandes, Europa League and more

How closely did you follow the Red Devils' recent campaign?

Andy Mitten
Andy Mitten

June 03, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

When you have a season as disastrous as Manchester United just did, the one silver lining is that the only way from here is up.

United manager Ruben Amorim was forced to apologise to supporters for one of their worst seasons in recent memory.

United ended the Premier League season in 15th place – their worst finish since relegation way back in 1974.

United were hoping that success in Europe would at least ease the pain of the debacle in the Premier League. However, defeat to Tottenham in the Europa League final completed the club's misery, ensuring United will have no European football next season for only the second time in 35 years.

Amorim now has to start from scratch, and without the cushion of European football.

“Now we have to make a choice or we stay stuck in the past because this season is in the past. It's over. We fight each other or we stick together and move forward,” Amorim said. “Today, after this disastrous season, I want to tell you the good days are coming.”

As United look forward to better days, let's look back at what happened in the 2024/25 campaign. Take our quiz below and see how well you followed the fortunes of the club.

More on Quran memorisation:
Zayed Sustainability Prize
The Greatest Royal Rumble card as it stands

50-man Royal Rumble - names entered so far include Braun Strowman, Daniel Bryan, Kurt Angle, Big Show, Kane, Chris Jericho, The New Day and Elias

Universal Championship Brock Lesnar (champion) v Roman Reigns in a steel cage match

WWE World Heavyweight Championship AJ Styles (champion) v Shinsuke Nakamura

Intercontinental Championship Seth Rollins (champion) v The Miz v Finn Balor v Samoa Joe

United States Championship Jeff Hardy (champion) v Jinder Mahal

SmackDown Tag Team Championship The Bludgeon Brothers (champions) v The Usos

Raw Tag Team Championship (currently vacant) Cesaro and Sheamus v Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt

Casket match The Undertaker v Chris Jericho

Singles match John Cena v Triple H

Cruiserweight Championship Cedric Alexander v tba

 

Plastic tipping points
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
Living in...

This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

World Mental Health Day
The burning issue

The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE.

Part three: an affection for classic cars lives on

Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative 

Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

Transgender report
While you're here
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
Green&nbsp;ambitions
  • Trees: 1,500 to be planted, replacing 300 felled ones, with veteran oaks protected
  • Lake: Brown's centrepiece to be cleaned of silt that makes it as shallow as 2.5cm
  • Biodiversity: Bat cave to be added and habitats designed for kingfishers and little grebes
  • Flood risk: Longer grass, deeper lake, restored ponds and absorbent paths all meant to siphon off water 
While you're here
While you're here
Updated: June 03, 2025, 9:49 AM`
Manchester United
Read next...
Ashley Westwood has extensive coaching experience in Asia. Reuters

Ashley Westwood: From butting heads with Alex Ferguson to Hong Kong coach

Manchester United's head coach Ruben Amorim looks dejected after their Europa League final defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in Bilbao. AP

Man United 'lowest we can get' but Amorim is '100%' right man for job

Manchester United quiz 2024/25: Bruno Fernandes, Europa League and more

Junior Ndiaye eyes UAE debut and following in footsteps of French cohort

World Cup 2026: Can UAE qualify if they beat Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan?

Luis Enrique – the mentor who has transformed PSG from luxury into legacy

My Dubai Salary: ‘I use my Dh140,000 monthly salary to support children’s charities’

Cartoon for June 3, 2025

'This is how you dress at Dubai Mall': Viral post sparks fashion etiquette debate

UAE universities on the rise in world education rankings as Harvard leads way

Raging fire at Sharjah's Al Hamriyah Port brought under control

Raging fire at Sharjah's Al Hamriyah Port brought under control

Colorado attack: Suspect in custody after multiple people injured

Colorado attack: Suspect in custody after multiple people injured

Israeli military vehicle rams bus carrying Palestinian Hajj pilgrims in Jenin

Israeli military vehicle rams bus carrying Palestinian Hajj pilgrims in Jenin

Abu Dhabi to develop new island with one-bed apartments priced at $1 million

Abu Dhabi to develop new island with one-bed apartments priced at $1 million