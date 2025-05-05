Al Ahli coach Matthias Jaissle joins his players in celebration after their 2-0 win over Kawasaki in the AFC Champions League final. Reuters
Al Ahli coach Matthias Jaissle joins his players in celebration after their 2-0 win over Kawasaki in the AFC Champions League final. Reuters

Sport

Football

AFC Champions League Elite format change: was new centralised finals event in Saudi Arabia a success?

Al Ahli’s title win meant a wild atmosphere in Jeddah, but that was not guaranteed when the powers-that-be came up with this format

Paul Radley
Paul Radley

May 05, 2025