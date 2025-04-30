Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring against Yokohama F Marinos in their AFC Champions League quarter-final in Jeddah. Getty Images
Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring against Yokohama F Marinos in their AFC Champions League quarter-final in Jeddah. Getty Images

Sport

Football

‘We are not afraid of them’: Kawasaki Frontale ready for Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr in AFC Champions League

One side from East Asia are left to duel the Saudi giants as top continental competition heads for finale in Jeddah

Paul Radley
Paul Radley

April 30, 2025