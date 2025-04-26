Chelsea back in Champions League contention after win over Everton

Chelsea bounced back into contention for next season's Champions League with a 1-0 home win over Everton in the Premier League on Saturday thanks to a fine first-half strike by Nicolas Jackson. The Senegal striker, fed by Enzo Fernandez, drove low into the bottom corner past a diving Jordan Pickford in the 27th minute for his first goal in four months. Enzo Maresca's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/09/premier-league-cucurella-seals-chelsea-win-over-leicester-as-spurs-fightback-to-earn-draw-with-bournemouth/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/09/premier-league-cucurella-seals-chelsea-win-over-leicester-as-spurs-fightback-to-earn-draw-with-bournemouth/">Chelsea </a>should have had more but were thwarted by a stubborn defence and Pickford, who kept out a series of shots, notably from Noni Madueke. Chelsea keeper Robert Sanchez also pulled off a finger-tip save in the 88th minute to deny Dwight McNeil and stay in front. The result lifted Chelsea to fourth in the table, one point behind <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2025/04/23/pep-guardiolas-joy-as-manchester-city-go-third-after-dramatic-late-win-over-aston-villa/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2025/04/23/pep-guardiolas-joy-as-manchester-city-go-third-after-dramatic-late-win-over-aston-villa/">Manchester City</a>. Everton are 13th. It was a memorable day for Jackson who ended his 13-game goal drought to seal a crucial win. A dominant display was capped by Jackson's goal - the striker's first since December 15 finished confidently from 20 yards past Pickford as though he had been scoring every week, as suspended <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/12/16/enzo-maresca-maintains-chelsea-not-ready-for-titles-after-chaotic-win-over-brentford/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/12/16/enzo-maresca-maintains-chelsea-not-ready-for-titles-after-chaotic-win-over-brentford/">head coach Maresca </a>watched from the stands. The Italian's lively celebrations following Pedro Neto's last-gasp winner at Fulham a week ago had earned him a third yellow card of the season, but his exuberance will feel justified if, as looks increasingly possible, Chelsea go the distance in the race for the top five. This win, which would have been greater but for an inspired individual display by Pickford, was Chelsea's third in five in the Premier League and ensured they will see out the weekend in the Champions League places. They dominated virtually throughout. Early on, Marc Cucurella linked up on the left with Madueke who dashed forward and drew the first of many saves from Pickford. Romeo Lavia made his first start since mid-January and in the first half Chelsea enjoyed near-total control of midfield as a result, moving the ball with urgency in the Everton half and displaying an aggression off the ball that has been seen infrequently in recent months. It was through just such pestering that they went in front. Pickford's clearance put Beto under pressure, and facing his own goal he was dispossessed by the probing boot of Trevoh Chalobah. Fernandez picked up the bits on 27 minutes, threading the ball up to Jackson who turned on the spot and took a confident stride forward before sending a delightful finish into the corner.