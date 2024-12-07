Karim Benzema powers Al Ittihad ahead despite Cristiano Ronaldo's strike for Al Nassr

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/cristiano-ronaldo/" target="_blank">Cristiano Ronaldo </a>scored once again for Al Nassr but it was not enough as Karim Benzema guided Al Ittihad to a 2-1 victory and a record a ninth successive win to move his team five points clear at the top of the Saudi Pro League. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/al-nassr/" target="_blank">Al Nassr </a>were placed fourth, 11 points behind the leaders as the league took a month’s break. It was a poignant match as Ronaldo faced off against former Real Madrid teammate Benzema. The Portuguese star had a point to prove as in his absence in the previous clash, Al Nassr lost for the first time in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/11/26/elon-musk-congratulates-cristiano-ronaldo-after-portuguese-star-guides-al-nassr-to-victory-in-acl/" target="_blank">AFC Champions League </a>Elite, to Al-Sadd of Qatar 2-1. On Friday, it was Benzema who opened the scoring in the 55th minute, shooting from inside the area after he was picked out by a perfect Muhannad Al Shanqiti cross from the right. The home fans in Jeddah were still celebrating when Ronaldo equalised less than two minutes later. The five-time Ballon D'Or winner shot past Predrag Rajkovic from close range to join Benzema on 10 league goals and deny the Serbian goalkeeper a sixth consecutive clean sheet. Al Nassr could have gone ahead had Sadio Mane not missed his second goal-scoring opportunity. They were punished in injury time. Steven Bergwijn, the Dutch international signed in September from Ajax, curled a shot into the far corner from the edge of the area to win the game for Al Ittihad. Meanwhile, Al Qadsia moved above Al Nassr into third after winning at Al Kholood 3-0. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s second-half strike was complemented by two goals from Mexico’s Julian Quinones. Defending champions Al Hilal can reduce Ittihad’s lead to two points if they defeats Al Raed on Saturday. Following the defeat, Ronaldo took to social media, promising to recover from the setback. "We will come back stronger," Ronaldo posted on X on Friday night.