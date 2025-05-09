Premier League predictions: Arsenal beat champions Liverpool as Man United held by West Ham

Form has eluded Fulham at the worst possible time, as a return to European football for the first time in 13 years slips from their grasp. A 1-0 defeat at Aston Villa last weekend was a third defeat in four games, and the six losses they have suffered across their previous 10 matches in the Premier League is the same number they fell to in the opening 25 games of the campaign. How the players react to rumours that manager Marco Silva is being lined up to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/03/jose-mourinho-carlo-ancelotti-xavi-hernandez-who-could-replace-jorge-jesus-as-al-hilal-manager/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/03/jose-mourinho-carlo-ancelotti-xavi-hernandez-who-could-replace-jorge-jesus-as-al-hilal-manager/">take over at Saudi Pro League giants Al Hilal</a> will be telling. Everton fumbled to a 2-2 draw to relegated Ipswich last time out, meaning the Toffees became the first team in over a decade in the Premier League to lead by two or more goals on four separate occasions, but fail to win. <b>Prediction: </b>Fulham 1 Everton 0 Brentford are finishing the season with a flourish, winning their past three games, including a 4-3 home success against Manchester United last Sunday. Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa, in particular, are enjoying great season's, with both having struck 18 times in the Premier League. Both will be looking to add to their tally when they face relegated Ipswich, who last won away to Bournemouth on April 2. <b>Prediction: </b>Ipswich 1 Brentford 2 Southampton interim manager Simon Rusk has urged his relegated side to end the season with as much "dignity" as they can muster. Bottom-of-the-table Southampton have just 11 points and still need one more from their last three matches to avoid matching the worst ever Premier League total, set by Derby in 2007/08. They face a City side in serious resurgence, with Pep Guardiola's team unbeaten in nine matches and determined to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/03/man-city-maintain-champions-league-push-with-kevin-de-bruyne-aiming-to-end-time-at-club-on-high/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/03/man-city-maintain-champions-league-push-with-kevin-de-bruyne-aiming-to-end-time-at-club-on-high/">finish the season on a high</a>. They will go above Arsenal into second with a win. <b>Prediction:</b> Southampton 0 Man City 3 Wolves' six-game win streak was brought to a halt last time out by Manchester City, but under Vitor Pereira, the Midlands club have become one of the best attacking teams in the English top flight. Brighton will look to finish the season on a high note and improve on their 10th-place position. <b>Prediction: </b>Wolves 2 Brighton 1 Bournemouth lead the three Bs – Brentford and Brighton are the others – in the table by a point, sitting in eighth place. They trail Saturday's opponents by a place and seven points. Villa are smarting from the league's decision to bring forward their game against Tottenham Hotspur two days to May 16 to allow Spurs more time to prepare for the Europa League final. Villa's director of football operations Damian Vidagany said there was "clear prejudice" against the club in this decision, but hoped that would be remembered if they needed help with fixture scheduling in the future. <b>Prediction: </b>Bournemouth 2 Aston Villa 2 <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/newcastle-united/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/newcastle-united/">Newcastle,</a> sitting fourth, face fifth-placed Chelsea at St James' Park in a match with huge ramifications in the fight for top five places. Eddie Howe's team are above Chelsea on goals scored and victory on Sunday would be a massive boost in their bid to reach the Champions League for a second time in three seasons. With two matches left for both teams after this weekend, Newcastle will be within touching distance of qualification if they win, while Chelsea would be left hoping that sixth-placed Nottingham Forest, currently two points behind the Blues, slip up against lowly Leicester. Chelsea's form is marginally better than Newcastle's, with the West London club winning six in a row across competitions, including victory over champions Liverpool last time out. On Thursday, Enzo Maresca's side booked their place in the Europa Conference League final with a 5-1 aggregate win over Djurgarden. <b>Prediction: </b>Newcastle 2 Chelsea 0 For all their domestic woes, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/manchester-united/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/manchester-united/">United</a> are going great guns in Europe. Thursday's 4-1 win over Athletic Club secured a 7-1 aggregate over the Spanish club and set up a Europa League final showdown against Premier League rivals Tottenham. That's just as well for manager Ruben Amorim. The Portuguese has seen his side lose three of their past five league games to languish in 15th place. West Ham could only manage a draw against Tottenham last time out to remain 17th, although the Hammers are safe from relegation. <b>Prediction: </b>Manchester United 0 West Ham 0 Forest look to have run out of puff as their top-five dreams took another hit last Monday in a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace. It left Nuno Espirito Santo's side in sixth place, two points behind Chelsea in fifth. The top five will qualify for next season's Uefa Champions League, as will either Manchester United or Spurs as winner's of the Europa League. It's cruel on Forest, who have been superb for much of the season. Leicester, meanwhile, are buoyed by finally winning a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/premier-league/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/premier-league/">Premier League</a> game, beating bottom-club Southampton 2-0 last time out. It was the Foxes' first league win since January 26. Jamie Vardy opened the scoring against the Saints, leaving him one shy of 200 goals for the club. <b>Prediction: </b>Forest 1 Leicester 0 Tottenham secured a place in the Europa League final on Thursday, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/09/ange-postecoglou-hits-back-at-critics-as-spurs-reach-europa-league-final-to-face-man-united/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/09/ange-postecoglou-hits-back-at-critics-as-spurs-reach-europa-league-final-to-face-man-united/">courtesy of a 5-1 aggregate win over Bodo/Glimt</a>. It is the undoubted highlight in an otherwise abysmal season for the North London club, who are 16th in the table. The carrot of not only a first trophy since 2008 but a place in next season's Champions League means Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou is unlikely to take any chances with his star players, with Dominic Solanke, Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven likely to be used sparingly in their final three Premier League games. Palace, too, also have designs on winning silverware with an FA Cup final to come against Manchester City on May 17. Oliver Glasner's side are without a win in five league games, drawing their last three in succession. <b>Prediction: </b>Tottenham 0 Crystal Palace 1 Trent Alexander-Arnold could face a mixed reception from Liverpool fans if he features in Sunday's game against Arsenal at Anfield. It will be the champions' first match since <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/05/trent-alexander-arnold-announces-his-liverpool-exit-paving-way-for-real-madrid-move/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/05/trent-alexander-arnold-announces-his-liverpool-exit-paving-way-for-real-madrid-move/">Alexander-Arnold confirmed on Monday</a> that he plans to leave Liverpool when his contract expires in June, with Real Madrid his most likely destination. Liverpool were lacklustre last time out against Chelsea – perhaps understandable with a 20th English title already in the bag. Arsenal still have plenty to play for, with a return to Champions League football the goal now for Mikel Arteta's side. The Gunners' dream run in Europe ended on Wednesday when they <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/08/psg-reach-uefa-champions-league-final-after-dispatching-arsenal-as-luis-enrique-eyes-historic-triumph/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/08/psg-reach-uefa-champions-league-final-after-dispatching-arsenal-as-luis-enrique-eyes-historic-triumph/">lost their semi-final second leg to Paris Saint-Germain</a>. <b>Prediction: </b>Liverpool 1 Arsenal 2